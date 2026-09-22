Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 22

I have no patience for professionals who treat a frightened child as a malfunction to be corrected. Calling something treatment does not settle whether it helps. Jill Jones-Soderman asks the question every parent should demand an answer to: where is the evidence that the child is safer? Show me the assessment. Show me the financial relationships. Explain what happens when the expert gets it wrong. A child who stops objecting may have learned that nobody listens. That possibility should haunt anyone claiming success. Credentials carry responsibility. They give nobody permission to confuse surrender with recovery or silence with genuine trust.

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