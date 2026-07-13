Forensic psychiatric and psychological assessments have acquired extraordinary power in American courtrooms, particularly in contested custody and child-abuse proceedings. These reports can influence whether a child remains with a protective parent, is transferred to an accused abuser, is placed under supervision, or is subjected to forced treatment and prolonged family separation.Yet the courts that rely upon these assessments rarely ask the most basic question:

What was done to ensure that the evaluation itself was not corrupted by bias?

Forensic reports are commonly accepted as objective, scientific, and professionally authoritative because they are written by credentialed evaluators and presented in technical language. But credentials do not transform assumptions into evidence. Professional vocabulary does not make an untested theory scientifically valid. A court appointment does not immunize an evaluator from personal prejudice, institutional allegiance, financial incentives, confirmation bias, or the powerful influence of a predetermined narrative.

The words used in forensic reports carry enormous weight. They may determine whether a parent is believed or discredited, whether a child’s statements are investigated or dismissed, and whether an allegation of abuse leads to protection or punishment.

Words such as “alienating,” “coaching,” “enmeshed,” “hysterical,” “hostile,” “uncooperative,” “delusional,” and “resistant” are not neutral when placed in a custody evaluation. They can become instruments of conviction without the protections of a criminal trial, the rules of reliable scientific inquiry, or meaningful scrutiny of the evaluator’s methods.

These terms frequently create the appearance of clinical certainty while concealing a far less scientific process: selective fact-gathering, untested assumptions, circular reasoning, and the elevation of professional opinion over medical records, documentary evidence, witness accounts, and the statements of children themselves.

This is not science. It is authority wearing the costume of science.

Scientific Rigor Cannot Be Replaced by Professional Confidence

The scientific process requires far more than an expert’s subjective assurance that his or her conclusions are correct.

Scientific credibility depends upon carefully defined methods, reliable data, independent testing, reproducibility, known limitations, and continued scrutiny. A theory must be capable of being tested and potentially disproved. Findings should be consistent when comparable methods are used by independent investigators. Terms must have shared and clearly defined meanings. Alternative explanations must be examined rather than ignored.

In many family-court proceedings, none of this is meaningfully explored.

The evaluator may be permitted to rely upon disputed allegations, incomplete records, secondhand reports, personal impressions, or information supplied by one side. The court may never determine whether the methods used were validated for the precise purpose for which they were employed. Judges may be presented with a conclusion but given little information about how the evaluator reached it, what contradictory material was rejected, or whether a different evaluator reviewing the same evidence would reach the same result.

A report may contain dozens of pages and still fail to disclose:

what information was independently verified;

which records were unavailable or ignored;

whether witnesses were interviewed;

whether allegations were treated as facts;

whether testing instruments were used for valid purposes;

whether competing hypotheses were considered;

how the evaluator guarded against bias;

and what evidence would cause the evaluator to reconsider the conclusion.

The absence of these safeguards is particularly dangerous in family court because the consequences are so severe. A flawed report may deprive a child of a safe parent, discredit an authentic disclosure of abuse, or create an evidentiary foundation for years of coercive intervention.

The higher the stakes, the greater the need for scientific rigor. Instead, family courts too often substitute professional status for proof.

Richard Gardner and the Marketing of a Courtroom Theory

No discussion of bias in custody evaluations can ignore the continuing influence of psychiatrist Richard Gardner and the concepts associated with his theory of “Parental Alienation Syndrome.”

Gardner introduced a vocabulary that became deeply embedded in the legal and mental-health communities. Terms involving alienation, coaching, programming, and the supposed manipulation of children supplied accused parents and their advocates with a ready-made counternarrative to allegations of child sexual abuse and domestic violence.

An accusation of abuse could now be redirected.

The child was not reporting abuse; the child had been “programmed.”

The protective parent was not responding to danger; the parent was “alienating.”

The child’s fear was not evidence requiring investigation; it was evidence of the depth of the other parent’s manipulation.

