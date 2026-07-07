Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Parental alienation is the family-court cartel’s favorite magic trick: abuse allegations go in, custody transfers come out, and everyone pretends science happened. The theory’s pedigree is rotten. Its courtroom use is worse. It turns normal trauma responses into “proof” of manipulation, treats protective parents as schemers, and gives judges a lazy escape hatch from hard investigations. Jones-Soderman is right to connect the money, too. Federal funding streams, preferred providers, evaluators, therapists, lawyers, and court insiders all benefit from delay, complexity, and manufactured doubt. Children are not lab rats for discredited theories. They are not revenue units. They are not props in a custody blood sport. If a child reports abuse, investigate it seriously. Test the facts. Examine the experts. Follow the money. And stop letting the family-court machine launder institutional cowardice through fake science.

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Soulsnatcher's avatar
Soulsnatcher
14m

Justice for Ryder

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