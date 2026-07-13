Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC.org's avatar
Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC.org
2d

RE: CONCERNS ABOTUT " SPLIT CUSTODY....." AND ISSUES BEYOND THAT

RELATE TO CHILD SAFETY /LACK THEREOF...... PLEASE REFER TO OUR GROUND

BREAKING PUBLISHING ON POLICE / CPS/ACS / DCP & POLICE CRIMINAL ACTIONS IN FALSIFYING

CASE FILES THAT ARE NOT ABLE TO BE TRACED OR VERIFIED.."THE FILE IS THE WEAPON".....

WE FULLY SUPPORT YOUR PERSPECTIVE! JJS

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The family-court machine loves psychological language because it makes coercion sound clinical. A child reports fear. The evaluator calls it “resistance.” A mother brings records. She becomes “obsessive.” A protective parent objects to unsafe contact. The report calls it “alienation.” Then judges treat the evaluator’s theory as fact, even when the methods are thin, the evidence is selective, and the safeguards against bias are nonexistent. Jones-Soderman’s core demand is simple: expose the reasoning. What records were reviewed? What facts were verified? What contrary evidence was ignored? What alternative explanations were tested? What bias controls existed? If an expert opinion can destroy a family, it must be tested like evidence — not worshiped like scripture.

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