The more the child resisted contact, the more thoroughly the child was said to have been alienated. The more the protective parent objected, the more committed that parent was said to be to the alienation. Contrary evidence did not disprove the theory. It was absorbed by it.

This created a closed system of reasoning from which neither the child nor the protective parent could escape.

Gardner’s formulation offered the family-court establishment a convenient shorthand. It reduced difficult investigations into a familiar script. Accusation was followed by denial. Denial was followed by an allegation of coaching or alienation. The protective parent became the subject of evaluation. The child was separated, isolated, treated, or compelled into contact. Court-appointed professionals then reinforced the process through reports presented as expert findings.

The original formulation of Parental Alienation Syndrome has never been accepted as a recognized mental disorder in the principal psychiatric diagnostic manuals. Critics have challenged its evidentiary foundation, methodology, and application, particularly where children have resisted contact with a parent accused of abuse.

Nevertheless, Gardner’s terminology has been metabolized into family-court culture.

Even when the word “syndrome” is omitted, the underlying framework survives. The label is softened, repackaged, and presented as “alienating behavior,” “parent-child contact problems,” “resist-refuse dynamics,” or another variation. The terminology may change, but the danger remains when an evaluator assumes manipulation before ruling out abuse, neglect, fear, trauma, coercive control, or justified estrangement.

No one disputes that a parent may attempt to damage a child’s relationship with the other parent. Such conduct can occur and should be evaluated through evidence. But the possibility of interference cannot justify treating every child’s fear or rejection as proof of manipulation.

A theory must not become a substitute for an investigation.

The Weaponization of Psychological Language

The family-court system has developed a shared language through which complex human behavior is converted into predictable legal conclusions.

The process is often presented as individualized, but the same sequence appears repeatedly:

An allegation of abuse is made.

The accused parent denies it.

The accusing or protective parent is described as emotional, hostile, rigid, or obsessive.

The child’s reluctance to visit the accused parent is attributed to coaching.

The protective parent is ordered to cooperate with reunification or therapeutic intervention.

Objections are characterized as resistance.

Resistance is cited as proof of alienation.

The child is separated from the protective parent.

The resulting distress is treated as evidence that the child was pathologically attached.

What began as an allegation requiring investigation is transformed into a case against the person who sought protection.

This is the cascading effect of forensic bias.

Once an initial theory has been accepted, every later event is interpreted through it. Evaluators, guardians, therapists, parenting coordinators, attorneys, and judges may repeat the same conclusion until repetition itself is mistaken for corroboration.

But five professionals repeating one unsupported premise do not create five independent sources of evidence.

If all relied upon the same initial report, the same disputed referral, or the same unverified allegations, the apparent consensus may be nothing more than a professional echo chamber.

That echo chamber can destroy a family.

Cognitive Bias in Forensic Evaluation

Cognitive bias refers to systematic, often unconscious errors in the way people process information, make judgments, and reach decisions.

These biases are not eliminated by education, licensing, or professional status. Indeed, experts may be especially vulnerable when their confidence in their own training makes them less likely to recognize the limits of their judgment.

Confirmation Bias - Confirmation bias occurs when an evaluator favors information supporting an existing theory and discounts material that contradicts it.

Once a parent is labeled an alienator, evidence may be interpreted to preserve that conclusion. Medical records may be minimized. A child’s disclosure may be recast as coaching. The parent’s attempt to present documentation may be described as obsessive. Anger about injustice may be characterized as instability.

The evaluator no longer investigates whether the theory is correct. The evaluator investigates how the available information can be made to fit it.

Anchoring Bias - Anchoring occurs when the first description of a case becomes the framework for everything that follows.

An evaluator who receives a referral describing a mother as unstable, vindictive, or alienating may unconsciously assess her through that description. A father described as charming, accomplished, calm, or professionally successful may benefit from an equally powerful initial impression.

Later evidence is measured against the anchor rather than considered independently.

