Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 21

A psychological label becomes dangerous when every objection confirms it and every attempt to obtain help becomes another strike against the parent. That reasoning can trap a family inside an accusation nobody is permitted to disprove. I want experts whose conclusions survive examination and judges who confront contrary evidence instead of borrowing certainty from someone’s credentials. Jill Jones-Soderman’s adverse judgment belongs in this discussion, but it cannot grant the family-court machine permanent immunity from criticism. The public owes judicial decisions serious attention; children deserve continuing attention to their safety. Institutional confidence offers precious little comfort to a child who remains terrified after the hearing.

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Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC.org's avatar
Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC.org
Oct 24

THANK YOU!

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