Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
37m

This isn’t hyperbole—it’s forensic description. Family court didn’t “fail”; it mutated. What Jill Jones-Soderman documents is a Star Chamber that learned how to launder coercion through therapy, money, and silence. Once evidentiary rules were relaxed and Gardner's marketing strategy masquerading as hard science was blessed by bar associations, the outcome became inevitable: judges unchecked, lawyers domesticated, children commodified. Title IV dollars turned discretion into profit and obedience into survival. Anyone who’s been through this system recognizes the terror immediately—the gag orders, the retaliatory custody flips, the pseudo-experts speaking in riddles while children scream unheard. This is not child welfare. It’s civil punishment without criminal safeguards. And sunlight, not “reform committees,” is the only thing that ever kills a system like this.

Reply
Share
Andy's avatar
Andy
18h

very few parents speak up about the insanity Americans build on the soil. Disgusting GESTAPO-like system.

The story, developing now: Judge Bigalow from Shasta County removed child from non-affirming family for sterilization and punishes parents for...: read here:

https://honeybadgerukrainian.substack.com/p/comply

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Jones-Soderman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture