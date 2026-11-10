Arizona strengthened protections for children and survivors of domestic violence. It still owes families an accounting of who gets paid under court orders, how evidence is handled, and what happens to witnesses who challenge the official record.

By Jill Jones-Soderman

Founder and Executive Director, Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts

When Arizona licensing authorities came after me, I had documents. I had physicians willing to come to court on my behalf. I expected the evidence to be tested in the hearing. Instead, I watched the people who came to speak for me become targets of scrutiny themselves.

I believe Arizona licensing officials acted in concert with New Jersey. I allege that officials made false statements, used falsified documents, and threatened physicians who appeared as my witnesses. I remember the courtroom filled with investigators I understood to be from the Arizona attorney general’s office. The scrutiny extended to malpractice claims and the institutions where the physicians worked. I understood exactly what that meant for a doctor sitting in that courtroom: giving evidence in my case could put your own professional life under a microscope. I described the interstate contacts and pressure on witnesses in my 2025 letter to Arizona Senator Mark Finchem.[1]

My New Jersey disciplinary history is public. The Third Circuit’s 2011 opinion records that I signed a 2003 consent order accepting a nine-month suspension and a second consent order in 2004 accepting permanent suspension of my New Jersey social work license. The appeals court affirmed dismissal of my federal suit. It did not decide whether Arizona officials falsified records or intimidated witnesses. For that, examine the Arizona file. Get the correspondence between the states. Compare the disputed exhibits with the originals. Ask the physicians, outside the presence of the agencies involved, what was said to them.[2]

There was another side to my work in Arizona. The attorney and mediator Allison Quattrocchi and I wrote How to Talk to Your Children About Divorce. As I recall it, the book was a bestseller for years through the AFCC and eventually sold out. I worked with the publisher as a speaker at conferences on divorce, mediation, and litigation before the publisher retired. The question that drove the book still drives my work: what does the child need from the adults who have power over what happens next?[3]

That is the question I bring to Arizona’s new law. It is also the question I bring to the bills a parent receives when a judge tells the family to buy an intervention.

The Bill Arizona vetoed

In 2025, the Arizona Legislature passed House Bill 2256. In a custody or parenting-time proceeding, it would have required the consent of the person ordered to pay for covered therapeutic intervention. It would also have required relevant experts and certain court-appointed evaluators to have substantial clinical experience with children and to ground their opinions in established clinical practice. Those provisions addressed two decisions with enormous consequences for a family: whose opinion gets the court’s ear, and whose bill the family has to pay.[4]

Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill on May 12, 2025, warning that it could cause unintended harm and urging proponents to work with judges, court administrators, and appointed advisers. I take one possible concern seriously: an abusive parent must never be given a veto over a child’s access to safe, necessary care. The governor’s letter did not identify which harms she anticipated or propose language to address them. Families are still entitled to that discussion. The people who make and receive the referrals should be at the table. So should the families who pay for them and the young people who have lived through them.[4]

When Richard Luthmann reported on the veto, I told him what I objected to: programs can use psychological pressure to get a child to comply while disregarding the trauma that made the child resist in the first place. Luthmann and Michael Volpe followed up with Rep. Rachel Keshel and Sen. Mark Finchem, the lawmakers behind the measure. Their coverage put the dispute on the record while it was still unfolding. My question then is my question now: what does the court do when a child says the treatment itself is doing harm?[5]

Arizona already had a narrower safeguard. A.R.S. § 25-418 requires both parents’ consent before a court may order reunification treatment that makes participation contingent on specified conditions. Those include cutting contact with the parent to whom the child is aligned, transferring custody, requiring an overnight or out-of-state stay, or subjecting the child to threats, undue coercion, or isolation. The statute does not give families a general right to decline payment for court-ordered counseling. Senator Finchem’s 2026 proposal, SB 1139, would have extended consent requirements to a broader range of paid services. It passed the Senate but did not become law.[6]

Volpe was covering this fight before the veto. In his report on Arizona’s 2024 reunification law, he linked to legislative testimony by parents and young people and to his interview with Tori Nielsen about her family’s experience with Family Bridges. Read the law, then listen to the testimony. An overnight stay or a no-contact provision can look like a line of boilerplate to the person signing the order. For the child who has to go, that line tells them where they will sleep and whom they are allowed to call.[7]

A child’s safety comes first. Make the order show it.

On June 22, 2026, Hobbs signed the Alec and Lydia Act. It took effect immediately. The law puts the safety and well-being of children and domestic violence victims first. Before entering custody or parenting-time orders, judges must resolve domestic violence allegations through specific written findings on the evidence admitted at a hearing or trial. A survivor can establish abuse by a preponderance of the evidence without producing a second witness or a corroborating exhibit. The law expressly addresses coercive control.[8]

When the court finds that a parent committed domestic violence, the law presumes that granting that parent custody decision-making authority or parenting time is contrary to the child’s best interests. The parent must overcome that presumption, with a higher burden for decision-making authority or unsupervised time than for supervised visits. The law also bars courts from ordering a child or parent who is a victim to participate in joint treatment, counseling, or forensic assessment with the parent who committed the violence. Calling the session a video appointment does not get around the prohibition.[8]

When Luthmann and Volpe interviewed the act’s sponsor, Rep. Lisa Fink, Fink said judges in different counties were taking different positions on whether the law applied to pending matters. Luthmann pressed her on the burden of proof and the absence of a corroboration requirement. Volpe asked how the state would know whether the law worked, proposing that it track allegations, findings, and the parenting time courts actually ordered. I want those numbers, too. A family should not have to guess whether the protections the Legislature enacted will be recognized in the courthouse where their case is heard.[9]

These changes matter. So does what the act leaves unresolved. It does not enact the vetoed payment protection. A judge may now have to explain why an order is safe, while a family can still face an invoice for a service whose price, referral history, and results are difficult to examine.

