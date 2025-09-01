A protective mother, in tears, called after reading a Facebook page documenting the heartbreaking stories of murdered mothers and their children. These deaths—often the result of family court decisions that place children with their abusers or fail to protect them—are not isolated incidents. They are tragic consequences of a system meant to protect families but which has instead chosen to capitalize on their broken dynamics in order to collect on the government money that perpetuates this deadly cycle.

In high-conflict custody battles involving allegations of abuse, family courts often rely on Richard Gardner's discredited theory of parental alienation, rather than scientific evidence, to transfer children into the custody of their abusers or force them into "reunification therapy." These court decisions trigger the flow of government funding, rewarding harmful actions with financial incentives. This is where many of these tragic stories begin.

Court Actors as Enablers of Death

Judges, Lawyers, and Guardians ad Litem (GALs): These court figures often make custody decisions that prioritize reunification over child safety, influenced by flawed and outdated theories like parental alienation. Their decisions place children in harmful environments, sometimes leading to death, while exacerbating the suffering of protective parents.



Evaluators and Experts: These professionals, who are tasked with assessing family dynamics, often fail to recognize the danger children are in, relying again on faulty theories like parental alienation to justify placing children with abusive parents.



State Agencies: Agencies responsible for child welfare frequently fail to intervene in critical moments, allowing abuse to continue unchecked, further escalating the risk of harm.

The Role of Parental Alienation in Family Court Tragedies

A key factor in many of these tragedies is the ongoing use of Richard Gardner's "Parental Alienation Syndrome" (PAS), a theory that suggests a parent—often the protective mother—alienates the child from the other parent, usually the abuser. Despite being thoroughly debunked by the psychiatric community, this theory remains influential in family courts. It is often used to dismiss the legitimate concerns of protective parents and to justify placing children in the custody of their abusers.

This dangerous theory has led family courts to overlook clear evidence of abuse and, in some cases, force children back into harmful environments. As a result, children are placed with their abusers, leading to fatal outcomes, while protective parents—typically mothers—are labeled as "alienators" and stripped of custody. This not only exacerbates the suffering of the protective parent but also perpetuates the cycle of trauma for the child.

Parental Alienation and Deadly Reunification Therapy

Reunification therapists, operating on Richard Gardner’s discredited theory of parental alienation, are both misguided and unethical in their approach. In cases where children are legitimately estranged due to abuse, these so-called therapists use coercive and manipulative tactics to force children to bond with their abusive parent. They operate with a complete disregard for the children's safety and mental well-being, often exacerbating trauma and leading to overwhelming distress, including suicidal thoughts.

Abuse allegations are routinely minimized or outright dismissed, while the children are gaslit into believing their experiences of abuse never occurred. In these situations, children are made to feel as if their own lived realities are false, resulting in a twisted, damaging narrative where they see their protective parent as malicious or untrustworthy. The outcome is not just the further trauma of the child but a deepening psychological toll on the protective parent, contributing to the tragic rise in suicides directly linked to family court decisions.

The Deaths of Protective Parents

After enduring years of family court battles, many protective parents feel emotionally drained and hopeless. The system’s focus on forced reunification with abusers, rather than protecting the child, leaves parents feeling powerless. For some, this means emotionally withdrawing from their children, while for others, the constant psychological toll becomes too much to bear. The ongoing litigation and the court’s refusal to protect the child gradually erode any hope or sense of agency.

For many, this never-ending struggle leads to overwhelming despair, and in extreme cases, parents take their own lives. The toll is not just emotional—it's financial, physical, and mental. The repeated loss of custody and the pressure to comply with harmful court orders are too much for some to endure. The result is not just the loss of their children, but a life crushed under the weight of a system that fails them.

A Call for Accountability and Change

Family court corruption is not just a question of administrative failure—it is a moral crisis. The system fails to protect children, gives power to abusers, and grinds down protective parents until they can no longer fight. Children’s lives are sacrificed, and protective parents are left to pick up the pieces, often at the cost of their own mental health or lives.

The time to demand accountability is long overdue. The judges, lawyers, evaluators, and agencies responsible for these deaths must be held accountable for their actions. The lives of children and the well-being of protective parents have been shattered, but only by confronting the deep moral failings within the family court system can we begin to heal the wounds of families that have been destroyed.

It is time for a reckoning. The family court system must be held to account for its role in these senseless deaths and suicides. Only through real change—dismantling harmful theories, reforming the system to prioritize children’s safety, and ending the abuses of power—can we prevent these tragedies from continuing.

For more about my work with child victims and protective parents in family court, visit the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts (FCVFC) website.