In family courts, children are frequently placed in the custody of abusive parents to secure federal funding through programs like Title IV-D and Title IV-E, designed to support needy families. This creates a façade where the court is portrayed as a "rescuer," while the aggrieved party is framed as seeking financial gain within the custody battle.

One significant but flawed argument fueling this issue is the discredited concept of "Parental Alienation," which was popularized by Dr. Richard Gardner. Despite its debunking, this idea continues to be promoted by institutions like Bar Associations and therapists advocating "Reunification Therapy." This approach, rather than helping, is destroying the lives of countless children and contributing to the rising rates of suicide and violence among individuals involved in family court disputes.

At the heart of the corruption lies a deep-rooted greed among court actors—judges, attorneys, and politicians—who profit from a system that was initially established to protect vulnerable individuals, including women, children, and victims of domestic violence. Over time, this system has expanded to tap into veterans' disability benefits, diverting funds from their intended purpose to support child support obligations.

Veterans’ disability payments, once considered untouchable, are now being exploited, turning a once-sacred benefit into a source of revenue for a corrupt system. This has led to what some call "Cash for Kids," a criminal enterprise in which children’s futures are traded for financial gain. The state, courts, and associated individuals are turning child welfare into a commodity, perpetuating a form of child trafficking masked as legal proceedings.

An additional challenge arises when a problem is identified: the public’s demand for a solution. However, when the solution threatens the substantial wealth and power of those benefitting from the system, efforts are made to silence critics. Those who speak out against the corruption are often vilified, discredited, and marginalized, ensuring the status quo is maintained.

Moreover, many so-called "experts" continue to ignore the undeniable facts. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, they distract the public with complex theories and academic studies that generate buzz and income. The victim population becomes the subject of research and sensationalized narratives, further exploiting their suffering for personal gain.

These so-called experts are fully aware of the corruption but manipulate vulnerable individuals to maintain their grip on the system. As a result, the very systems intended to protect children are being undermined, and the fight against this injustice is continuously diluted by distractions and misinformation.

Nevertheless, the solution to combatting family court corruption is clear and within reach. Both criminal and civil legal avenues offer powerful tools to challenge the system. The path forward lies in the hands of those with the competence, skill, and will to take meaningful action, such as the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts, who are using the law to disrupt this corrupt enterprise.