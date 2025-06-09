Jill Jones-Soderman

Justin Mcphail
Jun 11

You know I don't mind saying this because sometimes I wonder if anyone else can afford to or will be willing to and because I've suffered at the hands of the same child abusing cowards myself . . . . The problem is that some of the child abusing cowards are us (meaning members of our communities that remain silent) and this would not be possible otherwise. There is a deafening silence in matters touching the family court issue that is much more profound than anything than has been OR is being said. The answer lies in the silence. The silence occupies more of the void than the sound, it is the dark matter of the family court realm. I was held in a county jail for 6 years for civil contempt. It was an education like no other. You can rest assured that I spent every waking moment trying to find a way out. No law library. I could barely get a pen and paper in the beginning but I had nothing but time. I can tell you that EVERYONE is staying out of the family court judges way. ANY agency or entity in Mississippi with 'justice' or 'rights' as a title or any part of it WILL NOT help you. Eventually it was obvious that there was no justification for my detention, yet it continued. Sheriffs has lots of influence. My state representative was a powerful criminal law attorney who said he didn't want to get in the middle of it. The local bar association. Churches came to the jail monthly to pass out bibles and 'pray' with inmates. The state board of psychology (judge delegated his authority to determine when I could be release to the court appointed psychologist). There are ZERO TEETH in the field of ethics in the mental health profession. The Mississippi Supreme Court, Northern District of Mississippi Federal Court (denied habeas twice, took two years for first ruling), MS state bar, the FBI.... All will turn you back to into the hands of your family court judge but not before softening you up with a few questions to deter you looking further for an answer to your problem.

One begins to wonder: Why, if rights are so meaningless, statutory laws are so toothless, children's lives are so meaningless, and the apparent ruling class is so powerful, is a family court system even necessary? It would be faster, more cost efficient, and offend fewer laws to simply shoot us in the head, rape our children, and take our property having never said a word.

Thank you Jill Jones-Soderman for the experience, dedication, and bravery you bring to our cause.

Robbie Monteesi
Jun 15

Through personal experience with Jill. She has a kind heart, intelligent, has been victim to character assassination, SPEAKS up from the pews in the rear of the court, has a vast knowledge of PAS. Is a publisher, worked with one of the most well known Doctor's in the industry and had advocated for alienated parents abroad. She's avidly written to the DSM pushing for them to acknowledge the harms of PAS, for it to be classified as a form of abuse.

I'm happy to see she's still at it.

