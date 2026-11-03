By Jill Jones-Soderman, Founder and Executive Director, Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC)

In memory

He was 12 years old.

In Part 1, I wrote about the New Jersey custody case that led me to found the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts. I still won’t name the boy who died. His memory isn’t a headline. But I won’t let his death be filed away as a private tragedy either, because, in my view, it was never only private. It was the end of a process, and the process is still running.

That which is not resolved is repeated. This installment is about how that repetition works.

The protocol

Families who come to FCVFC tell us the same story in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Missouri, Maryland and New Hampshire. The details change. The shape doesn’t.

As I have described it, once high-conflict custody litigation brings in a court-appointed evaluator, the path is often set before the trial begins, sometimes from the first look at the family’s finances. [1] Around the family, a cast assembles: a guardian ad litem, a lawyer for the children, a therapist for the children, a case coordinator, a reunification therapist. All are court-ordered, and in my view, all are paid for at a cost of thousands of dollars a month, before a single deposition or trial day.

Then the narrative begins, and families report it word for word:

The allegations against the accused parent are false.

The protective parent has alienated the children.

The children’s bond with the protective parent is so “toxic” that to repair their relationship with the other parent, they must be cut off from the protective parent for six months, nine months, sometimes for good.

Parents who thought they were walking into a hearing say they found themselves on a runaway train. They watched, powerless, as the outcome they feared arrived as if it had been scheduled.

Where the theory came from

The idea at the center of so many of these cases has a name and an author.

Dr. Richard A. Gardner, a New Jersey psychiatrist, developed the theory he called “parental alienation syndrome.” He held that children in high-conflict custody cases could be indoctrinated by one parent into falsely accusing the other of abuse. He testified in more than 400 custody cases, and in severe cases he recommended that courts take children away from the “alienating” parent and give custody to the parent accused of abuse. [2] His theory drew vehement opposition from mental health professionals and child abuse experts. [2] He died in 2003. [2]

In my view and FCVFC’s, Gardner’s writings minimized child sexual abuse and treated a mother’s report of abuse as presumed jealousy or revenge. FCVFC also holds that the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) became a forum where alienation theories spread among judges and court professionals. [1] Whatever one thinks of that history, the result families describe is the same: a child’s fear can be reframed as evidence against the parent who believed her.

The evaluator in the founding case

FCVFC’s account of its founding case centers on Paul Dasher, Ph.D., a psychologist who performed court evaluations in the Paterson, New Jersey, family courts.

FCVFC reports that by the late 1990s Dr. Dasher had built a reputation, in its words, as a “hired gun” whose evaluations relied on alienation theory. FCVFC also reports that his evaluation was central to the court-ordered transfer of the three brothers in the founding case, first into the custody of New Jersey’s child protection agency and then to their father. [1] I have written that I was advocating for the children at the time, gathering witnesses and expert reports, including from a hospital psychiatric director, and warning about what I later called the “killing fields.” [1]

FCVFC’s published account also includes allegations about the father’s business dealings and cash payments, which it attributes to the children’s own reports. [1] Those allegations have not, to my knowledge, been tested in any court. I report them only as FCVFC’s account.

Then the oldest boy, at 12, took his own life.

Public records show that I later sued Dr. Dasher, Judge Margaret Mary McVeigh and others in federal court. In 2011 the Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of that suit on immunity, time-limit and procedural grounds, without ruling on the truth of my account. The same decision records that Judge McVeigh wrote to New Jersey’s licensing agency in 2001 about my conduct, and that disciplinary proceedings against me followed. [3] I include this because readers deserve the full record, and because, in my view, it shows how rarely the original questions about a child’s death are ever answered on their merits.

Not one case: the pattern of the pronouncement

FCVFC holds that Dr. Dasher’s case is not unique.

FCVFC reports that evaluator Paul Berman, Ph.D., repeatedly reached the same conclusion in case after case: that the protective parent was so disturbed and so “toxic” that the child should never see that parent again. FCVFC also reports that because the reports were sealed, those conclusions were rarely exposed to public scrutiny. [1]

In Connecticut, I have criticized evaluators Erik Frazer and his one-time partner Linda Smith for, in my view, applying rare psychiatric diagnoses without the rigorous standards those diagnoses require. [1]

The example I return to is “Munchausen by proxy,” now usually called caregiver-fabricated illness in a child. Pediatric guidance treats it as a form of child maltreatment that requires careful, specific medical evaluation before it can be diagnosed. [4] In my view, in some family courts the phrase works less like a diagnosis than like a verdict. Once it is spoken, the outcome follows: police are sent, the children are removed, and the mother may never see them alone again, or at all.

That is the danger I describe. A rare, complex diagnosis, applied without the full evaluation it requires, becomes an automatic command to transfer custody.

And in the meantime

Many good people have tried to fix this by educating the courts about domestic violence, trauma and nonviolent communication. Some have written books and filled conference halls with protective mothers looking for answers.

My view is blunter. The mothers in those audiences, I argue, are the same ones who lost their children in courts that had supposedly been educated, sometimes by experts the mothers themselves paid. In my view, professionals profit at every end of the spectrum while more protective parents lose their children, and the cost of litigation keeps rising.

Education isn’t enough. Accountability is the missing piece.

What must change

The situation must change before we lose an entire generation of children.

We have to stop being afraid to stand up to, report, and seek the removal of professionals who, in our view, use their licenses to exploit protective parents in custody litigation. When an evaluator’s report builds a false picture of a parent’s character or mental health, that report should be open to challenge, review and, where warranted, discipline.

FCVFC is calling for:

1. Transparency for evaluators. Courts should track how often each appointed evaluator recommends removing a child from a protective parent, and with what outcomes.

2. Independent review of high-stakes diagnoses. Claims such as “alienation” or caregiver-fabricated illness should require independent, specialized confirmation before they can drive a custody transfer.

3. Real complaint pathways. Families need a safe, effective way to bring evidence about evaluators and court professionals to licensing boards, without fear of retaliation.

4. Follow-up on outcomes. When a child is moved against her will, someone should be responsible for knowing what happens to her next.

A call to remember, and to report

To every family who has watched a report rewrite their child’s life: your story belongs in the Soul Snatcher Files.

Share your story with the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts at www.fcvfc.org. Tell us who evaluated your family, what they concluded, and what happened to your children afterward. Send whatever documents you have. We will protect your children’s identities and will never publish without your permission.

He was 12 years old. We will not let what happened to him be repeated in silence.

• • •

Endnotes

1. Jill Jones Soderman, FCVFC memorial post on the founding case, Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, July 26, 2021 (URL omitted because it contains the child’s name). Cited as FCVFC’s published account and opinion; not independent verification.

2. “Richard Gardner, 72, Dies; Cast Doubt on Abuse Claims,” The New York Times, June 9, 2003, https://www.nytimes.com/2003/06/09/nyregion/richard-gardner-72-dies-cast-doubt-on-abuse-claims.html.

3. Jones-Soderman v. Dasher (3d Cir. 2011) (not precedential), https://digitalcommons.law.villanova.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi article=2377&context=thirdcircuit_2011.

4. Emalee G. Flaherty, Harriet L. MacMillan, and the AAP Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect, “Caregiver-Fabricated Illness in a Child: A Manifestation of Child Maltreatment,” Pediatrics 132, no. 3 (2013): 590–597.