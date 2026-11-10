A 2025 veto blocked consent protections for parents ordered to buy therapeutic services. A major 2026 law strengthens protections against domestic violence—but leaves urgent questions about paid interventions, accountability and whether children will actually be heard.

By Jill Jones-Soderman

Executive Director and Founder, Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC)

A child’s safety should not depend on a parent’s ability to finance the next court-appointed professional. A child’s fear should not be treated as a billing opportunity. That is the cash-flow system I have spent decades confronting, and it is why Arizona’s family-court fight matters far beyond Arizona.

Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill limiting compelled payments for therapeutic intervention in May 2025. In June 2026, she signed a different, substantial child-safety measure: the Alec and Lydia Act. Both events belong in the record. Neither should be used to erase the other.

I do not measure progress by press releases. I measure it by whether a frightened child is heard, or silenced and sent back into harm because someone with judicial authority called the process “therapy.” Protective parents—parents trying to shield children from suspected abuse—are still asking the only question that counts: will Arizona enforce its new protections, and will it confront the power to march families into paid services with too little scrutiny of who profits and what those programs actually do?

The protection that did not become law

House Bill 2256 was sponsored by Representative Rachel Keshel, a Republican representing Legislative District 17. Senator Mark Finchem, a Republican representing District 1, supplied a strike-everything amendment. The two later were identified as co-chairs of the bipartisan Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders.

The final 2025 proposal would have prohibited a court, in legal decision-making or parenting-time proceedings, from ordering a party to pay for therapeutic intervention without that party’s consent. Its definition extended beyond residential “reunification camps” to therapy, treatment or counseling intended to improve or maintain parent-child or parent-parent relationships, including court-ordered behavioral intervention.

It also set qualifications for relevant expert testimony: specialized expertise in child development, substantial clinical experience with children, and opinions consistent with professional canons, licensing-board guidelines and clinically established theories. Those standards would also have applied to specified court investigations, evaluations and recommendations.

Precision matters, because the industry hides behind sloppy language. HB 2256 was not a blanket ban on every form of reunification treatment. Its payment provision protected the consent of the person being ordered to pay. Its expert provisions addressed who would be allowed to influence decisions that can destroy a childhood.

The Senate passed it 17–12 on April 29, 2025, with one member not voting; the House’s final vote was 36–19 on May 6, with five not voting. Hobbs vetoed it May 12.

Her signed letter stated: “In an attempt to address one specific situation, this proposal would result in unintended consequences that may result in more harm than good.” She urged proponents to work with the Administrative Office of the Courts, family-court judges and court-appointed advisors.

That concern deserves examination, not omission. Broad consent requirements can raise legitimate questions about access to necessary services and about an abusive parent using process to obstruct safe care. But the letter did not identify the particular unintended consequences, and it did not propose replacement language. Families deserved a public explanation of how necessary protection would be preserved without leaving them exposed to unnecessary or coercive interventions. They did not get one.

What I saw, and what I still see, is an authoritarian habit: vulnerable children and protective parents are treated as subjects to be managed, while the people selling “intervention” keep collecting fees. Cruelty does not become care because a court order names it treatment.

What Arizona already restricted

It would be inaccurate to say Arizona had no safeguards against the most extreme coercive reunification practices.

Under A.R.S. § 25-418, unless both parents consent, courts may not order family reunification treatment that makes participation conditional on specified practices: no contact with the aligned parent; overnight, out-of-state or multiday stays; custody transfers; certain dangerous transportation practices; or threats of physical force, undue coercion, verbal abuse or isolationfrom family and other support.

That is a conditional restriction, not a universal requirement of parental consent for every form of reunification counseling. Calling it a complete ban would conceal the boundary lawmakers were still debating—and the opening through which paid intervention still operates.

The statute’s list identifies concrete practices that require scrutiny. It does not prove that every provider uses them, or that every order for relationship-focused treatment is harmful. It does show why the label “therapy” cannot substitute for examining what a program actually requires of a child.

The story did not stop at the veto

The family-court committee continued its work. In a November 3, 2025 announcement, Senate Republicans described a committee report identifying concerns about provider oversight, financial burdens, child representation and fragmented accountability. The release attributed those themes to public testimony and review. Those are legislative concerns drawn from that process—not judicial findings establishing wrongdoing in every reported case.

Finchem returned in 2026 with Senate Bill 1139. Its Senate-engrossed text was broader than HB 2256: both parents’ consent would have been required before courts could order therapeutic intervention or other paid services, or order one parent to pay. Either parent could revoke consent. It again proposed specialized qualifications and clinical standards for relevant experts.

The Senate passed SB 1139 on February 25, 2026, by 16–11, with three not voting. It did not become law. A crucial procedural detail prevents a sloppy political accusation: the House Judiciary materials proposed replacing its family-court provisions with an unrelated sex-offender electronic-monitoring measure. The official record then shows a 2–7 committee failure on March 18. That cannot honestly be presented as a clean vote rejecting the original therapeutic-intervention protections.

