In courtrooms across America, children who report sexual abuse are too often not believed. Instead, they are labeled as victims of “parental alienation” or “coaching.” Their desperate disclosures are reframed as lies manufactured by a protective parent seeking advantage. This is not an occasional miscarriage of justice. It is a systemic pattern enabled by a discredited theory that has been allowed to flourish in many family courts, with devastating consequences for the most vulnerable.

The Dangerous Legacy of Dr. Richard Gardner

Dr. Richard Gardner, MD, committed suicide in May 2003. His clientele consisted almost exclusively of fathers accused of incest and sexual abuse of their children. It was for this specific group that he developed and promoted his theories. He left behind a legacy of severely disturbing, dangerous, and fraudulent concepts that have been widely adopted by bar associations and judicial fiat in many jurisdictions across the United States. Many family court actors have embraced these ideas, frequently transferring children who report abuse into the custody and isolation of their accused abusers. Numerous scientific reviews and professional bodies have thoroughly rejected Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS) as lacking empirical support. The claims upon which Gardner based his theory are contradicted by empirical research, including large-scale studies showing that child sexual abuse allegations in custody cases are relatively rare and that the vast majority of those allegations are substantiated when properly investigated.¹

The Weaponization of “Coaching”

The term “coaching” has become shorthand to frequently dismiss proper, or even any, investigation of claims of brutal, well documented episodes of child sexual abuse, physical and emotional deprivation, threats, and coercion. It serves as a standalone symbol within the complex of false assertions that can be swept up into Gardner’s debunked and discredited framework of parental alienation. This framework often denies the existence of child sexual abuse altogether.

Research shows that the majority of children who experience sexual abuse do not disclose during childhood, and delayed disclosure or initial denial is common rather than evidence of fabrication or coaching. Recantations, when they occur, are often linked to fear, pressure, or family dynamics rather than falsehood.²

The Animal-Human Double Standard

Humane societies across the country carefully consider the acts and behaviors of animals in reaction to the presence of abusers. They document responses of abused animals when in the presence of feared owners and even interview and observe potential adoptive owners over time before approving placement. Yet many family courts routinely fail to apply similar standards of care when evaluating children’s behaviors and disclosures. Children’s functional, behavioral, and emotional reactions, especially before physical symptoms appear, are often dismissed or pathologized rather than carefully assessed in context. This glaring double standard reveals a profound devaluation of children’s lived experience and voices in proceedings that claim to prioritize their best interests.

Financial Incentives Driving the System

The funds transferred and facilitated by some judges and their appointed minions are generated through federal grants designated for needy and dependent children under Title IV-D and Title IV-E. These grants are often manipulated by participants in the family court system to designate and pay preferred providers, so-called “experts,” who implement concepts that have no scientific basis and are in fact antithetical to the welfare of children and their protective parents.

In 2026, we are witnessing in many courtrooms a virtual holocaust of children, frequently forced by fiat and factory assembly line efficiency into the custody and isolation of their abusers. The desperate cries for rescue from these children and their protectors are often summarily dismissed as “lies” generated by a parent whose alleged motives are to gain advantage in money, property, and power, as well as to torture and humiliate a rejected partner. The facilitation of the transfer of federal funds to the states by many family court facilitators, resulting in the slaughter of unknown masses of children, flows through payments to a variety of service providers, lawyers, psychologists, and medical practitioners under Title IV-D and IV-E work products and theories. These practices are about to become the subject of extensive documentation. The analysis of work product, research, and intellectual property that has propagated consequential defective theories, contributing to incalculable mass suffering, must not only be ended immediately. The damages endured must be compensated, memorialized, studied, and never forgotten in order to prevent further damage to the public at large and generations to come.

The Perversion of Truth and Due Process

The division of allegiances in these cases is not always determined by genuine disputes over truth or legitimate analysis of child abuse. Instead, atrocities committed by adults against other adults and children are often subordinated to financial and property interests. The division of assets and generation of wealth, for both litigants and the many participants in the litigation industry, have become governed by false, fraudulent, and manipulated theories.