Allegiance Bias - Allegiance bias may arise when an evaluator becomes aligned with the party, attorney, court, institution, or professional network that selected or compensated the evaluator.

This does not require an explicit agreement to produce a preferred result. It can develop through repeated referrals, professional relationships, shared theoretical commitments, reputational pressures, or the ordinary human instinct to satisfy those who confer authority and income.

Court appointment is not proof of neutrality.

Availability Bias - Evaluators may give disproportionate weight to dramatic, recent, or emotionally vivid experiences.

A professional who recently encountered a fabricated allegation may become predisposed to see fabrication in the next case. A professional who has built a career around parental alienation may interpret new cases through that framework. The evaluator’s past experience begins to control the present evidence.

Gender and Cultural Bias - Women reporting domestic violence may be characterized as hysterical, vindictive, unstable, or emotionally dysregulated. Men may be rewarded for appearing calm and controlled even where allegations describe coercion behind closed doors.

Cultural differences in communication, emotion, family roles, religion, eye contact, distrust of authority, or willingness to discuss sexual matters may also be pathologized when an evaluator treats one social presentation as the universal standard of normality.

Overconfidence Bias - An evaluator may express greater certainty than the evidence permits.

Forensic opinions are often written in language suggesting that disputed questions have been conclusively resolved. But a responsible evaluator should disclose uncertainty, missing information, contradictory evidence, and the limitations of the methods used.

Overconfidence is not expertise. It is a threat to expertise.

Protective Parents Become the Accused

One of the most destructive consequences of biased forensic assessment is the conversion of the protective parent into the alleged wrongdoer.

A parent seeks court intervention because a child reports abuse, exhibits trauma symptoms, fears contact, or returns from visitation with injuries or disturbing behavioral changes. Instead of investigating the underlying allegations fully, the court turns its attention toward the parent who raised them.

The protective parent is evaluated.

The protective parent’s motives are questioned.

The protective parent is accused of exaggeration, interference, coaching, or instability.

The protective parent is ordered to facilitate contact despite unresolved safety concerns.

The child’s fear becomes evidence against the protector.

Reports created under this framework often omit or diminish evidence inconsistent with the preferred conclusion. Medical findings, prior disclosures, domestic-violence history, police records, photographs, messages, witness accounts, school observations, and patterns of coercive control may be scattered through the record but excluded from the evaluator’s central narrative.

The report then builds toward a recommendation that the child be transferred away from the parent seeking protection and placed with the accused parent.

The process is presented as therapeutic.

To the child and protective parent, it may feel like institutionalized punishment.

The result can be catastrophic. A child who disclosed abuse may learn that speaking caused the loss of the safe parent. A protective parent may be silenced under threat of contempt or permanent custody loss. The accused parent may receive the power to control communication, treatment, education, and access to outside assistance.

This is how an untested forensic theory can become a mechanism of coercion.

Reports That Conceal Their Own Weaknesses

A credible forensic evaluation should demonstrate an awareness of the possibility that the evaluator may be wrong.

It should explain how bias was considered and mitigated. It should identify areas requiring further exploration. It should distinguish verified facts from allegations and clinical inference. It should address evidence that conflicts with the evaluator’s theory.

Too many reports do none of these things.

They present conclusions as though they emerged mechanically from objective data. They conceal subjective judgments behind technical terminology. They fail to disclose the evaluator’s dependence upon selected collateral sources. They quote one parent’s statements as fact while labeling the other parent’s statements as claims.

A fair report should not merely state a conclusion. It should expose the reasoning process to review.

The report should answer:

What evidence supports the conclusion?

What evidence contradicts it?

What alternative explanations were examined?

What information was missing?

What methodology was used?

Was that methodology scientifically validated?

Was the evaluator working within the evaluator’s area of competence?

What steps were taken to prevent allegiance, anchoring, and confirmation bias?

What facts would change the recommendation?

Without those answers, the court is not receiving science. It is receiving an opinion shielded from examination.

A Case Demonstrating the Need for Individualized Assessment

A case from professional experience illustrates why rigid formulas can fail.

