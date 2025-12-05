Who speaks for the murdered children?

A judicial signature sets a chain in motion—and a child ends up dead. The result of another family court ruling. The cold reality? The truth is buried with the child and the system continues to operate in silence.

The protective parent is shut down—gagged, punished, or discredited. The courts hide behind judicial immunity. And the “professionals” who made the fatal recommendations are almost always “court appointed” enabling their actions to be shielded with near-total immunity. The court actors that knowingly place children in abusive, deadly situations answer to…. no one.

For nearly two decades, the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) has worked to protect children from a family court machinery that routinely exposes them to extreme danger, escalating abuse, and preventable deaths. But the organization itself began with one case, one child, and one death that should never have happened.

A Case That Should Never Have Ended in a Body Bag

In 2000, a New Jersey mother tried to protect her three young sons from their father—a wealthy Egyptian immigrant with a long, documented history of brutal abuse. Although he publicly posed as a taxi driver, he owned multiple taxi medallions and operated an entire taxi enterprise. His financial resources bought him a team of aggressive family-court-certified attorneys, while New Jersey’s top psychiatric experts unanimously agreed: the child should have no contact with him.

I served as a forensic consultant and volunteer advocate. Based on extensive evidence, I recommended that the family be permitted to relocate from New Jersey to Kansas for safety—and a judge approved it. For a moment, the system functioned the way it was supposed to.

Then everything reversed with stunning speed.

Judge Margaret Mary McVeigh and court-appointed evaluator Paul Dasher, PhD, abruptly ordered a psychological evaluation and accused the mother of “parental alienation.” This accusation disregarded all expert reports, all documented violence, and all risk factors. It was a weapon—one increasingly used to punish protective parents and erase legitimate disclosures of abuse.

Dasher’s clinical “credentials” bore no resemblance to qualification. His work fell far below any professional standard, but none of that mattered. His court appointment gave him what he needed: immunity and unearned authority.

His recommendation forced the transfer of the child from the protection of his mother straight into the hands of a documented abuser.

During an early court appearance, the father’s attorneys physically encircled me in the courthouse entryway and warned that if I testified for the child, I would “never work again.” I took out my phone and called the Attorney General’s Office on the spot to report the intimidation. This was not an anomaly—it was an introduction to the culture of family court litigation, where threats and retaliation are routine tactics.

A Child’s Death and the Birth of an Organization

By 2005, relentless pressure from the court and child protective services forced the mother to “cooperate,” which in practice meant abandoning the protective stance that had kept her children alive. Once I was removed from the case, the outcome became predictable.

On October 25, 2005, I received the call.

The boy—now twelve—was dying at St. John’s Hospital.

His death—avoidable, foreseeable, and produced by the very system meant to protect him—became the catalyst for founding the FCVFC in 2007. Since then, no child under our protection has been murdered or seriously physically harmed, but only because we intervene aggressively. The same structural dangers that killed him still operate in family courts every single day.

A System Built to Shield Itself

Most Americans believe family court exists to keep children safe. Few understand how the system really functions. Courtrooms are closed to public oversight. Judges hold near-absolute power. Court-appointed evaluators and therapists depend financially on the judges who appoint them. Protective parents are frequently recast as perpetrators, especially when they report abuse.

Add federal financial incentives—Title IV-D and IV-E—which monetize the transfer of children in family courts - and the danger becomes systemic.

The turning point came with psychiatrist Richard Gardner’s “parental alienation” theory, a discredited concept marketed aggressively to courts in the 1980s and 1990s. Gardner’s framework, which portrayed abused children as liars and abusive parents as victims, gave courts a convenient justification for removing children from protective parents.

Once states realized certain custody outcomes triggered federal reimbursements, parental alienation evolved from fringe theory into a profitable legal mechanism.

Here is how the model works:

Brand the protective parent an “alienator.” Recast the abusive parent as the “stable” option. Order “professional” evaluations, “professionally” supervised visits, and custody switches. Keep the litigation going—and keep the money flowing…

CHILDREN BECOME REVENUE STREAMS.

PARENTS BECOME CASE FILES.

THE COURT BECOMES A CLOSED FINANCIAL ECOSYSTEM.

Evidence Doesn’t Matter

By the early 2000s, a pattern had already emerged inside family courts—one that remains firmly in place today. Judges and evaluators operate in lockstep. Attorneys warn their clients not to challenge judicial misconduct. Protective parents learn immediately that reporting abuse or resisting dangerous court orders can cost them their children.

Inside this system, credible evidence carries little to no weight. Medical documentation is ignored. Police reports are overlooked. Criminal histories are dismissed. Children’s disclosures—detailed, consistent, and corroborated—are routinely labeled “coaching.”

Facts don’t drive decisions; narratives do. Once a judge or evaluator casts a protective parent as the problem, every piece of evidence is reframed to fit that storyline. The outcome is often decided long before the facts are even presented.

Every day, these decisions place children into the custody of dangerous, violent abusers. Some survive what follows. Some don’t. And because family court operates behind layers of secrecy and judicial immunity, the public rarely learns how many preventable tragedies are buried inside this system.

Why No One Inside the System Speaks Out

The professionals who could expose this corruption—evaluators, attorneys, therapists—stay silent because the system punishes anyone who threatens its power structure.

If evaluators contradict the court’s expectations, they lose appointments.

If attorneys challenge judges, they jeopardize their careers.

If therapists report abuse that disrupts the court’s narrative, they’re replaced.

Court-appointed actors operate under immunity.

Judges operate under discretion.

The system shields itself at every turn.

For more than two decades, confronting actors like Dasher and McVeigh has shown me exactly how entrenched, coordinated, and retaliatory this machinery is.

Silence, born of intimidation, is its fuel.

The National Crisis No One Wants to Confront

The Epstein scandal exposed how powerful institutions protect predators in plain view. Family court operates with similar secrecy and impunity—except that here, the victims are children, and the stakes are life and death.

The difference is stark: Epstein’s victims lived to speak. Family court victims often do not.

And so we arrive at these unavoidable questions:

Who speaks for murdered children?

Who exposes the judges, evaluators, and attorneys whose decisions put them in harm’s way?

Who demands accountability for preventable deaths buried behind sealed records and judicial immunity?

The children cannot speak.

The courts will not speak.

The system refuses to speak.

So those of us who know the truth WILL.