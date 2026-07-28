Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is how the family-court machine launders bad assumptions into state power. The evaluator cites the therapist. The therapist cites the order. The guardian cites the evaluator. The judge cites the “consensus.” By the end, nobody can identify where the abuse allegation was actually investigated. Parental-alienation mythology, junk science, truncated hearings, and judicial deference become a conveyor belt. Real reform means Daubert-level scrutiny, full evidentiary hearings, domestic-violence competence, disclosed data, and findings that distinguish alienation from justified estrangement. Credentials are not science. Confidence is not proof. A custody order built on speculation is institutional child abuse.

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