PART I: SCIENCE FICTION OVER SCIENCE

The decision to seek expert-witness testimony—particularly psychological, psychiatric, or forensic testimony—is one of the most consequential decisions made in a child-custody case.

The expert may be asked to assess parenting capacity, domestic violence, coercive control, psychological functioning, trauma, child development, sexual-abuse allegations, parent-child contact problems or the reasons a child fears or resists a parent. The expert’s report may contain clinical terminology, psychological testing, diagnostic impressions and formal recommendations. To an overwhelmed litigant, it appears scientific. To a busy judge, it may appear authoritative. To the child whose future is being decided, it may become destiny.

Yet the appearance of science is not science.

A report does not become reliable because it is written by a psychologist. A conclusion does not become valid because it contains diagnostic language. A recommendation does not become objective because it is printed on professional letterhead. An expert opinion is only as reliable as the facts collected, the methods employed, the professional competence of the evaluator and the evaluator’s willingness to test competing explanations rather than force the family into a predetermined narrative.

This is where the pathway to catastrophic custody transfers begins.

The refined thesis of this article is not that every family-court judge is corrupt, every evaluator is dishonest, or every allegation of parental alienation is false. The real problem is both narrower and more dangerous: unsafe custody outcomes become more likely when broad judicial discretion is combined with poorly bounded expert practice, inadequate domestic-violence and trauma training, unreliable psychological constructs, truncated evidentiary hearings and a courtroom culture that mistakes confidence for competence.

Under those conditions, allegations of abuse may be inverted. The parent reporting danger becomes the problem. The child expressing fear becomes manipulated. The accused parent becomes the victim. The expert supplies the vocabulary. The judge supplies the force of law.

The custody transfer then appears not as an act of institutional recklessness, but as a clinical necessity.

THE POWER OF DISCRETION

Family courts are entrusted with extraordinary authority because the disputes before them involve intimate relationships, parental rights and vulnerable children. Judges must often evaluate conflicting testimony, incomplete records, emotional accusations and rapidly changing family conditions. They operate under state-specific “best interests of the child” standards that necessarily permit individualized judgment.

But discretion is not omnipotence.

Judicial discretion is supposed to operate within statutes, constitutional protections, rules of evidence, professional standards, findings supported by the record, and meaningful appellate review. The best-interests standard is not a license to substitute instinct for evidence. It is not permission to admit unreliable expert opinion, disregard corroborating records, or impose life-altering custody transfers on the basis of labels that have never been adequately tested.

The danger arises when judicial discretion is treated as a substitute for disciplined fact-finding.

Family-court proceedings frequently occur without juries. Many records are confidential. Hearings may be fragmented across months or years. Evaluators may communicate recommendations in reports that influence temporary orders long before their conclusions are tested at trial. Children may be interviewed outside the presence of the parties. Attorneys may lack the financial resources to retain rebuttal experts. Self-represented parents may not understand the rules governing expert qualifications, hearsay, testing instruments, collateral sources, or methodological reliability.

The result is an environment in which the expert can become more than a witness. The expert can become a shadow decision-maker.

Once a court-appointed professional has defined one parent as “alienating,” “rigid,” “enmeshed,” “histrionic,” “borderline,” “uncooperative” or “unable to support the child’s relationship with the other parent,” every subsequent act may be interpreted through that lens. Reporting new abuse becomes evidence of fixation. Seeking medical care becomes evidence of exaggeration. Consulting additional professionals becomes “doctor shopping.” Objecting to unsupervised contact becomes gatekeeping. Filing motions becomes litigation abuse. The parent’s efforts to resist the narrative are then cited as proof that the narrative was correct.

The process becomes circular.

The conclusion generates the evidence used to validate the conclusion.

THE GATEKEEPER WHO FAILS TO GUARD THE GATE

The law has long recognized the danger of unreliable expert testimony.

Federal Rule of Evidence 702 requires that expert testimony be based on sufficient facts or data, be the product of reliable principles and methods, and reflect a reliable application of those methods to the facts of the case. The United States Supreme Court’s decisions in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Kumho Tire Co. v. Carmichaelreinforce the judge’s responsibility to act as a gatekeeper—not merely for laboratory science, but for technical and specialized expertise generally.

State standards vary. Some jurisdictions follow Daubert. Others retain versions of the older Frye general-acceptance standard or use state-specific reliability tests. But the essential question remains the same: How does the expert know what the expert claims to know?

In family court, that question is too often displaced by weaker inquiries:

• Is the expert licensed?

• Has the expert testified before?

• Does the judge know the expert?

• Has the expert served on other court panels?

• Did the expert administer recognized psychological tests?

None of those facts, standing alone, demonstrates that the opinion in the present case is reliable.

A psychologist may be licensed but lack meaningful training in domestic violence, coercive control, child sexual abuse, trauma,or forensic interviewing. A professional may administer a valid personality inventory but misuse it to answer a question the instrument was never designed to answer. An evaluator may interview both parents but fail to obtain police records, medical records, school reports, prior protective orders, electronic communications or child-protection materials. An expert may describe a child’s fear as “irrational” without adequately investigating whether the fear is grounded in prior violence, threats, exposure to coercive conduct or traumatic experiences.

Even a properly administered psychological test does not function as a lie detector. It cannot determine whether abuse occurred merely because one parent appears anxious, angry, defensive or psychologically distressed. Indeed, those reactions may be consistent with prolonged victimization, litigation trauma or the terror of losing a child.

An evaluator who mistakes trauma for pathology may convert the effects of abuse into evidence against the person reporting it.

That is not neutral expertise.

It is methodological failure wearing a lab coat.

FAMILY COURT’S PREFABRICATED MENU

In abuse-related custody litigation, a familiar menu of predetermined interpretations frequently appears:

THE ALLEGED ABUSER AS VICTIM.

The accused parent is portrayed as the target of revenge, hostility, or fabricated allegations.

THE PROTECTIVE PARENT AS LIAR OR PREDATOR.

The reporting parent is accused of manufacturing claims, manipulating the child or exploiting the legal system.

THE CHILD AS EMPTY VESSEL.

The child’s disclosures, fear, or contact resistance are treated as implanted rather than investigated as potentially authentic.

TRAUMA AS PROOF OF INSTABILITY.

Anxiety, hypervigilance, anger, depression or distrust are pathologized without considering whether they are consequences of abuse or litigation.

RESISTANCE AS CONFIRMATION.

The parent’s objections to the evaluator, the process or the proposed custody transfer are cited as evidence of psychological rigidity or alienating behavior.

THE ABSENCE OF CRIMINAL CONVICTION AS THE ABSENCE OF ABUSE.

Uncharged, unprosecuted or unsubstantiated conduct is treated as nonexistent, despite the different burdens, purposes and limitations of criminal, child-protection and family proceedings.

CONTACT AT ALL COSTS.

Preservation of the child’s relationship with both parents is elevated above the preliminary duty to determine whether contact is safe.

This menu is powerful because it is self-sealing. Every response by the protective parent can be fed back into the theory. The more urgent the protest, the more unstable the parent appears. The more frightened the child, the more extensive the supposed manipulation. The more evidence the parent attempts to gather, the more obsessive the conduct is described.

The theory becomes impossible to disprove because every contradiction is absorbed as confirmation.

That is not forensic reasoning.

It is an ideological trap.

RICHARD GARDNER AND THE RISE OF “PARENTAL ALIENATION SYNDROME”

No serious examination of this problem can avoid the influence of psychiatrist Richard A. Gardner.

Gardner introduced the term “parental alienation syndrome,” or PAS, during the 1980s and later published extensively on the concept through Creative Therapeutics, his own publishing enterprise. His theory generally described a child’s campaign of denigration against one parent arising primarily from indoctrination by the other parent and the child’s own contributions to the rejection.

Gardner’s writings became influential in segments of family lawand forensic practice because they offered an easily understood explanation for a difficult phenomenon: a child who resisted or rejected contact with a parent during contentious separation or divorce.

But explanatory simplicity is not scientific validity.

PAS was never accepted as a formal mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It generated sustained criticism concerning its empirical foundation, diagnostic reliability, treatment recommendations and use in cases involving domestic violence or sexual abuse. The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has warned courts against accepting PAS testimony and has emphasized the need to distinguish actual abuse, justified estrangement, and trauma-related resistance from manipulative conduct by a parent.

The American Bar Association’s Judges’ Journal has likewise published a forceful critique describing PAS as lacking credible scientific support.

