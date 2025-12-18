Family court carnage must be addressed plainly and honestly—as a form of generational genocide.

The modern family court system has entrenched itself in unhinged, anti-scientific doctrines, most notably those derived from Richard Gardner’s thoroughly debunked theory of “parental alienation.” These concepts were not adopted accidentally. They emerged through coordinated efforts among bar association elites and court-appointed psychological “experts” selected precisely for their willingness to advance an agenda that transfers children from protective parents into the custody of abusers. This agenda aligns neatly with federal funding mechanisms under Title IV-D and Title IV-E—programs intended to protect children, but now routinely exploited to generate revenue.

Family courts have assumed the false mantle of child protection while evolving sophisticated accounting systems designed to maximize federal dollars per family. This is achieved through the retention of attorneys and experts who reverse reality: the protective parent is recast as the abuser, and the abuser is crowned the protector. Child advocacy agencies and expert witnesses reinforce this inversion while producing scholarly literature that the vast majority of parents cannot afford, access, or understand—let alone deploy effectively to challenge arcane constitutional violations.

What has emerged is an incestuous network of judges, lawyers, and state-credentialed authorities whose reliance on parental alienation ideology has fueled a black plague of child separation, suffering, suicide, and murder. Vulnerable children have been severed from protective parents in service of this system, with catastrophic and often fatal outcomes.

It is time to name victims, recount their stories in full, and hold accountable the judges, lawyers, psychologists, and court-appointed actors who have advanced wholly fallacious and dangerous doctrines. These actors routinely pervert evidence through omission, distortion, or outright fabrication to reach predetermined outcomes—namely, removing children from protective parents and placing them with documented abusers.

This article is Part One of an ongoing series. Each installment will trace, case by case, the coordinated lies, misrepresentations, and foreseeable catastrophic outcomes engineered by connected court actors. These stories will be told plainly, with names, roles, and consequences documented.

The Ground Zero Case

Today’s article begins with the ground-zero case: the child whose tragic and entirely foreseeable death became the genesis of the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts (FCVFC).

Before we knew what we wished we had never learned—when family courts were still held in high esteem and judges presumed honorable—I believed that presenting clear, convincing, medical, legal, and forensic evidence would free abused children and set them on a path toward healing and recovery. That belief died in 1999, when I confronted a reality that, once seen, could never be unseen.

The case began with a brutally abused child, the eldest of four siblings, age seven, when I first met him as a therapist referred through a domestic violence shelter where the mother and children had taken refuge. The abuse was extensive and well documented. That story has been told before.

What has not been fully exposed is the conscious, malevolent suppression of evidence by court actors and their hired guns—an effort that utterly destroyed this family as a warning example among millions subjected to similar, Nazi-like liquidation.

Two of the four children later committed suicide. One child descended into severe mental illness after a childhood defined by physical torture, terror, and relentless intimidation. The protective parent ultimately suffered complete organ failure due to prolonged trauma.

This story—long buried—will be fully exposed through damages litigation against every court actor and professional directly responsible.

Judicial and Expert Misconduct

The case begins in Paterson, NJ, with Judge Margaret Mary McVeigh, whose documented lies trapped the family in a trajectory that separated the children from their protective mother and placed them with a brutal, well-documented abuser. Her actions are evidenced not only in her rulings but in her appointment of her chosen enforcer, psychologist Paul Dasher, Ph.D.

Together, through coordinated falsehoods and larcenous reporting, they dismantled what should have been a successful rescue. Initially, the court process appeared to function as expected: evidence was presented, witnesses testified, and medical and psychiatric documentation corroborated the children’s accounts. The family anticipated freedom, relocation, and a new life, as per the direction of the first judge who heard the case and ordered relocation to another state and reunification with the mother’s extended family.

Just before that escape, three family court attorneys—acting in concert with Judge McVeigh and Dasher—challenged the ruling using fabricated testimony and reports.

Prior to a scheduled hearing, I, in my role as Child / Family Advocate, was surrounded by the father’s three attorneys present in the courthouse, who stated: if I testified, I would never work in my profession again.

A complaint was immediately lodged with the state attorney general, and a prosecutor/investigator was immediately assigned. Judge McVeigh was notified of the threats and responded not by intervening, but by submitting fraudulent statements to the attorney general’s office and the New Jersey state licensing board. She falsely claimed that I had written an unauthorized psychological report, interfered with Dasher’s work, and failed to provide documents to all parties.

These claims were lies.

There were no hearings. There was no due process. Court dates were scheduled, witnesses assembled, evidence prepared—yet no proceedings ever occurred.

Instead, an expedited removal process was executed based on a spurious report authored by Dasher that maligned the mother and inverted her protective actions into alleged abuse. So-called “confidential” communications were transmitted sub rosa to the licensing board, ultimately neutralizing my ability to continue to work with and protect the family.

Escalation and Destruction

Without my advocacy, the mother attempted to cooperate in good faith with the court and child protective services. The result was immediate removal of the children into state custody, followed by forced reunification with the abusive father.

The oldest child endured repeated psychiatric hospitalizations. The director of St. Clair’s Psychiatric Hospital in New Jersey issued clear, written warnings that the child should never have contact with the father. These findings—supported by direct evaluations of both parents and the children—were ignored.

Judge McVeigh later claimed in writing to the licensing board that I, the forensic clinician, had never met the father and had never presented evidence of abuse—statements proven false through discovery years later.

These sub rosa communications between McVeigh and Dasher constituted a smoking gun. It took years of litigation to uncover their coordinated effort to remove my forensic advocacy from the case.

Judge McVeigh was eventually removed from the family court case—only to be elevated to probate court, where the same patterns of abuse repeated. Elder adults were stripped of their estates, isolated, placed in nursing homes, and when the money that had been allotted from their own estates ran out, they were transferred to Medicaid facilities. Nearly all of the cases that I followed showed that each elder died shortly after this traumatic move. These cases are chronicled in NJ Judge Alleged Corruption, Parts I–III, preserved in the Wayback Machine.

Medical Malpractice and Forced Silence

Following the child’s death, I traced a pattern of medical malpractice: antidepressants prescribed in escalating doses despite black-box warnings explicitly cautioning against such increases in children. These warnings were ignored—and effectively defied—until the child died by suicide.

Treating physicians and psychologists later admitted they knew the treatment was wrong but stated they were compelled by court orders and silenced by fear. None were willing to testify.

All I could do was document, publish, and bear witness—so that other children might be spared.

Moving Forward

FCVFC will continue documenting the national escalation of family court practices that rely on corrupt experts to justify fraudulent decisions resulting in the suicide and murder of children. Parents are threatened with bankruptcy and imprisonment into submission. Experts profit from conferences, books, and publications while refusing to confront the criminality at the core of this system.

Those who know and remain silent have blood on their hands.

Future articles will name judges and co-conspirators, including notorious court-appointed mental health providers such as Paul Dasher, Ph.D., David Finn, Ph.D., Louis J. Kraus, M.D., Raymond Branton, Psy.D., LP, and John Lefkowitz, Ph.D., whose betrayals of fiduciary duty are associated with multiple children’s deaths. Evidence supporting these claims exists within FCVFC files.

We will also address parents who abandon their children to this system, choosing compliance over protection.

In the ground-zero family, there were no survivors. Once bright, loving children full of promise were destroyed. Their documented lives—and the lives they never got to live—fuel the work of FCVFC.

Their voices, and the voices of countless others, will not be buried again.