Look at ProPublica’s reporting on a Utah family sent to a Texas reunification program. The provider said she received $12,000 for the sessions and disputed accounts of coercion. What stays with me is how easily adults can mistake a child’s compliance for an improvement in the child’s life. If the person collecting the fee is also the person telling the judge whether the intervention worked, who independently checks on the child?[10]

Arizona families brought their own accounts to the Legislature. In Arizona Court Cartel Under Fire, Luthmann and Volpe interviewed court watchdog Malinda Sherwyn, who described testimony from families struggling to pay court-appointed professionals while fighting to maintain contact with their children. The legislative committee’s public summary identified recurring concerns about costs, provider oversight, and whether children’s views were adequately represented. Those concerns can be investigated. Start with the appointment orders and invoices. Find out who made the referral, what the family paid, and what happened when a parent said they could no longer afford it.[11]

Arizona should require courts to explain why a service is necessary before ordering a family to pay. Give parents the provider’s qualifications, the full cost, and any financial or referral ties. Give them a meaningful chance to object before the first bill comes due. Give children a safe, private way to report what happens during an intervention to someone who has no financial stake in keeping it going. Then publish the results, with the children’s identities protected.

I am asking for the same standard in my own case. Preserve the originals. Produce the records that can lawfully be released. Let an independent reviewer hear from the physicians who came to court. The state has the power to demand evidence from families and professionals. It should be willing to produce its own.

Arizona residents can ask the governor’s office how the Alec and Lydia Act is being enforced and what she will do about compelled spending on interventions. Ask for the orders, the safeguards, and the results. A child who has stopped protesting may have learned that protesting is useless. Before the court signs another order or sends another bill, it had better find out whether that child feels safe enough to speak.

Endnotes

1. Jill Jones-Soderman, letter to Senator Mark Finchem, published April 22, 2025. This is the author’s account of interstate licensing contacts and pressure on witnesses. The allegations about falsified documents and threats are not presented as findings by a court or licensing agency.

2. Jones-Soderman v. McVeigh, No. 10-3111, pp. 2–6 (3d Cir. Apr. 25, 2011) (nonprecedential). The opinion recounts the New Jersey consent orders and affirms dismissal on grounds including immunity, timeliness, lack of state action, and failure to prosecute.

3. Allison Quattrocchi and Jill Jones-Soderman, How to Talk to Your Children About Divorce: Understanding What Your Children May Think, Feel, and Need (Family Mediation Center Publishing Co., 2006). The catalog verifies the book and publication details. Sales history, conference appearances, and the publisher’s retirement are the author’s recollections.

4. Arizona Legislature, HB 2256, Senate-engrossed text; House summary and vote record; Governor Katie Hobbs, signed May 12, 2025 veto message.

5. Richard Luthmann, “Arizona’s Family Court Scandal,” May 18, 2025, first published by The Family Court Circus; Richard Luthmann with Michael Volpe, “Arizona Legislators Awaken: Keshel and Finchem Unite to Drain Family Court Swamp,” June 6, 2025. The first article quotes Soderman’s objections; the second follows the lawmakers’ response. The enrolled bill controls the scope of the proposed payment restriction.

6. A.R.S. § 25-418; SB 1139 legislative history. The House Judiciary materials describe a proposed replacement concerning electronic monitoring. The committee’s failure to advance the bill should not be read as a clean vote on the original family court language.

7. Michael Volpe, “Victory in Arizona!”, Michael Volpe Investigates, April 17, 2024. Volpe links to testimony and his interview with Tori Nielsen. See 2024 Arizona Session Laws, ch. 166 for the conditions the law actually restricts.

8. 2026 Arizona Session Laws, ch. 263, §§ 1–5; A.R.S. § 25-403.03(A)–(I), (M). The rebuttal standard is clear and convincing evidence for legal decision-making or unsupervised parenting time and a preponderance of the evidence for supervised parenting time.

9. Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe, “Family Court Shockwave,” August 2, 2026. See also Rep. Lisa Fink’s July 23, 2026 statement explaining her view that the act applies when custody issues are before the court in active proceedings and does not itself reopen closed cases.

10. Hannah Dreyfus, “A Court Ordered Siblings to a Reunification Camp With Their Estranged Father. The Children Say It Was Abusive,” ProPublica, May 18, 2023. The reported payment concerns that program and family.

11. Richard Luthmann with Michael Volpe, “Arizona Court Cartel Under Fire,” February 16, 2026; Arizona Senate Republicans, summary of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders’ report, November 3, 2025. The interview and committee summary document concerns raised publicly; they are not findings of misconduct in individual cases.