That does not mean children are never pressured, coached, or improperly influenced. Nor does it mean a parent can never interfere with a child’s relationship with the other parent. Such conduct can occur and may be severely harmful.

But there is a profound difference between proving specific acts of interference and invoking a sweeping syndrome that presumptively converts allegations of abuse into symptoms of manipulation.

Modern scholarship has attempted to draw more careful distinctions. Joan Kelly and Janet Johnston, for example, proposed replacing the simplistic PAS formulation with a more differentiated examination of the “alienated child.” Their framework recognizes that a child may resist a parent for many reasons: normal developmental alignment, high-conflict separation, exposure to parental hostility, actual maltreatment, fear, poor parenting, traumatic experiences, pressure from a favored parent, or some combination of these factors.

The distinction between alienation and estrangement is critical.

A child who rejects a parent without legitimate justification presents a different clinical and legal problem from a child who resists contact because of abuse, neglect, frightening conduct or a profoundly damaged relationship.

When courts fail to make that distinction, “parental alienation” ceases to be a description requiring proof and becomes a litigation weapon.

THE MYTH OF THE EPIDEMIC OF FALSE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

The Gardner-era narrative gained traction in part through the suggestion that custody litigation had produced an epidemic of mothers fabricating sexual-abuse allegations to punish former husbands and obtain leverage over custody or property.

Published research does not support treating abuse allegations in custody disputes as presumptively false.

Research by Nancy Thoennes and Patricia Tjaden found that sexual-abuse allegations arose in only a small proportion of custody and visitation disputes. Other studies found that allegations made in the context of custody conflict could still be substantiated at meaningful rates. Nico Trocmé and Nicholas Bala’s research on false allegations after parental separation found that deliberately fabricated claims constituted a minority of investigated reports and that children and custodial parents were among those least likely to intentionally fabricate.

These studies have limitations. Their findings should not be converted into a reverse presumption that all allegations are true. Every claim requires investigation. False reports occur. Mistaken interpretations occur. Suggestive interviewing can contaminate evidence. Parents can act maliciously. Children can misunderstand events.

But the correct response to evidentiary uncertainty is competent investigation—not automatic disbelief.

A court that begins from the assumption that abuse allegations are weapons has already corrupted the fact-finding process. It has transformed a disputed factual question into a psychological accusation against the person who raised it.

The parent is no longer permitted to prove abuse.

The parent must first prove the right to be believed.

THE EXPERT’S BIAS BECOMES THE COURT’S BIAS

Research examining custody evaluators in intimate-partner-violence cases demonstrates why professional beliefs matter.

Daniel Saunders, Richard Tolman, Kathleen Faller and other researchers have studied the relationship between evaluator knowledge, attitudes and custody recommendations. Their work suggests that professionals with stronger knowledge of intimate partner violence may assess risk and make recommendations differently from those who minimize coercive control, adopt inaccurate assumptions about abuse or place excessive emphasis on maintaining unrestricted parental contact.

This should be unsurprising.

Experts do not enter the courtroom as empty vessels. They bring training, professional culture, personal beliefs, theoretical commitments and prior experiences. Those influences become dangerous when they are undisclosed, unexamined or mistaken for objective science.

An evaluator who believes abuse allegations are commonly fabricated may investigate them skeptically. An evaluator who views domestic violence as merely “mutual conflict” may overlook coercive control. An evaluator who prioritizes coparenting may penalize a victim for refusing close collaboration with an alleged abuser. An evaluator committed to an alienation framework may interpret a child’s fear as evidence of coaching before fully examining whether the fear is justified.

Once that evaluator’s report reaches the judge, private bias becomes institutional action.

The court may adopt the recommendation. The recommendation may become a temporary order. The temporary arrangement may later be treated as the child’s new status quo. The protective parent may be restricted to supervised contact. The child may be ordered into reunification treatment. The parent may be prohibited from discussing abuse. Financial sanctions may follow. Attorney’s fees may be imposed. Child support may be recalculated after the transfer.

A disputed expert theory has now become a functioning legal reality.

THE CUSTODY-TRANSFER CONVEYOR BELT

The pathway can be mapped:

1. A parent or child reports abuse, violence, sexual misconduct, coercive control or serious fear.

2. The accused parent denies the allegations and asserts that the reporting parent is obstructing contact or manipulating the child.

3. The court appoints an evaluator, guardian, parenting coordinator, reunification therapist or other professional.

4. The professional applies an inadequately tested or poorly differentiated framework to the family.

5. Trauma reactions, protective conduct and child resistance are reclassified as pathology, alienation or interference.

6. The evaluator recommends increased contact, sanctions, therapeutic intervention or a custody reversal.

7. The judge gives the report substantial weight without a rigorous reliability hearing or meaningful examination of underlying data.

8. The protective parent’s attempts to challenge the report are characterized as noncooperation, instability or confirmation of alienating behavior.

9. Temporary restrictions become extended restrictions.

10. The child’s removal from the protective parent creates the very distress that is then cited to justify further intervention.

This is the conveyor belt.

It does not require a conspiracy. It requires only a chain of professionals who defer to one another, a court that fails to test the evidence, and a legal culture that rewards certainty over humility.

The evaluator cites the therapist. The therapist cites the custody order. The guardian cites the evaluator. The judge cites the “consensus” of the professionals. The appellate court defers to the trial judge’s credibility findings.

At the end of the chain, no one can identify where the original allegation was actually investigated.

THE COST TO CHILDREN

The harm caused by childhood abuse and household dysfunction is not rhetorical speculation. The Adverse Childhood Experiences research initiated by Vincent Felitti, Robert Anda and their colleagues documented powerful associations between childhood adversity and later physical illness, mental-health difficulties, substance misuse and other adverse life outcomes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recognize ACEs as a major public-health concern.

Domestic violence, sexual abuse and chronic fear can alter a child’s developmental trajectory. Children may experience anxiety, depression, sleep disruption, behavioral problems, dissociation, hypervigilance, academic difficulties, self-harm, substance use and damaged attachment relationships.

A wrongful custody transfer may add a second layer of trauma: institutional betrayal.

The child reports danger and is not believed. The child expresses fear and is told the fear is manufactured. The child seeks safety and is ordered into greater contact. The protective parent is removed, silenced, or portrayed as diseased. The child learns that disclosure does not lead to protection. It leads to punishment.

Not every custody transfer produces catastrophe. Not every disputed allegation is accurate. Responsible analysis must resist the same absolutism it condemns.

But where courts misclassify authentic abuse as alienation, the consequences may be severe and enduring. The child may be placed in an environment the child experiences as unsafe while losing meaningful access to the parent the child trusts. The protective parent may suffer financial ruin, reputational destruction, and prolonged psychological injury. Siblings and extended family relationships may be severed. Years may pass before an appeal, a new disclosure or a later investigation exposes the error.

By then, childhood may be over.

FROM VAWA TO KAYDEN’S LAW: A DEMAND FOR SAFETY FIRST

The original family-court movement long predates modern domestic-violence legislation. The Violence Against Women Act, first enacted in 1994, did not create family courts. Nor did the ACE Study, first published in 1998.

But VAWA and ACEs research transformed the modern understanding of domestic violence, childhood trauma, and long-term harm.

The 2022 VAWA reauthorization included provisions commonly associated with Kayden’s Law and the broader “Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence” initiative. These provisions encourage states to improve judicial training, strengthen child-safety considerations, and restrict reliance on unproven theories or dangerous reunification practices in abuse-related custody cases.

The significance is unmistakable.

Congress recognized that family-court outcomes cannot be treated as insulated private disputes when judicial decisions may expose children to violence. Child safety is not one factor among many to be casually balanced away. It is the foundation upon which a legitimate best-interests determination must rest.

A relationship with both parents may ordinarily benefit a child.

But contact is not inherently beneficial when it is unsafe.

Family preservation is not justice when it preserves access to violence.

WHAT RELIABLE FORENSIC PRACTICE REQUIRES

A competent custody evaluation in an abuse-related case should not begin with a predetermined theory. It should begin with competing hypotheses.

Was the child abused?

Was the child exposed to domestic violence or coercive control?

Is the child’s resistance grounded in frightening or harmful conduct?

Has either parent manipulated the child?

Are there developmental, relational or situational explanations?

Is the child aligned with one parent because of ordinary attachment patterns?

Has the accused parent engaged in behavior that damaged the relationship?

Has the reporting parent exaggerated, misunderstood, or fabricated information?

Could more than one explanation be true?

The evaluator must then collect sufficient data to test those possibilities.