A highly respected attorney was referred for forensic psychiatric evaluation during a domestic-violence and custody proceeding. The allegations involved severe physical attacks upon his wife, causing significant injury. The wife fled with the couple’s preadolescent son and sought refuge in a domestic-violence shelter.

Protective orders were entered. Conventional recommendations called for sole custody to the mother, supervised visitation for the father, and sustained separation between father and son.

The immediate need to protect the wife was clear.

However, the mother did not believe the father posed the same danger to their son. The boy loved both parents and was devastated by the sudden transformation in his father and the destruction of the family.

A comprehensive diagnostic investigation identified an acute depressive episode with paranoid features. The assessment was informed by a family history of severe late-onset depression and prolonged melancholia. The father’s paranoia initially threatened his engagement with treatment, but his love for his son and remorse for the violence committed against his wife created an opening for intervention.

The course ultimately adopted included psychiatric treatment, individual psychotherapy, careful supervision, and gradually phased family therapy. The wife supported the plan. The son welcomed the possibility of preserving a relationship with his father. Safety protections remained in place while the father’s condition was treated and monitored.

Some professionals considered the approach shocking and unconventional. Yet the intervention was not reckless. It was individualized. It was based upon a multivariable diagnostic assessment rather than a predetermined ideological response.

The outcome was reportedly successful and satisfying to the parties.

This case does not excuse domestic violence. Mental illness does not erase accountability, and no treatment plan should place a victim or child at risk.

The lesson is that authentic assessment must examine the actual people, facts, diagnoses, risks, history, and available treatment options. It must not substitute a stock narrative for professional investigation.

The same principle applies when abuse is alleged against a parent. No evaluator should presume guilt without evidence. But no evaluator should presume alienation merely because a parent or child reports abuse.

The evidence must determine the theory.

The theory must never determine the evidence.

A Demand for Reform

Family courts should no longer accept forensic mental-health evaluations without requiring meaningful disclosure of the methods, assumptions, evidence, and safeguards behind them.

Every evaluator should be required to identify:

1. The precise referral question;

2. The records and collateral materials reviewed;

3. The disputed facts upon which the opinion depends;

4. The methods and testing instruments employed;

5. The scientific support for using those methods in the manner applied;

6. The alternative explanations considered;

7. The contradictory evidence reviewed;

8. The limitations of the evaluation;

9. The steps taken to mitigate cognitive and allegiance bias;

10. Any financial, professional, or institutional relationships relevant to independence;

11. The evidentiary basis for each major recommendation;

12. The risks associated with the proposed intervention;

13. Less restrictive alternatives considered;

14. The conditions under which the recommendation should be reviewed or withdrawn.

Courts must also stop treating cross-examination as an adequate safeguard when parents cannot afford independent experts capable of exposing methodological defects. A flawed report may become practically unchallengeable when one side has access to a court-appointed professional network and the other is financially exhausted, self-represented, or threatened with sanctions for objecting.

There must be accountability for experts whose reports omit material evidence, exceed professional competence, misuse psychological testing, conceal limitations, or present disputed theories as settled science.

A professional license should not become a license to destroy families without scrutiny.

Conclusion: Children Are Not Forensic Experiments

Family courts wield the power to separate children from parents, compel treatment, suppress contact, transfer custody, and redefine a child’s reality.

That power cannot be exercised responsibly through untested theories, professional shorthand, institutional groupthink, or reports that conceal their own bias.

Children are not forensic experiments.

Protective parents are not disposable obstacles.

Allegations of abuse are not proof of guilt, but neither are they proof of alienation.

A child’s fear must be investigated before it is pathologized.

A parent’s distress must be understood before it is weaponized.

An evaluator’s opinion must be tested before it is treated as truth.

Forensic mental-health assessment must be scientifically valid, transparent, individualized, and subject to rigorous examination. Evaluators must acknowledge the possibility of error. Courts must distinguish professional confidence from reliable evidence. Every theory must remain open to contradiction, revision, and rejection.

