As the founder and director of the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts, over the past 25 years I have been a witness to intimate details that perpetuate a corrupt family court system built on exploiting the suffering of innocent children and naivete of protective parents - all in the name of government money. I am personally at a point in my career where my disgust for the system outweighs any threats, coercion, or ignorant sensibility. Speaking truth to power and the consequences thereof is a known quantity. Therefore, this column is meant to address the bedrock of lies, larceny, and misinformation that drive a family court culture of greed and corruption while hiding behind the depraved alienation concepts of Richard Gardner MD. Accountability will be sought for court actors, lawyers, and experts for their intentional and fraudulent omissions and errors that continue ad infinitum.

Across the United Stated lives of abused children that could be and should be saved by the family court system are instead sacrificed. Abusers are not held accountable for their heinous actions, instead, protective parents are subject to vexatious litigation, character assaination, and eventual loss of custody. The deployment of effective interventions to win cases, protect children, and defend democracy is action unheard of in the current atmosphere of family court. Despite attorneys, law firms, and nonprofits having the expertise to win cases and hold abusers accountable, they instead opt to trade the lives of their clients for back bench money. The megalopoly of government and establishment autocracy profit off of vulnerable parents who repeatedly fall victim to allegations of parental alienation, the reunification therapy trap, and the resulting change of custody which is tantamount to child trafficking by family courts all over the country.

I will be discussing real cases, including real names, and advocating for accountability via publishing, damages lawsuits, and the pursuit of criminal charges for the heinous crimes committed against children. Judges who think they are immune need to think again. This column will expose the bounds of immunity and the ability to sue judges and other court experts for acting outside of their professional authority at the expense of abused children. The destruction of lives that has occurred directly as a result of the unhinged and perverse concepts of Richard Gardner MD is a national tragedy. His theories of childhood sexuality and the denial of childhood sexual abuse have in fact corrupted, corroded, and created an amoral social consciousness.

Among the techniques and interventions, rarely, if ever deployed by lawyers and court operatives fully aware of its existence, is the deployment of federal, criminal, and state statute 18USC1512. This statute states that threats and coercion engaged in by state officials against witnesses to crimes is illegal. The failure to implement the spirit, as well as the actual function, of this powerful legal vehicle, deprives victims and witnesses of abuse of the protection they deserve in Court.

I have also found that scholarly programs all too often exploit the highly complex appeals process and naivete of parents who lack understanding of the critical and technical nuances of the law and legal process. These organizations engage desperate parents and exploit their cases for data using access to transcripts, motions, and court orders as clients meanwhile lose critical court battles based on legal error. The raw intellectual property that is extrapolated from these cases is invaluable to the university yet benefits very few of the aggrieved parents that have experienced deprivation of rights, due process, and equal access to the courts. Universities monetize these spoils of court conflict while omitting crucial classes on damages and accountability often related to the loss of children as a result of legal malpractice or judicial misconduct.

Universities such as George Washington, (who offer free appeal services in exchange for this "document review”), and nonprofits who offer big law firms credits for pro bono legal services, have created a financial windfall for themselves. They build networks of contacts with privileged law firms for limited services thus ensuring the capitalization of their own programs. The quid pro quo is obvious. The services are limited but the donations and contacts gained in the legal world are hugely valuable creating a halo effect of a job well done. The children however continue at risk, the problem is not solved, credit reigns and blame is unassigned.

I established the Foundation for Child Victims in Family Courts in February of 2007 as the result of the suicide death of a child that was the direct result of multiple criminal actions of the New Jersey court system. I personally suffered the slings and arrows of those who would lie, cheat, and steal to cover their criminal actions. However, I have endured and I live to write, work, and speak another day. At this point in my career I am thoroughly sick and tired of the mealy-mouthed apologists, ney-sayers, and those who go along to get along being allowed to perpetuate a system that is exponentially, in greater and greater numbers, cannibalizing our youth and destroying the foundations of a democratic society. Well behaved women have never made history and silence is not golden.