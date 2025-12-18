Jill Jones-Soderman

Richard Luthmann
Let’s stop lying to ourselves. This is state-sanctioned child killing. Family court has become a conveyor belt that moves children from safety to slaughter, powered by junk science, Title IV cash, and cowardice in black robes. Judges, lawyers, and “experts” knew the risks. They ignored them anyway. That is not error—it is intent. When children die after courts force them into the hands of documented abusers, responsibility is clear. No immunity should survive that. No license should remain intact. No reputation deserves protection. These children didn’t fail the system. The system hunted them—and got away with it.

Karen Riordan
Thank you for your continued dedication to our innocent children who have been brutalized by inhumane and unjust court orders

