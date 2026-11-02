Babies needing rescue

A little girl is screaming for her mother.

She pulls at her own hair. Police officers surround her. Someone tells her, “Come on.” Then she is pulled from her mother’s arms and carried away. It happens again the next week, and the week after that.

This is not a scene from a war zone. It is what a family describes as the routine enforcement of a family court custody order. Primary custody has gone to the father. The mother gets weekends. The child’s screaming is apparently not part of the record that matters.

No one hears their voices. In my view, that is the defining failure of family court today. Children who beg for protection are told to comply. Protective parents who ask for help are told to stop interfering. And the adults with the power to stop it too often look away.

A court is supposed to offer children refuge, sanctuary and safety, and the simple comfort of living free from abuse. Too many of the families who come to us say they found the opposite. When a frightened child is forced, week after week, into a situation she is begging to escape, I believe cruelty has become the measure of the law.

The problem: when the child’s “no” means nothing

Families come to family court in disbelief. Many arrive expecting that if they tell the truth and bring evidence, the court will protect their children. What many of them describe instead is terror: orders they believe go beyond the scope of judicial authority, enforced with a harshness they never imagined a court could show a child.

The pattern families report to us is painfully consistent:

A child discloses fear or harm.

A protective parent seeks help.

The parent is recast as the problem: “alienating,” “coaching,” “interfering.”

Custody shifts toward the parent the child fears.

Contact with the protective parent is restricted.

The child’s distress is treated as proof the plan is working, or as something to be managed instead of heard.

Families also describe being corralled into submission: told to comply or face sanctions, warned that the child’s resistance will be held against them, and left without the money to keep fighting.

Some advocates, and some families, have gone so far as to call this system a form of child trafficking. That is a grave accusation. I don’t make it lightly, and I am not stating it as an established fact. What I am saying is this: when children are moved by court order, against their pleas, into homes where they report being harmed, and the people who profit from the proceedings keep their positions, the public deserves a full, independent investigation into how and why that happens. I am calling for that investigation.

Where this began

I did not found the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) as a theory. I founded it after a death.

According to FCVFC’s published account, our foundation grew out of a New Jersey custody case in Paterson in which children were transferred out of their mother’s care, despite warnings from school, medical and witness sources about severe trauma, and placed under the authority of a father they feared. FCVFC reports that the case passed through multiple judges, beginning with New Jersey Superior Court Judge Margaret Mary McVeigh, and relied on an evaluation by court-appointed psychologist Paul Dasher, Ph.D. [1][2] In my view, the judges and the evaluator forced the children into the custody of a parent FCVFC describes as a documented abuser, despite what I understood to be clear directives that the children were never to have contact with him. [1]

In October 2005, the oldest of the brothers, a 12-year-old boy, died by suicide. [1] FCVFC reports that a second brother later also died by suicide, and that a third has lived with profound psychiatric suffering. [1]

I will not name these children. They have suffered enough without becoming a headline. I offer their memory with grief and with respect. No family should ever have to bury a child and wonder whether anyone in a position of power was listening.

I believe that the judges who handled the case went on to preside in the family courts for years afterward, and that Dr. Dasher, whose work I have sharply criticized in print, has continued to receive court appointments. [2] In my view, that is exactly the problem: when a case ends in tragedy, the system rarely looks back to ask what went wrong, who was responsible for the decisions that were made, and whether the same thing is happening to another child right now.

Public records show one more thing readers deserve to know. A 2011 federal appeals decision records that Judge McVeigh wrote to New Jersey’s social work licensing agency in 2001 about my conduct, that disciplinary proceedings followed, and that my later lawsuit against Judge McVeigh, Dr. Dasher and others was dismissed on immunity, time-limit and procedural grounds, without any ruling on the truth of my account. [3] I include this so that readers have the full record.

What FCVFC is calling for: a study of judicial reasoning

FCVFC is calling for a formal study. Its core is a survey of how family court judges justify their decisions and ongoing directives when they keep children in custody arrangements those children are begging to leave, and when those children are pleading to go back to a protective parent.

The questions are simple, and they deserve answers:

1. What reasons do judges give when they order a child into, or keep a child in, the custody of a parent the child says she fears?

2. How much weight is the child’s own voice given, and is it heard directly or only through evaluators and guardians ad litem?

3. Which evaluators and theories are relied on, how often, and with what outcomes for the children involved?

4. What happens afterward? How often are these children tracked for safety, mental health, and well-being once the order is entered?

5. What safeguards exist when a child’s distress continues, or worsens, after a custody change?

Courts measure many things. They rarely measure what happens to the child after the gavel falls. This study would begin to.

What the Soul Snatcher Files will do

The Soul Snatcher Files is a series devoted to the stories courts too often refuse to hear.

A “soul snatcher,” as I use the term, is not a person’s legal status. It is my description of what it feels like, to the families who come to us, when a system takes a child’s sense of safety, voice, and trust, and returns a child who has learned that asking for help is useless.

Each installment will:

Tell victims’ stories in their own words, with their consent and with children’s identities protected.

Document the process : the orders, evaluations, appointments, and decisions that shaped each outcome, drawn from records wherever possible.

Profile the roles of court actors , including judges, attorneys, guardians ad litem, evaluators, and others, so the public can see how decisions are made and by whom. Anyone named will be named on the basis of public records and documented conduct, and given the opportunity to respond.

Support accountability through lawful channels: judicial conduct complaints, professional licensing complaints, appeals, civil litigation, and referrals to prosecutors where families believe crimes have occurred.

This series continues with every case that comes into FCVFC’s reporting. The goal is not revenge. It is a record, so that no child’s suffering disappears into a sealed file.

A call to every family

If your child has begged a court for protection and been ignored, I want to hear from you.

If you have watched your child carried away screaming under a court order, I want to hear from you.

If you lost your savings, your home, or your health trying to protect your child, I want to hear from you.

And if you lost a child, I want to hear from you most of all.

Share your story with the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts at www.fcvfc.org. Tell us what happened, what you asked for, and what the court did. Send whatever documents you have. We will treat your story with care and protect your children’s identities, and we will never publish without your permission.

Children cannot file appeals. They cannot hire lawyers. Too often, they cannot even get a judge to hear them. They need adults who will refuse to look away.

The Soul Snatcher Files begin here. They will not end until our children are heard.

• • •

Endnotes

1. Jill Jones-Soderman, “The Verdict Was Not the Last Word,” Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts,

Sept. 4, 2026, https://fcvfc.org/2026/09/04/the-verdict-was-not-the-last-word/. Cited only as FCVFC’s published account of its founding case; the post itself states that the later deaths and the third brother’s condition “remain FCVFC’s attributed account” pending records. See also FCVFC, “An FCVFC Retrospective,”

Mar. 14, 2023, https://fcvfc.org/2023/03/14/an-fcvfc-retrospective/.

2. Jill Jones Soderman, “Holding Judges Accountable,” FCVFC, June 13, 2024,

https://fcvfc.org/2024/06/13/holding-judges-accountable/ See also an FCVFC memorial post of July 26, 2021

(URL omitted because it contains the child’s name). FCVFC’s own accounts; not independent verification.

The Soul Snatcher Files, Part 1

3. Jones-Soderman v. Dasher (3d Cir. 2011) (not precedential),

https://digitalcommons.law.villanova.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2377&context=thirdcircuit_2011.