High conflict custody litigation is not merely a legal dispute. It is a venue in which systemic corruption, unchecked power, and junk behavioral theories converge to produce outcomes that routinely violate constitutional protections and destroy children’s lives. Nowhere is this more evident than in the continued use of Richard Gardner MD’s so called theory of parental alienation.

Gardner’s framework did not emerge from sound science or child protective principles. It arose as a litigation defense strategy designed to discredit abuse allegations and redirect scrutiny away from perpetrators. In practice, it requires the intentional demonization of one parent, most often the protective parent, in order to conceal or excuse documented harm inflicted upon children.

There are thousands upon thousands of cases in which children have suffered severe physical, emotional, sexual, and psychological abuse, only to have those realities erased by court actors operating under the guise of alienation. The behaviors children exhibit in these cases are not the result of miscommunication or parental conflict. They are rooted in lived experience, trauma, and authentic fear.

The Weaponization of Real Abuse Allegations

In any other legal context, behaviors such as sexual assault, coercive control, threats, and violence would be investigated criminally. In family court, these same acts are rebranded as claims or allegations and dismissed as tactical maneuvers by a supposedly vindictive parent.

Gardner’s theory offers the court a convenient narrative. If a child reports abuse or refuses contact with a parent, the problem is no longer the abuse. Instead, it is framed as the child’s loyalty to the protective parent. Reality is inverted. Evidence becomes pathology. Protection becomes abuse.

Children are told that what they experienced did not happen. Protective parents are accused of implanting memories, manipulating emotions, or poisoning the child’s relationship with the abuser. This is not misjudgment. It is systemic denial.

The Fear Based Trap for Protective Parents

Parental alienation allegations are not merely diagnostic labels. They are legal weapons used to protect abusers in custody litigation. Once raised, they frequently lead to court ordered reunification therapy between the child and the parent the child fears, placing the protective parent in an impossible bind.

Protective parents are routinely warned that any objection to reunification therapy will be interpreted as proof of alienation. They are told that resistance, hesitation, or advocacy for their child’s safety may result in immediate loss of custody.

The message is unmistakable. Comply or lose your child.

This coerced compliance is not consent. It is extortion under color of law.

Parents who know their child has been abused are ordered to facilitate therapy premised on the denial of that abuse. They are instructed to silence their child’s disclosures, suppress their own concerns, and actively participate in a process that contradicts everything they know to be true. Objecting is framed as pathology and proof of alienation. Advocacy is reframed as sabotage.

It is a trap.

Reunification Therapy is Court Ordered Psychological Torture

Reunification therapy has no scientific basis. Richard Gardner’s concepts of parental alienation and reunification are not grounded in accepted psychological science and have been rejected by the most respected professional authorities, including the American Psychological Association and leading trauma experts. Nevertheless, family courts continue to impose reunification therapy as a treatment, despite overwhelming evidence that it causes profound and lasting harm to children.

In many cases, children are forcibly removed from their protective parent by court appointed transporters, often without warning, and delivered to reunification camps or programs. Communication with the protective parent is abruptly severed. Visits are prohibited. Letters, phone calls, and all contact are blocked.

These programs can last months - and yes, even years.

Children are isolated, coerced, and subjected to intensive psychological pressure designed to correct their perceptions and compel compliance with a relationship they fear. This is not therapy. It is coercive indoctrination.

The psychological harm is not speculative or delayed. It is immediate and observable. These reactions are predictable consequences of being compelled into contact with an abuser while simultaneously being told that one’s reality, fear, and memories are false. Symptoms often emerge after the very first reunification sessions, long before any residential or camp based program is imposed.

Children commonly experience acute anxiety and panic attacks, dissociation, emotional shutdown and numbing, and severe sleep disturbances including nightmares and night terrors. Many show sudden behavioral regression or loss of previously acquired functioning, alongside depression, withdrawal, hopelessness, and a marked loss of affect. Intense emotional dysregulation is common, manifesting as meltdowns, psychological breakdowns, and an inability to self regulate in environments that previously felt safe.

Eventually, severe trauma responses often emerge including panic attacks, dissociation, self harm, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and even death by suicide.

These outcomes are not anomalies. They are foreseeable consequences of sustained psychological coercion, forced attachment, and systematic invalidation of a child’s lived experience.

Thousands of protective parents have lived through the same nightmare. Their child is taken, silenced, and placed beyond reach by court order, while the system congratulates itself for restoring the family.

This is torture sanctioned by the court.

A Lack of Legal Remedies and Founding of FCVFC

Parents entering this system are often told that compliance with reunification therapy, patience, or better legal representation will protect their children. This is a dangerous illusion.

Family court outcomes in abuse cases are frequently predetermined by an interconnected web of judges, guardians ad litem, evaluators, and therapists whose professional survival depends on maintaining the alienation narrative. Attorneys operating within this ecosystem are constrained by the same incentives and conflicts. They do not disrupt the system. They function inside it.

In response to this tragic landscape in family court, where the stakes are quite literally life and death, I founded the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts.

The FCVFC does not operate within this closed loop. It strategically and fearlessly operates outside the corrupted sandbox of professional entanglements that define family court culture.

The FCVFC exists precisely because traditional legal pathways fail to address corruption that is structural, not incidental. When outcomes are driven by ideology rather than evidence, and when constitutional violations are normalized in the name of best interests, incremental litigation strategies are insufficient.

Children are not losing their parents because the evidence is weak. Protective parents are not losing their children because they are wrong. They are losing because they are confronting an industry built on a web of monetary incentives and they do not know how to fight it.

The FCVFC assists protective parents in their fights to protect children from abusers in custody battles. The Foundation understands these cases because it has seen them repeated across jurisdictions, judges, and decades. The first step is always a rigorous forensic analysis of records, evaluations, and procedural conduct to expose patterns of bias, due process violations, and systemic misconduct. What is uncovered frequently shapes litigation strategy and child protection planning in high conflict custody cases.

In tandem with fearless litigation management for the protective parent and child, the FCVFC seeks accountability through prosecution and black letter law of corrupt evaluators, therapists, guardians ad litem, attorneys, and judges. Children must stop being sacrificed to preserve a system that calls itself justice. Please visit FCVFC.org for more information.