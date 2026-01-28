Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

Theo Chino
"When "family law" predators get involved, it is 100% certain that psychopathic abusers are actively harming the children in the case. Do you think your ex is the worst person in the world? WRONG. their lawyer is!"

Richard Luthmann
When a psychopath is in the equation, family court becomes a killing field for truth. Protective parents—male or female—aren’t fighting an ex; they’re fighting a disordered mind skilled at mimicry, charm, and procedural abuse. Courts mistake calm affect for stability and fear for manipulation. That error isn’t ideological—it’s clinical. Psychopaths don’t parent; they perform. And the system rewards the performance. Protective parents are coerced into silence, labeled “alienators,” and threatened with loss if they resist. This isn’t bias—it’s malpractice. Until courts learn the difference between conflict and pathology, children will keep paying the price for adults who know better and institutions that refuse to learn.