The safety and well-being of children require nothing less.

When a report can determine whether a child loses a loving and protective parent, the courtroom must demand more than credentials, terminology, and confidence.

It must demand truth.

Selected Authorities and Further Reading

Professional Standards, Forensic Science, and Cognitive Bias

American Educational Research Association, American Psychological Association & National Council on Measurement in Education, Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing (2014). Foundational standards addressing validity, reliability, fairness, test interpretation, and high-stakes applications.

Full text:

https://www.testingstandards.net/uploads/7/6/6/4/76643089/standards_2014edition.pdf

Open-access materials page:

https://www.testingstandards.net/open-access-files.html

Neal, Tess M.S., Christopher Slobogin, Michael J. Saks, David L. Faigman & Kurt F. Geisinger, “Psychological Assessments in Legal Contexts: Are Courts Keeping ‘Junk Science’ Out of the Courtroom?” Psychological Science in the Public Interest, vol. 20, no. 3, pp. 135–164 (2020; first published online in 2019). Empirical review of 364 psychological assessment tools used in legal proceedings.

Publisher page:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1529100619888860

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.1177/1529100619888860

Zapf, Patricia A. & Itiel E. Dror, “Understanding and Mitigating Bias in Forensic Evaluation: Lessons from Forensic Science,” International Journal of Forensic Mental Health, vol. 16, no. 3, pp. 227–238 (2017). Examines contextual and cognitive bias in forensic evaluation and proposes methods for reducing its influence.

DOI and publisher link:

https://doi.org/10.1080/14999013.2017.1317302

Zapf, Patricia A., Jeff Kukucka, Saul M. Kassin & Itiel E. Dror, “Cognitive Bias in Forensic Mental Health Assessment: Evaluator Beliefs About Its Nature and Scope,” Psychology, Public Policy, and Law, vol. 24, no. 1, pp. 1–10 (2018). Reports that forensic evaluators generally recognize bias as a problem but tend to regard themselves as less susceptible than other evaluators.

DOI and publisher link:

https://doi.org/10.1037/law0000153

National Research Council, Strengthening Forensic Science in the United States: A Path Forward (National Academies Press 2009). Consensus recommendations concerning reliability, enforceable standards, accreditation, certification, research, quality control, and professional accountability.

National Academies page:

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/12589/strengthening-forensic-science-in-the-united-states-a-path-forward

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.17226/12589

Domestic Violence and Public-Health Authorities

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “About Intimate Partner Violence.” Public-health information concerning the prevalence, consequences, risk factors, economic costs, and prevention of intimate-partner violence. The CDC defines intimate-partner violence to include physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and psychological aggression by a current or former intimate partner.

CDC page:

https://www.cdc.gov/intimate-partner-violence/about/index.html

World Health Organization, “Violence Against Women.” Global prevalence estimates and policy recommendations concerning intimate-partner violence, sexual violence, health consequences, prevention, and survivor services. The WHO reports that approximately one-third of women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, principally intimate-partner violence.

WHO fact sheet:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/violence-against-women

Publications by Jill Jones-Soderman

Jones-Soderman, Jill, Family Court Corruption. A book-length advocacy work addressing alleged corruption, child abuse, parental-alienation accusations, institutional failures, and the treatment of protective parents in contested family-court proceedings. Jones-Soderman’s website describes the book as an effort to expose systemic abuse and provide resources for those confronting family-court misconduct.

