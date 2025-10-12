Once upon a time in America, children were recognized as human beings entitled to civil rights.

Yet before the notion that children possessed thoughts, feelings, and personal integrity worthy of respect, labor laws did not exist. Children were exploited for labor, larceny, and licentious practices. Their exploitation remained unchecked until 1866, when the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)—founded by Henry Bergh in New York City—established the first animal rights laws in the United States. These protections arose not for children, but for animals, especially beasts of burden, who were suffering unregulated abuse. In a tragic irony, children’s rights followed only after the recognition of animal rights.

In today’s America, animal rights enjoy greater recognition, litigation, and institutional support than the rights of children. Animal rights take precedence in every aspect of litigation, advocacy, and humane treatment, while children are relegated to the background. The ASPCA is regarded as more respected, more protected, and more effective than any organization dedicated to children.

Human Rights Principles Betrayed

The United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and subsequent international covenants recognize the dignity and inalienable rights of every member of the human family, with children requiring special safeguards due to their immaturity and vulnerability. The Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1924), the UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1959), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) established the principle that children are entitled to care, protection, and family stability. Children should grow up in an environment of love, security, and respect, nurtured within families as the “fundamental group of society.”

The universal understanding is that, for the harmonious development of personality, health, education, and socialization, children should grow up in a family atmosphere of love, stability, and acknowledgment as fellow human beings. Yet in America’s family courts, these principles have been utterly abandoned.

The Monetization of Vulnerable Children in America

So-called “child protective services” have degenerated into a conveyor belt system: capturing children in moments of vulnerability and placing them into the isolating machinery of wardship. Once absorbed by the state, every facet of a child’s existence is monetized—food, housing, education, and health—converted into financial gain for states exploiting federal funds.

The rights of birth parents are manipulated to accelerate the termination of parental rights, making children available for adoption to the highest bidder. These children become economic “widgets,” reduced to state-owned automatons. Their individual stories, their suffering, and the nightmare experiences of being moved from foster home to foster home are suppressed. Their rights, their speech, and their legal protections are virtually non-existent. They are processed through a predetermined lifecycle—each child the same as the next—fed government-issued food, clothed in government-issued clothing, educated through government systems, and warehoused in government-provided housing.

Disability payments and foster care stipends generate bank accounts, assigned en masse to corporate banks, each account earning interest recycled back into the foster care system itself—a closed-loop economy thriving on the bodies and futures of children.

This machinery perpetuates cycles of dysfunction. Multiple generations raised in foster care are funneled into the same state-managed economy, which thrives on dysfunction rather than correcting it. There is no incentive to repair the system because, in truth, it is not broken: it functions exactly as designed—a profitable, self-sustaining enterprise.

The Monetization of Families and Child Custody Transfers

The manipulation of parental rights in adoption and foster care is mirrored in custody litigation, where the same monetization occurs through forced transfers.

This “reunification” industry—funded by Title IV-D and Title IV-E—transfers custody from protective parents to documented abusers, each transfer generating tens of thousands of dollars. Protective parents who report abuse are reflexively rebranded as abusers, stripped of their rights, and funneled into assembly-line litigation designed to silence them. Constitutional protections—freedom of speech, due process, equal protection—are hollowed out, leaving only a façade of justice.

Gardner’s dogma demands that children be told what to think, what to feel, what to remember, and what to forget—erasing their very consciousness. State-sanctioned torture is imposed through fraudulent therapies, upheld by licensing boards and professional organizations that subsist on Gardner’s debunked theories, despite their universal condemnation by science and medicine.

The Gardner Dogma and the Collapse of Protections

Instead of protecting children, family courts have adopted the fraudulent doctrines of Richard Gardner, which perversely reframe children as empty vessels, incapable of truth, and driven by supposed sexualized fantasies. Gardner’s pseudoscience—discredited by the medical and scientific communities—has nevertheless been weaponized to protect abusers and monetize custody transfers.

