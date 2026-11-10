Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Michael Volpe and I covered the veto and interviewed the sponsor of the Alec and Lydia Act. Here’s what I want to see next: the appointment order beside the invoice. Who picked the provider? What did the judge know about the cost before signing? Could the parent object before the meter started running? Redact the children’s names and let the public see where the money goes. Then give the child a private way to report what happened to someone who doesn’t get paid for the next session. A child can stop protesting because they’ve learned that nobody is listening.

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