Book information and author page:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/

Amazon listing:

https://www.amazon.com/Family-Court-Corruption-Jill-Jones-Soderman/dp/195645246X/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Challenging the Constitutional Validity of So-Called Reunification Therapy” (March 2, 2024). Challenges compelled reunification practices through constitutional, due-process, parental-rights, and child-safety arguments.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2024/03/02/challenging-the-constitutional-validity-of-so-called-reunification-therapy/

Blog archive:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/blog/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Fear of Fighting the Family Court Facilitated by Fabricated Psychological Evaluations Under the False Narratives Promoted by the Anti-Therapeutic ‘Torture’ Model of Reunification Therapy” (August 2, 2023). Addresses the use of allegedly fabricated or methodologically defective psychological evaluations to support coercive reunification programs and discredit parents raising abuse or safety concerns.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/08/02/fear-of-fighting-the-family-court-facilitated-by-fabricated-psychological-evaluations-under-the-false-narratives-promoted-by-the-anti-therapeutic-torture-model-of-reunification-thera/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Fear of Fighting the Family Courts Creates Public Immobilization and Denial of the Threats One Sees and Cannot Believe! Reunification Therapy and the Denial of Due Process and Informed Consent” (August 1, 2023). Discusses economic pressure, fear of judicial retaliation, compelled treatment, informed consent, and the procedural disadvantages faced by parents who challenge court-appointed practitioners.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/08/01/fear-of-fighting-the-family-courts-creates-public-immobilization-and-denial-of-the-threats-one-sees-and-cannot-believe-reunification-therapy-and-the-denial-of-due-process-and-informed-consent/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “The Autocratic Drive by Court-Appointed Practitioners Seeking Enforcement of Reunification Therapy Services Threatens Protective Parents with Jail—Despite Clear and Present Danger to Subject Children” (July 12, 2023). Criticizes the use of contempt threats, guardians ad litem, evaluators, and therapists to compel children and protective parents into reunification services where abuse and safety allegations remain unresolved. The article includes redacted accounts attributed to children describing their experiences in court-ordered therapy.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/07/12/the-autocratic-drive-by-court-appointed-practitioners-seeking-enforcement-of-reunification-therapy-services-threatens-protective-parents-with-jail-despite-clear-and-present-danger-to-subject/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Beware Coercive Controlling Judges Who Act Like the Abusers from Whom Litigants Are Supposed to Be Protected” (July 10, 2023). Applies the concept of coercive control to judicial and institutional behavior in family-court proceedings, arguing that courts can reproduce patterns of domination through threats, financial pressure, forced compliance, and restrictions on parental autonomy.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/07/10/beware-coercive-controlling-judges-who-act-like-the-abusers-from-whom-litigants-are-supposed-to-be-protected/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Pain, Suffering, and Outright Subjugation: The True Intent Behind Family Court Fraud, Racketeering, and Child Trafficking” (July 27, 2023). An advocacy essay alleging systemic financial incentives, institutional misconduct, coercion, and exploitation within contested custody proceedings.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/07/27/pain-suffering-and-outright-subjugation-the-true-intent-behind-family-court-fraud-racketeering-and-child-trafficking/

Jones-Soderman, Jill, “Spurious, Baseless Complaints of the Unlicensed Practice of Law Meant to Quash and Intimidate Complainants Against the Legal Profession Have Become a New Area of Threat and Intimidation” (July 11, 2023). Discusses alleged professional retaliation and regulatory complaints directed against advocates challenging lawyers, evaluators, and court actors in family-court matters.

Article:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/2023/07/11/spurious-baseless-complaints-of-the-unlicensed-practice-of-law-meant-to-quash-and-intimidate-complainants-against-the-legal-profession-have-become-a-new-area-of-threat-and-intimidation-to-not-be-tolerated/

Jill Jones-Soderman Publication Archives

Jill Jones-Soderman Substack. Essays and commentary concerning family courts, child protection, forensic practices, court-appointed professionals, parental-alienation claims, and institutional accountability.

Substack homepage:

https://jilljonessoderman.substack.com/

Jill Jones-Soderman Official Website and Blog. Author information, book materials, advocacy publications, media information, and articles concerning court corruption, reunification therapy, psychological evaluations, coercive control, and protective parents. The blog archive lists publications dating from July 2023 through March 2024.

Official website:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/

Blog archive:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/blog/

Media and professional background:

https://jilljonessoderman.com/index.php/media-interviews-press/