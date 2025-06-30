The Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts (FCVFC) is launching an unprecedented initiative: to hold family court judges accountable using their own words — as recorded in official court transcripts.

The archives of the genocidal atrocities being perpetrated against children and protective parents are not hidden; they live in the transcripts of courtroom proceedings. Through these documents, the FCVFC will expose a consistent pattern of judicial abuse, personal prejudice, and, in many cases, outright criminal conduct — revealed not by secondhand reports, but in the spoken words of judges themselves during legal proceedings.

Family court hearings are often excruciating. Litigants are publicly shamed, humiliated, and broken down — all while fighting for the lives of their children and their own survival. Yet the constitutional violations and procedural abuses they endure are routinely ignored. For those without legal training or representation, these injustices are often indecipherable and inescapable.

Lawyers practicing in this system face their own coercion. The unspoken rule in many jurisdictions is clear: comply with the judge’s directives, endorse the debunked doctrine of “parental alienation” created by Richard Gardner, M.D., and support so-called “therapeutic interventions” — or risk losing your case. This system has profoundly skewed the outcomes of high-conflict custody disputes, particularly where allegations of child abuse are present.

Time and again, we have heard from parents who were told by their own lawyers:

“You can’t say that — it will offend the judge.”

This silencing leads to the omission of critical evidence and the failure to confront issues that should be central to any hearing involving child safety. In family court — unlike in criminal court — judges are not constrained by strict procedural rules or statutory safeguards. Discretion dominates, and justice is too often sacrificed.

Judges are protected by judicial immunity and broad discretionary authority — measures intended to allow for difficult decisions in emotionally charged cases. However, immunity was never meant to shield those who use their position to impose personal bias, inflict cruelty, or engineer outcomes that serve political, financial, or ideological agendas.

Mistakes in judgment are human and understandable. What is not acceptable is the pattern we are now seeing: decisions tainted by personal animus, indifference to abuse, and a systemic desire to maintain control over outcomes, regardless of truth or justice.

In our formal legal filings — complaints, appeals, and constitutional challenges — we are often forced to rely on abstract legal terminology that fails to capture the full extent of what families endure. What these filings cannot express is the sheer venality, cruelty, and inhumanity displayed in the courtroom. They cannot reveal the sadistic pleasure some actors seem to take in silencing the vulnerable and asserting unchecked power.

My Own Story: When Advocacy Was Treated as a Crime

It began through volunteer work. I was advocating for a child and family seeking safety from a brutal abuser in New Jersey. That simple act of advocacy — standing up for a victimized child — triggered a legal onslaught that I never could have imagined.

In the course of that work, I faced the coercive control of the state itself. The New Jersey Attorney General told me on the record:

“You either sign this document admitting guilt as defined by my office, or you will not return home to pick up your daughter from school.”

I signed the document. Under duress. I had no real choice.

But I did not stay silent. I promptly filed a federal lawsuit against every attorney and law firm that had represented me, along with the judge and the Attorney General who presided over that hearing. I took action not only on my own behalf, but for every advocate who has been punished for speaking out, and for every family that has been silenced under threat.

With the clarity of hindsight and the benefit of years observing these patterns, I now understand exactly what I witnessed: judges, attorneys, and government officials using their power not in service of justice, but to protect their own authority and punish those who dare challenge them.

Moving Forward: Preserving the Record of Injustice

Now, it is time to expose these truths. The FCVFC will begin publishing excerpts from official court transcripts in which judges’ own words reveal their contempt for justice and their role in destroying families. These statements — preserved in the official record of closed cases — will be documented, analyzed, and shared.

Children’s lives have been lost. Families have been irreparably harmed. The officials responsible must be held accountable — not out of vengeance, but out of moral necessity.

This project is a promise: to preserve the truth, to give voice to the silenced, and to hold accountable every individual who has used the power of the court to commit harm.

— JJS

Founder, FCVFC