Such purposefully manufactured theories accommodate the creation and perpetuation of false narratives. Consciously manipulated platforms are tailored to fit the continuation of these false narratives, aborting any scientific process of discovery. This frequently guarantees a pre-fixed outcome: to facilitate the actions of abusers, prolong unconscionable abuse, and preclude the potential for discovery, rescue, and punishment for crimes established from the outset.

The family court litigation process has become a “blood sport” in many cases, promulgated by a precursor of pure hatred between parties. One party often asserts an absolute entitlement to a pre-fixed claim, frequently based on the promulgation of allegations that deny abuse or fabricate it where it does not exist. Impugning major character deficiencies and bad acts, and making those allegations stand as credible evidence, is part of the elaborate façade that defines the litigation process in many high-conflict cases. This is fostered by the fabricated concepts generated by Gardner’s theory of parental alienation and “coaching” scenarios.

Cognitive Biases in Expert Witness Testimony

Family courts across the USA routinely dismiss allegations of child abuse, physical, sexual, or emotional, without scientific, medical, or psychiatric corroboration. Terms such as “parental alienation” and “coaching” have a chilling effect on the litigation process. These concepts overwhelmingly incorporate Gardner’s ideas, suggesting that children are indoctrinated to lie, manipulate, falsify actions, and invent allegations on behalf of a dominant parental force.

Mental health professionals are extremely persuasive in influencing legal proceedings. They are expected to provide substantial, credible, scientifically sound explanations for behaviors, motivations, and outcomes. However, an area improperly and inadequately addressed in legal proceedings is the failure to explore cognitive biases within expert witness testimony. Forensic mental health experts are not immune to cognitive biases such as confirmation bias, allegiance bias, and contextual bias. These biases can significantly undermine the objectivity of expert testimony in high-stakes family court proceedings.³

The process of examining mental health judgments in which biases can adversely influence decisions has been ignored. Expert opinions are too often presented as absolute, without exploration of cognitive biases or impediments to introducing critical variables. Such intended omissions indict reports that offer conclusions and recommendations without addressing inherent bias and the ethical considerations endemic in the intellectual properties offered by many court-appointed experts.

Many of these experts, often selected by judges and their inner circle, direct custody transfers consistent with deeply flawed ideology. They deny critical elements of child development, biology, and psychology in ways that diminish and undermine the authority and authenticity of the individual child and adult.

Future articles will explore the multiple elements of forensic mental health evaluations that contribute to cognitive biases, limit objective diagnostic markers, and create greater reliance on the evaluator’s subjective expertise. Bias then impinges upon independent verification, creating a cascade effect that progressively shapes the entire assessment process.

FCVFC’s Call to Action

To this end, we at the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC), through our expert staff, submit formal critiques of the process by which family court litigation, conducted by some judges, lawyers, and court-appointed so-called experts, promotes systemic fraud in many cases.

The elements of this fraud undermining the legal process include document falsification, collusion to disseminate and legitimize biased, scientifically defective or fabricated concepts, due process violations, and abuse of process through manipulation. Some judges often act beyond the scope of their authority and expertise, functioning as advocates rather than neutral arbiters seeking authoritative information.

We assert that the motives driving the facilitation of property transfer and child custody transfer, rife with depraved indifference to human life and acute suffering in many cases, involve the basest of human motivations: greed, assertion of power and control, and a sense of unbridled entitlement.

The mechanisms for the evolution of what was once a legitimate (though flawed and well-intentioned) family court system into a child trafficking criminal enterprise in some jurisdictions are fully facilitated by the perversion, distortion, censoring, and limiting of intellectual excellence and research.

It is time to dismantle this corrupt system. The FCVFC will continue to expose these dangerous practices, demand accountability, and fight for meaningful reform. We call upon legislators, legal professionals, mental health experts, and the public to join us in rejecting pseudoscience, protecting abused children, and restoring integrity, due process, and justice to the family courts. The lives of countless children depend on our collective action, silence is no longer an option.

Citations:

¹ Thoennes & Tjaden (1990); Faller (1998);

² London et al. (2005).

³ Dror et al. (various studies on forensic bias); Neal et al. (2016).