Prior to 1983, protections for children and protective parents were fragile but present. After 1983, with Gardner’s unholy alliance between bar associations, practitioners, and court actors, every meaningful safeguard was systematically dismantled. The U.S. Supreme Court compounded this collapse, hollowing out the Constitution until it became a flaccid shell—no longer protecting families but instead fortifying the infrastructure of a child trafficking enterprise masquerading as law.

The Generational Cycle of Trauma

The cycle is self-perpetuating:

Children are transferred to abusers under court order.

Families are broken, voices silenced, and complaints buried.

Generations of traumatized children pass on unresolved pain to their own offspring, metastasizing like a cancer across society.

The consequences of dooming generations of children to exploitation and abuse are twofold: the destruction of their development—each generation more harmed than the last—and the unraveling of America’s very fabric. The nation has bound itself to a self-imposed system of perpetual decline. The children subjected to such depraved destruction inevitably pass on the generational trauma to their own children, creating a metastasizing cancer of maltreatment and a compounding deterioration of mental health. The result is a thoroughly traumatized and immobilized population, vulnerable to manipulation, exploitation, and ultimate subjugation.

This is not mere dysfunction—it is systemic child trafficking, legitimized under the banner of judicial discretion.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) vs. America’s Reality

Article 4 of the Convention: States must undertake legislative and administrative measures to implement children’s rights.

In principle, economic, social, and cultural rights are to be maximized to protect children. In the United States, however, those resources are not used for protection but for monetization—stripping away children’s rights in order to fund an endless bureaucracy. Judicial threat, coercion, and intimidation dominate family courts, creating a culture redolent with irrelevant authority and harm. The system exists not to safeguard children, but to enforce power and sustain a vicious, symbiotic microeconomy. The wellbeing of the child is paramount… An empty phrase with the sound and fury of the apocalypse.

Article 5: States must respect the responsibilities, rights, and duties of parents, or where appropriate, extended families and guardians.

In practice, American family courts erase these protections, dismantling parental rights and silencing protective parents under the guise of judicial discretion. Mothers and fathers who fight to shield their children from abuse are recast as “alienators” and punished for advocating safety. Grandparents, siblings, and extended family who could provide stability are excluded from consideration, their voices suppressed as irrelevant. Protective parents are not permitted to exercise their duties of care; instead, they are stripped of custody, restricted from contact, and vilified in court orders that brand their protection as pathology. The parental role—enshrined as a duty of love and protection—is inverted into a liability, severed by court mandate in order to facilitate the machinery of profit.

Article 6: Every child has the inherent right to life.

Family court judges across the United States knowingly transfer children into the custody of abusers, despite medical, legal, and criminal evidence documenting clear threats to their lives. Children have been returned to homes where prior protective orders were issued, where law enforcement substantiated violence, and where medical records detail injuries inflicted by a parent. Even after disclosures of sexual abuse or threats of murder, courts compel children to live with their abusers, declaring “no credible risk.” The state mandate to protect life is inverted into a machinery that endangers it, normalizing the placement of vulnerable children into demonstrably unsafe environments. For some, this betrayal has ended in homicide or suicide, preventable tragedies directly traceable to judicial rulings that disregarded evidence and sacrificed life for expedience.

Article 9: Children shall not be separated from parents against their will.

Yet in American family courts, separation has become institutionalized, with protective parents stripped of custody and children transferred to abusers despite their pleas for safety. These transfers are often carried out by force, in the middle of the night, with children—even teenagers—physically resisting, screaming, and fighting not to go, only to be overpowered and delivered into the hands of their abusers. The trauma of such state-sanctioned abductions leaves lasting psychological scars, compounding the original abuse they sought protection from.

Article 12: Children have the right to express their own views freely in all matters affecting them.

In family courts, this right is obliterated. Judges, guardians ad litem, and court-appointed therapists dismiss or erase children’s testimonies, treating them not as witnesses of truth but as unreliable objects to be “corrected.” Gardner’s so-called “reunification therapy” annihilates their autonomy: it demands that authorities tell children what to think, how to feel, what to remember, and what to forget—erasing their very consciousness. Children who resist are coerced into silence, told their memories are false, and punished until they comply with the narrative demanded by the court. This is not therapy but state-sanctioned torture, imposed through fraudulent professionals, upheld by licensing boards, and perpetuated by court-appointed actors who subsist on Gardner’s discredited theories despite their universal rejection by science and medicine.

