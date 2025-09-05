As a matter of law, lawyers are permitted to lie during litigation examinations and court processes under the guise of “seeking the truth.”

But how do we know when they are lying?

And how do we know what is truth?

These questions strike at the very heart of deception in family court. The danger is not only that attorneys are permitted to mislead, but that judges—armed with the immense power of judicial discretion—deliberately validate and reinforce those deceptions. Rather than functioning as neutral arbiters, judges often exploit confirmation bias: the human tendency to seek out and give weight only to information that confirms preexisting beliefs or desired outcomes while ignoring or discrediting contradictory evidence.

In critical thinking, such reasoning errors are known as fallacies. A fallacy makes an argument appear valid while lacking true logical support. Fallacies can be unintentional, born from flawed thinking, or intentional, deployed as tools of manipulation. Within family courts, fallacies are not merely mistakes—they are strategically weaponized. Judges cloak biased rulings in a veneer of logic, elevate unreliable claims as “evidence,” and discredit legitimate science or testimony that challenges their agenda.

It must be underscored: fallacies are identified errors in reasoning, catalogued and rejected for centuries by philosophers, scientists, and legal scholars alike. They represent the very opposite of truth-seeking. As the field of logic insists, once reasoning is identified as fallacious, it is invalid. And as modern science—the highest authority of empirical validation—confirms, decisions built on fallacy are unreliable, biased, and destructive. They are treated as fatal flaws that disqualify any conclusion. By that standard, known fallacies, especially deceptive and intentional confirmation bias, have no legitimate place in judicial rulings, yet family courts continue to base life-and-death decisions on them.

Life-and-Death Bias: Courts vs. Medical Expertise

Judicial deception through intentional confirmation bias does not remain abstract; it manifests in concrete, life-threatening ways. One of the most alarming examples is the way courts deliberately distort or override legitimate science and medical expertise. By selectively validating only the voices that serve their predetermined agenda, judges transform courtrooms into arenas where truth is subordinated to bias.

Family courts now routinely interfere with legitimate medical orders from licensed physicians. Instead of respecting medical expertise, they appoint “hired guns” with state licenses—court-listed social workers, LPC “therapists,” PsyD and PhD psychologists—whose reports are admitted under hearsay exceptions by court order.

Science and medical expertise are railroaded, disqualified, and replaced with directives requiring experts to supply the court with “evidence” designed only to ratify predetermined rulings. This is confirmation bias at work: judges credit only the testimony that supports their intended outcomes, while legitimate medical findings are ignored or suppressed (cherry-picking fallacy).

The results are often tragic. Documented cases exist where children were murdered after judges lifted ten-year protective orders or ignored overwhelming evidence of credible violent threats. Others have ended in the suicides of protective parents who could no longer withstand systemic coercion or the suicides of children who saw no escape from the abuse. These cases are preserved in the files of the FCVFC, gathered from parents of murdered children, siblings of murdered children, and protective parents in custody litigation since the organization’s inception.

Immunity and Impunity: The Absence of Judicial Accountability

Family court judges—if not sued to pierce their immunity—are not held accountable for their dangerous, flawed, and destructive decisions. Judges whose rulings have directly led to the injury, suicide, or death of children and protective parents must be investigated, exposed, and held accountable.

The manipulation, perversion, and corruption of court processes—originally designed to safeguard intimacy, confidentiality, and flexibility—are now embodied in the preferential treatment afforded exclusively to family court judges. Broad judicial discretion allows them to bypass strict evidentiary rules, insert fallacious reasoning into their decisions, and evade meaningful scrutiny (special pleading fallacy).

Silencing Support: Collusion with State Licensing Boards

Family courts, acting in concert with state licensing boards, possess the ability to secretly submit communications or complaints to licensing boards without the knowledge of the targeted professional. Unless full investigative discovery is demanded before any board hearing proceeds, complainants remain entirely in the dark.

A judge can independently initiate complaints against advisors in a case—even those not listed as witnesses or experts. Restricting litigants from consulting certain advisors or sources of litigation support constitutes another constitutional violation: the banning of access to critical information, preparation, and training needed for court defense.

Here again, fallacy and bias are at play. Courts construct a logic veneer—the illusion that silencing independent experts or restricting access to advisors creates “fairness” or “neutrality.” In truth, it does the opposite. By cutting litigants off from support, judges entrench their own bias and ensure that only court-approved narratives survive (false dilemma fallacy).