The broader consent legislation did not deliver an enacted replacement for HB 2256. A differentreform did become law, and it matters.

A new law puts abuse findings first

On June 22, 2026, Hobbs approved HB 2995, the Alec and Lydia Act, with an emergency clause making it immediately operative.

I will not pretend this law is meaningless in order to keep a simpler story alive. The revised domestic-violence statute directs courts to assign the “highest priority” to the personal safety and physical, mental and emotional well-being of children and domestic-violence victims. Before entering legal decision-making or parenting-time orders, courts must resolve domestic-violence allegations through specified written findings addressing the evidence admitted at a trial or other evidentiary hearing.

A domestic-violence claim is established by a preponderance of the evidence; corroborating exhibits or another person’s testimony are not required. A finding triggers a mandatory rebuttable presumption against awarding legal decision-making or parenting time to the parent who committed the violence. The law establishes different burdens for overcoming that presumption, including clear and convincing evidence for legal decision-making or unsupervised parenting time.

It also expressly includes coercive control within its domestic-violence framework. And subsection I prohibits ordering a child or parent who is a domestic-violence victim to join the perpetrating parent in treatment, counseling or forensic assessment, whether in person, virtually or by telephone.

These are meaningful protections, not cosmetic edits. Anyone writing in November 2026 has an obligation to say so.

They are not automatic remedies for every family. Evidence, findings and implementation remain decisive. Representative Lisa Fink, the act’s sponsor, clarified in July that it applies when custody-related issues are before the court in active cases, including temporary-order and modification proceedings. It does not itself change final orders or reopen closed cases.

Nor does it enact HB 2256’s general consent-to-payment rule. Protection from being ordered into joint treatment with a perpetrator, and protection from compelled spending on broadly defined therapeutic services, are related questions. They are not the same question. The cash-flow problem was left on the table.

Follow the court-ordered money

The national record gives us every reason to investigate these programs. It does not give anyone permission to invent a case they have not documented.

In 2023, ProPublica examined a Utah family’s court-ordered attendance at a Texas reunification program using testimony, court documents and medical records. It reported allegations of coercive practices and separation from a parent, while also reporting the provider’s denial of mistreatment. The investigation identified a $12,000 payment for that intervention and a then-current advertised treatment price of $15,000. Those are historical figures from a specific program—not Arizona-wide prices and not a measure of today’s market.

ProPublica also reported limited independent research on long-term outcomes. Program supporters defended the approach; critics questioned both the methods and the evidence offered for effectiveness. That disagreement is exactly why independent evaluation is essential when a judge’s authority stands behind the referral.

I have said this before, and I will say it again: these programs use coercive psychological tactics to suppress the child’s trauma response and enforce compliance. Children are isolated, silenced,

and subjected to personnel who deny abuse occurred or would not know what to look for in the first place. That is not therapy. It is psychological reprogramming that retraumatizes victims and erases their lived experience.

The financial question can be investigated without declaring every professional corrupt. Who recommends a provider? What qualifications and abuse-related training are required? Who sets the price? Are referral relationships disclosed? Can families challenge an appointment before costs accumulate? What independent evidence determines whether a service helps, harms or should end?

“Follow the money” means obtain the records and test the incentives. Arizona’s own Senate research anticipated no state General Fund fiscal impact from HB 2256. That does not measure what families pay privately, and it is not evidence of quantified taxpayer savings. It does tell us where the real market is: in the bills sent to parents under color of a court order.

Make protection enforceable

The next reform agenda should be concrete: transparent fees and referral disclosures; verified qualifications; independent review of program methods and outcomes; meaningful opportunities to contest appointments; and prompt scrutiny when a child reports harm.

Any consent legislation should also be drafted so a parent who committed abuse cannot use it to block necessary, safe care. Protecting families from coercive commerce and preserving access to appropriate treatment must be pursued together.

Arizona should publish implementation information showing whether its new domestic-violence protections are changing courtroom practice, with children’s privacy protected. Written findings should be meaningful safeguards, not paperwork completed after the essential decision has already been made.

Residents can ask the governor to explain how the Alec and Lydia Act is being implemented and what safeguards she supports for court-directed paid services. The governor’s office can be reached through the official contact form at https://www.azgovernor.gov/contact or at 602-542-4331. Do not put identifying child information or sensitive case records in public comments.

Arizona has moved since May 2025. The obligation now is to make that movement count—and to finish the work left undone. A child is not evidence of a vendor’s success because the child has stopped protesting. A parent’s depleted bank account is not proof that justice has been served. Safety must be the test, and the people exercising power over families must answer for the results.

I founded FCVFC to stand with children the courts too often refuse to hear. Arizona’s children are not inventory in someone else’s business model. If the state is serious about protecting them, it will follow the court-ordered money all the way to the result that matters: a child who is safe.