Article 19: Children must be protected from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, abuse, neglect, or maltreatment while in the care of parents, guardians, or any person responsible for them.

American family courts invert this obligation, knowingly placing children in the custody of abusers and thereby sanctioning the very violence they are duty-bound to prevent. Reports of sexual assault, physical abuse, and psychological harm are disregarded; instead, children are forced into proximity with their abusers under the guise of “healing family bonds.” This deliberate exposure to danger is itself a form of state-sponsored violence. Children emerge not safeguarded, but broken—conditioned to accept abuse as love and silence as survival.

Far from safeguarding children, American family courts enforce a conveyor-belt system of forced custody transfers, court-ordered trauma, and psychological coercion disguised as therapy. Children are left trapped in a star chamber system, with no off-ramp, no reprieve, and no recognition of their humanity.

The Family Court Culture of Impunity Amidst The Machine

Judges and court professionals shield one another, protected by bar associations and licensing boards. Whistleblowers within the system—attorneys, guardians ad litem (who themselves are attorneys), social workers, and other licensed professionals—are silenced through threats of ostracization, loss of licensure, defamation, and career destruction. If they dare to speak truth, they are targeted and destroyed for threatening the larger machine.

As a result, these insiders—who should be employing the full array of legal tools to defend children and protective parents—remain silent, “going along to get along.” Their fear sustains the system. Instead of bringing light back to the constitutional rights that are being violated daily in family courts, they become passive participants in the machinery of exploitation.

Doctors, parents, and advocates outside the system are likewise targeted by retaliatory litigation and intimidation, ensuring that no one dares to interrupt the flow of profit. Judges who preside over the destruction of children’s lives face no accountability. Many have even allowed the murders of protective parents or participated in actions leading to the suicides of children, yet remain untouched.

The United States Supreme Court, by eviscerating protections for children and parents, has enabled a constitutional vacuum where family courts thrive as unregulated enterprises. Judicial authority has become not a shield for justice, but a weapon for exploitation.

The Constitutional Vacuum: Supreme Court Abdication

The United States Supreme Court has long recognized that parents hold a fundamental liberty interest in the care, custody, and control of their children. In cases such as Meyer v. Nebraska (1923), Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), Stanley v. Illinois (1972), Santosky v. Kramer (1982), and Troxel v. Granville (2000), the Court affirmed that parental rights are protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

Yet despite these rulings, the Court has repeatedly refused to intervene in the daily reality of family courts, where those very constitutional rights are stripped away. Hiding behind the so-called domestic relations exception, the Supreme Court defers almost entirely to state courts, declining to hear cases involving custody transfers, due process violations, or even the forced separation of children from protective parents. In practice, this refusal has created a constitutional vacuum.

By declining to step into what it calls the “family law thicket,” the Supreme Court has sanctioned the rise of a shadow system: a trafficking economy funded by Title IV-D and IV-E incentives, enforced by judges under the shield of judicial immunity, and perpetuated by court-appointed professionals whose livelihoods depend on the destruction of families. This abdication has not preserved constitutional principles — it has hollowed them out, leaving behind only a façade of justice.

The FCVFC Mandate for Accountability

The Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Court (FCVFC) is dedicated to exposing, litigating, and prosecuting the nation-wide systemic betrayal. Evidence must be preserved, forensic science defended, and perpetrators—judges, attorneys, and court-appointed professionals—held accountable.

The mantra that “the best interests of the child are paramount” has become a hollow slogan, masking the reality of a system built not on protection but on predation. America has created a machine that consumes its children, trading their suffering for profit, leaving in its wake generations of traumatized citizens, vulnerable, broken, and ripe for subjugation.

This lawlessness cannot continue. The time for truth, accountability, and reform has arrived.