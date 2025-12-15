Family court lawyers routinely fail to stand up for protective parents—not because they are unaware of abuse, but because meaningful advocacy would disrupt the closed ecosystem in which family court operates. As a matter of practice rather than principle, family court attorneys operate as officers of the court, placing loyalty to the court above loyalty to the client. This reality protects not only their professional standing but their continued access to judges, appointments, referrals, and income. In family court, where outcomes are driven largely by judicial discretion rather than clear rules of law, attorneys must “play well in the sandbox” in order to survive.

Therefore, the client’s interests subordinating to the directives of the court, namely the judge, control the status not only of the attorney’s license but of his income. Lawyers who challenge abuse narratives, expose forensic failures, or insist on constitutional protections threaten the fragile microeconomy of family court. Compliance is rewarded; resistance is punished.

The attorney’s relationship with the judge and other court actors, particularly in family court, is joined by the hip and the wallet to family court judges where relationships, negotiations, and back bench dealing with the most intimate and critical decisions related to your family, your marital assets, and the custody of children are directly controlled by your attorney in the contract that you’ve signed. Family court has become a self-sustaining marketplace in which children are routinely transferred from protective parents to abusive ones because those transfers generate ongoing litigation, court-appointed professionals, evaluations, therapy, supervised visitation, and enforcement proceedings. Protective parents—who seek safety, accountability, and an end to litigation—are therefore economic threats to the system.

Reading the fine print, you need to understand that your attorney is your spokesperson and your representative to the court. The judge deals with your attorney and the statements and directives of the attorney, not you. Therefore, when there are confidential documents making confidential statements that involve evaluations and contracts related to critical elements of your life—finances, marriage, children—it is the lawyer who defines the terms of these relationships and interactions, financial and otherwise. What is presented as legal advocacy is, in practice, managed compliance with a system that prioritizes professional relationships and financial continuity over child safety.

You can be excluded from viewing evaluations of yourself—documents that should contain facts and revelations about your character, mental state, judgment, and decision-making, whether impaired or not, whether you are labeled a drug addict, alcoholic, threat to the community, or otherwise. These determinations, often made without your participation or review, can define your reality testing and shape the court’s perception of you permanently.

Incredibly, intimate decisions that involve third parties discussing you and acting on what they claim to know about you may determine custody, protective orders, and even your capacity to engage in legal activity on your own behalf. All of this falls under the aegis of your attorney. Confidentiality imposed by the court may restrict your access to facts, forms, and communications, which suddenly all flow through your lawyer and become the province of that lawyer’s decision-making. You are excluded from a process you must live with—often for the remainder of your life—without full knowledge of what is being said about you or what commitments are being made in your name.

As family court plays fast and loose with the law, it is prone to abuse of due process and is loath to properly conduct pretrial discovery so that you and your lawyer are fully aware of what testimony will be presented. The opportunity to correct falsehoods or challenge inaccurate material is routinely denied. Instead, you find yourself locked outside the process by your own lawyer, who acts in place of the client rather than at the client’s direction.

Aghast and unnerved, many litigants are shocked to learn the depth and breadth of power attorneys wield—working out outcomes with judges, guardians ad litem, and other court actors who are recognized as legitimate controllers of the case. In doing so, they displace the litigant’s United States Constitutional right to representation with a process that eviscerates the parent’s role and capacity to act on behalf of their children. Lawyers who aggressively advocate for protective parents risk being labeled “difficult,” losing judicial favor, or being excluded from future work. Silence, withdrawal, and quiet cooperation are safer.

To give the reader an understanding of how cases in family court go awry, the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts will be presenting requests we have received. The following is one such request, received via email:

Subject: Please help my little girl

Hello,

I am in desperate need of help for my [very young] daughter, who is a victim of the corrupt family court system in [redacted location]. It has been two years since this began and the narrative explained on your website is exactly what is happening to my daughter and myself.

My now ex-husband, her father, abused me physically and psychologically during our marriage, and I divorced him once he began doing it in front of our daughter. He is now abusing her. She has reported and shown obvious evidence of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. There is a rape kit that remains untested by local police, as her father is an attorney, a local EMT, and very well-connected. The alleged perpetrator was his good friend and even reported in our legal custody evaluation that “the police never questioned him because they are his friends.” Not a single person in the family court system has batted an eye at this despite my repeated pleas. There have been two allegations of sexual abuse in the last year and a half, most recently on [redacted date], both deemed unfounded by authorities. I am now being painted as a liar who coached my daughter.

We would suggest that the claims and statements of this litigant are entirely accurate and that the failure to conduct proper forensic evaluation—despite such processes being well-established and credible when handled by qualified experts—represents a systemic breakdown. The Foundation’s referral of these cases to appropriate authorities, including the FBI, has been a source of tremendous help to families trapped in these circumstances.

Last week, my attorney dropped my case one day before a hearing. I attempted to file a counterclaim and request a continuance pro se. Two hours after the scheduled hearing time, I received a message from someone I believed to be my former attorney stating the judge would not allow him to withdraw. The hearing proceeded without me, and my ex-husband was awarded sole custody. A mental health evaluation by a professional of his attorney’s choosing was ordered for me. He picked my daughter up from school that day and has blocked all contact since. I have not spoken to her in over a week. My heart is broken, and our lives are in shambles.

I am attaching a statement from my daughter after I had to tell her her father was allowed to see her again. She expresses fear that he will sexually abuse her and fear of repercussions for telling the truth. Please, can someone help us?

This case is not an anomaly. Many more articles will demonstrate not only liability but the lies and larceny that accompany retaining family court attorneys who are more likely to protect the system than the child—betraying protective parents and facilitating custody transfers that isolate children with abusers. This practice is unconscionable and unacceptable. We will continue to document and expose these cases in the public interest.