The cost of this deception is not theoretical. When protective parents are stripped of expert testimony and advocacy, their children remain unprotected from abusers. These outcomes often end in the most catastrophic ways: suicides of children who see no escape from their abuse, suicides of protective parents crushed under relentless court coercion, or the murder of children at the hands of the very abusers the courts empower.

Character Assassination as Court Strategy: Targeting Independent Experts

Repeated attacks on independent experts who expose family court corruption are calculated to obstruct pro se litigants and prevent them from presenting authentic evidence. These tactics suppress legitimate science while reinforcing a climate of coercion, threats, and intimidation.

Judges manipulate proceedings by allowing slanderous, libelous, and stigmatizing material into the record. They blackball experts and organizations whose criticism of courts is well documented. This is a classic ad hominem fallacy: attacking the character of the messenger rather than addressing the truth of the message.

The veneer of logic is carefully crafted here as well. By presenting defamation and character assassination as “legitimate credibility assessments,” judges disguise bias as objectivity (appeal to motive fallacy). This weaponization of fallacy gives their rulings a surface appearance of rationality while masking the underlying corruption.

The impact on families is devastating. Protective parents lose access to the only professionals willing to stand with them. Children are deprived of advocates who might validate their disclosures or document their trauma. When silenced in this way, families are trapped in cycles of abuse with no escape. The tragic outcomes repeat: protective parents driven to suicide after being discredited and stripped of resources; children, abandoned by the system, choosing suicide to end their suffering; or children murdered by abusers emboldened by the courts’ willful blindness.

The Illusion of Evidence: Court Intrusion Through Anonymous Slander

In recent custody litigation, a protective mother—left homeless, penniless, and subjected to years of deficient legal representation—was targeted by the court itself. The court sought to destroy her credibility by relying on edited, manipulated, anonymous hearsay “evidence” from a random website created more than ten years ago, with no substance or credibility.

A court-appointed GAL, consistent with a coercive “fact-finding” mission, submitted this anonymous internet material as if it were legitimate evidence. This illustrates intentional confirmation bias: the court did not ask whether the information was credible, but whether it could be used to justify the predetermined outcome against the protective mother.

Here, the veneer of logic takes the form of a false authority fallacy: treating an anonymous, discredited website as a valid evidentiary source. The court portrays itself as applying reasoning and diligence, when in fact it is legitimizing rumor and slander. The harm is profound—families are torn apart not by evidence, but by the calculated misuse of deception. The cycle of devastation continues, with children driven to despair, protective parents destroyed emotionally and financially, and abusers rewarded with custody that too often leads to child fatalities.

The FCVFC’s Stand: Exposing False Authority and Corruption

Since March 7, 2007, the FCVFC has served the public interest—without fear or favor—providing litigation management, forensic review, psychiatric and medical expert testimony, and incorruptible support for clients.

The anonymous website used against the FCVFC originated from a disgruntled family court litigant who was never accepted as a client. After threats and harassment, including forged complaints and defamatory online attacks, this individual created a website protected under First Amendment free speech but rife with slander. Courts now recycle this discredited material as though it were valid evidence.

This case exemplifies how grossly unsubstantiated claims can be weaponized by family courts to bias judicial opinion. It is a false authority fallacy: elevating an anonymous, discredited source to the level of evidence while rejecting legitimate expertise. The harm extends beyond the FCVFC and its leadership to naïve litigants who should never have been forced to question the integrity of those entrusted with life-altering decisions. And when those falsehoods succeed in court, they create conditions where families collapse under the weight of abuse, despair, and systemic betrayal—leading too often to suicides of protective parents, suicides of children abandoned by the system, or murders of children by abusers placed in power.

From Justice to Trafficking: How Weaponized Fallacies Destroy Families

Across the United States, family courts wield unbridled power over captive litigants. Increasingly, their unchecked authority and collusion with court officers and licensing boards resemble a child-trafficking enterprise, perverting and abusing the law itself.

When judges exploit confirmation bias and fallacious reasoning under the banner of discretion, they cease to act as neutral arbiters. Instead, they become active participants in corruption. By weaponizing fallacies—ad hominem attacks, false authority, cherry-picking, false dilemmas, special pleading, and appeals to motive—family courts not only undermine justice but perpetuate cycles of abuse. The ultimate price is paid by children and protective parents, whose despair drives them to suicide, or whose lives are ended violently at the hands of empowered abusers.