That means reviewing collateral records, not merely interviewing litigants. It means understanding the limitations of psychological testing. It means documenting the factual basis for each conclusion. It means separating observation from inference. It means considering alternative explanations. It means acknowledging uncertainty. It means avoiding diagnoses or opinions beyond the evaluator’s competence.

The evaluator should be able to answer:

What evidence supports this conclusion?

What evidence contradicts it?

What records were reviewed?

What records were unavailable?

Which methods were used?

Are those methods validated for the question presented?

Were the child’s statements obtained through developmentally appropriate, non-leading procedures?

Was domestic violence screened as coercive control rather than reduced to isolated incidents?

Was the possibility of trauma-based estrangement meaningfully considered?

Would another qualified evaluator be able to examine the same information and understand how the conclusion was reached?

If the answers are evasive, the report should not control a child’s future.

THE REFORMS REQUIRED

Family courts must impose stricter safeguards on expert evidence.

Appointment orders should define the evaluator’s role, scope and permissible methods. Evaluators should demonstrate specific competence in the issues actually presented, including domestic violence, coercive control, child maltreatment, trauma and forensic interviewing. Courts should require disclosure of the data underlying recommendations. Reports should identify missing information, methodological limitations and alternative explanations.

No custody transfer should be ordered merely because a child resists contact and one expert invokes alienation terminology.

Before imposing a dramatic transfer, courts should require a full evidentiary hearing with meaningful opportunity to challenge qualifications, methods, assumptions and factual foundations. Judges should make explicit findings concerning safety, abuse allegations and the reliability of expert testimony. Children’s statements should be evaluated carefully—not automatically believed and not automatically dismissed.

Courts should distinguish between therapeutic professionals and forensic evaluators. A treating therapist’s role is not identical to that of an objective investigator. Reunification treatment should not be used to predetermine disputed facts or compel a child to deny the child’s own experiences.

Judges must also recognize the financial inequality built into expert-driven litigation. A parent with greater resources may retain multiple experts, pursue repeated evaluations and bury the opposing parent under fees. A protective parent who cannot afford a rebuttal expert should not lose a child merely because unreliable professional testimony went unanswered.

The gatekeeper must guard the gate.

CONCLUSION: SO YOU THINK YOU ARE GOING TO TRIAL

The protective parent enters the courthouse believing evidence will be presented, witnesses examined and allegations tested.

But the real trial may have occurred months earlier—in the evaluator’s office, during unrecorded interviews, inside undisclosed assumptions and through a report assembled beyond public view.

By the time the courtroom hearing begins, the prefix menu has already been served:

• The abuser as victim.

• The victim as liar.

• The frightened child as puppet.

• The protective act as pathology.

• The flawed expert as authority.

• The preselected narrative as truth.

This is how family-court proceedings become star chambers—not because every hearing is secret or every judge is malicious, but because decisive assumptions may be insulated from genuine examination while the final order carries the full coercive power of the state.

The issue is not whether courts should use experts. They must.

The issue is whether courts will demand expertise worthy of the name.

Science must mean sufficient facts, reliable methods, professional competence, disciplined reasoning and conclusions that can survive serious scrutiny. Anything less is not science. It is speculation armed with credentials.

When speculation becomes a custody order, children pay the price.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jill Jones Soderman, MSW, MSHS, is a psychoanalyst, forensic consultant, author, and longtime child-protection advocate. She is the founder and executive director of the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, or FCVFC, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on child safety, due process and accountability in abuse-related custody litigation. Federal tax filings identify Soderman as the organization’s president.

Soderman’s professional background spans more than five decades in social work, psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, family treatment and forensic consultation. According to her published curriculum vitae, she earned a Master of Social Work from Hunter College and a Master of Science in Health Sciences, and held clinical, supervisory and teaching roles associated with institutions including the New York State Psychiatric Institute, Columbia University, Fordham University and Lehman College.

Through FCVFC, Soderman works with children and protective parents involved in contested custody proceedings featuring allegations of abuse, domestic violence, coercive control, professional misconduct or institutional failure. The organization combines individual case strategy with public education, whistleblower advocacy, challenges to allegedly unreliable forensic evidence and campaigns for greater accountability among judges, attorneys, guardians and court-appointed mental-health professionals. Soderman has also written extensively about family-court practices, custody evaluations and the misuse of parental-alienation theories.

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