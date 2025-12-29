Jill Jones-Soderman

Richard Luthmann
42m

This isn’t analysis—it’s a coroner’s report with a toe tag. Family court isn’t malfunctioning; it’s doing exactly what it was engineered to do. Judicial immunity turns judges into untouchable overlords. Junk psychology like “parental alienation” becomes the lash. Lawyers, GALs, and court shrinks swarm like vultures, billing until families are bled dry and compliant. You don’t “lose” in family court—you are processed. Labeled. Stripped. Broken. Your kids become leverage, your silence becomes survival, your resistance becomes pathology. That’s not adjudication—that’s legalized human capture. And the horror isn’t that it happens—it’s that it happens everywhere, the same way, every time. When the system can steal your children, bankrupt you, cage you, and laugh off accountability, call it what it is: slavery in a robe.

