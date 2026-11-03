Early in October, a mother sent me a short email: “She got it done.” Attached was a letter her daughter had written in her own words, with the heading “To Whom this concerns.”

The girl is a young teenager. Her letter runs a little under a thousand words. I have worked in and around family courts for a long time, and very little has stopped me the way this letter did.

It isn’t polished. It was written by a child who has decided that if no one will listen to her in a courtroom, she will put it in writing.

At her family’s request, and to protect her, I am not using her name or her parents’ names, or saying where this happened. The details matter less than the pattern. I have seen this pattern too many times.

“I have spoken up over and over”

Her letter opens plainly: “I have spoken up over and over to everyone about not wanting to be forced to go with” her father.

She then describes what she says she has lived through: years of yelling and swearing, threats, rage, and fear. She writes that she was afraid for her life and still is, that she has trouble concentrating, and that her schoolwork is suffering. She writes that she is “terrified” to tell her story at all.

These are her allegations. They have not been tested in this article, and I am not presenting them as findings about any person. I present them for a different reason. This is what a child says she told the adults responsible for her, and what she says happened next is the subject of this series.

“Nobody listened to me”

“My life has definitely changed since the courts didn’t listen to me,” she writes. “Nobody listened to me and everyone kept saying they couldn’t help me because no matter what the judge will rule and I will have to do 50/50.”

Read that again. A child reports fear. The answer she says she got was not an investigation of that fear. It was a forecast of the outcome. She was told the decision was made before her words were weighed.

She describes a guardian ad litem, the person appointed to represent a child’s best interests, and says that she and her mother were warned they could go to jail if she refused to go to her father’s home. She writes that her mother was told not to talk with her about how she was feeling. And she writes the line I can’t stop thinking about: “They said I will never have control over my life until I’m 18.”

I can’t independently confirm what was said in those rooms. I can say that a child who believes this has learned something about the system that was supposed to protect her: her voice doesn’t count.

“I was not brainwashed”

Family courts have a familiar answer when a child resists contact with a parent. The child must have been influenced, coached, or turned. Sometimes that does happen. But when it becomes the automatic explanation, the child’s account no longer needs to be examined. It can be set aside.

This girl saw that coming. “They act like I don’t know anything and I was brainwashed,” she writes. “I was not brainwashed by anyone and know how my life was. I lived it and am still living it.”

She also describes reunification therapy, where she says she gave her therapist a note asking not to be made to go with her father because she feared for her life, and was told she hadn’t written it herself. She says a court-ordered therapist “acted as if I was lying about my experiences.”

Whatever a court finally decides about the facts, a process that starts by assuming a child’s words aren’t her own isn’t listening. It is filtering.

The cost of not listening

What stays with me most is not any single incident in her letter. It is how tired she sounds. She describes staying in her room, a house where no one talks, and feeling she has to walk on eggshells. She writes that all of this “has made me feel bad about myself and my life.”

That is the damage a system can do even when it means well. When a child is told again and again that what she says changes nothing, she doesn’t stop being afraid. She stops expecting help.

International law sees this differently. Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child says a child who is capable of forming her own views has the right to express them freely in all matters affecting her, and that those views must be given due weight according to her age and maturity.

Being heard is not a courtesy. It is a right.

Being heard doesn’t mean the child decides. It means her words are taken seriously, examined carefully, and actually allowed to affect what happens. A child should not have to sit through a hearing whose result was announced to her ahead of time.

She is beginning to mobilize

Children in her position often go silent. This girl wrote it down. She says she has kept written records and videos over time, and those materials have been entrusted to our foundation and the advocates working with her family.

That took courage. She writes that she fears what could happen if her father learns she has spoken. She spoke anyway. We owe it to her to make sure it wasn’t for nothing.

Another little girl

The girl whose letter opens this article is not the first child I have watched disappear into a family court. There was another little girl. She is a different child from a different family, and her story is her own. I have not forgotten her.

I met her when she was four years old. She had bouncy black curls and big blue eyes. She was clutching her blanket, crawling on all fours, and yelling the same question over and over: “Why did he do that?”

According to what was reported to me, her grandmother had heard her screaming and opened the bedroom door. What the grandmother described seeing was her father, undressed, crouched over the child. He yelled at the grandmother to get out. The child’s mother came running and found her husband in a state of undress. The child kept crying.

There had been warning signs earlier. About a year before, the parents had come to counseling about marital issues, with the baby bundled and strapped into her stroller. From a distance, the father was observed on the front porch rocking the stroller back and forth, faster and faster, in front of a steep row of steps that led down to the street. The rocking was interrupted only when he was called inside for the appointment. The mother admitted that she was afraid of her husband. She described him speaking in abstract references and recalled him saying, “I know how to hide dead bodies so no one will ever find them.”

By the time she was six and a half, the child had been through medical and psychological evaluations. In my account of the case, those evaluations confirmed sexual abuse, trauma, and terror, described clearly by a highly intelligent, articulate little girl who seemed older than her years.

None of that brought her quick protection.

What the court heard instead

When the family went to court, protection was delayed. What filled the time were counter-claims. The maternal grandmother was accused of interfering, though in my account there was no interference. The mother was accused of coaching. The child was described as seeking attention.

It is a familiar pattern. A grandmother who tells what she saw becomes the problem. A mother who seeks help is said to be coaching. A child who repeats, in a four-year-old’s words, “Why did he do that?” is said to want attention. Each of those labels moves the focus away from the child’s safety and onto the motives of the people trying to protect her.

The case went on for years and cost thousands of dollars. In the end, the court allowed supervised visitation. That decision did not end her suffering. Her grandmother and her mother were left financially ruined by the cost of trying to protect her.

The story of this little girl lost was the subject of press coverage. It happened. And it is still sad, because what was lost was not only money or years. It was a small child’s trust that telling the truth would bring help.

Two girls, one lesson

The teenager who wrote to us this fall and the four-year-old I met are different children, from different families and different cases. One was old enough to write her story down. The other could only ask a question she had no way of answering. But both learned the same thing too early: in family court, a child’s words can be turned into evidence against the adults trying to protect her, and against the child herself.

The system should treat a young child’s disclosure as something to investigate promptly and independently, not as something to explain away. Every month of delay is a month the child lives with the outcome.

What should change

Her letter points to reforms that any family court system could adopt:

1. Hear the child directly and on the record. When a child of sufficient maturity wants to be heard, a judge should hear her, not only what others report about her.

2. Investigate fear before ruling on schedules. A child’s report of fear should trigger a real,mindependent inquiry before parenting time is set, not after.

3. Stop treating “alienation” as the default. Claims that a child has been influenced should be tested with evidence, the same as the child’s own account.

4. Hold guardians ad litem and court-appointed therapists accountable. Children and parents need a clear, safe way to raise concerns about the professionals appointed in their case.

5. Never use threats of jail to force a child’s compliance. Whatever the order, a child should not be made to believe that she or her protective parent will be locked up for her fear.

Why I’m publishing this

The Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts exists for children whose voices get lost between the attorneys, evaluators, and orders. This letter is the first in a series we’re calling Cruelty of the Courts. I’m starting with it because it says what no outside critic can. It is a child telling us, in her own words, what it is like when the system meant to protect her doesn’t hear her.

She ended her letter simply: “Thank you.” She thanked us for reading. The least we can do is listen.

If you are a parent, advocate, or professional who wants to support children like this one, contact the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts at www.fcvfc.org.

1. United Nations, Convention on the Rights of the Child, Art. 12 (adopted Nov. 20, 1989), https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-rights-child.