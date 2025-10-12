Jill Jones-Soderman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Gibb's avatar
Carolyn Gibb
2h

Could I send you my friend's story? I compiled it from massive court documents and evidence he has collected. Unreal. Drugging food, bribery, collusion, destroying a business and childrens' lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jill Jones-Soderman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture