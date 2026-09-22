When courts use separation and compulsory reunification to overcome a child’s resistance, the evidence must justify the force. History, trauma research, and providers’ own descriptions demand an accounting that professional credentials cannot replace.

The Historical Warning We Should Not Sanitize

A court can inflict harm while speaking the language of protection. A clinician can recommend coercion while describing it as treatment. When those powers combine, the child subjected to them needs something stronger than assurances that the adults mean well. The central danger is an institution becoming so committed to its explanation that a child’s suffering becomes another reason to impose it.

The Nazi child “euthanasia” program offers an extreme historical warning about medical authority serving state violence. As the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum documents, the regime recruited medical personnel to identify children with disabilities and created institutions where children were murdered through overdoses and starvation. Professional participation and administrative procedure helped organize atrocities against people designated burdensome or unworthy. The terminology of medicine concealed deliberate killing.

American custody proceedings are not that extermination program. The comparison here concerns a moral failure: allowing professional classifications and institutional objectives to displace the humanity of the person supposedly receiving care. That warning becomes relevant whenever a child’s refusal, grief, or fear is treated as an obstacle to the institution’s preferred outcome, rather than information requiring serious investigation. Invoking treatment does not settle whether a practice is humane.

Courts should confront that question before severing a child’s contact with a trusted caregiver or compelling a relationship the child fears. The burden belongs to the adults exercising power: establish what happened, explain the intervention, demonstrate its justification, and provide an independent route to challenge it. A child should never have to become obedient before being considered credible. Institutional confidence is no substitute for a child’s safety.

The Label That Can Turn Protection Into Pathology

Richard Gardner’s parental-alienation framework remains central to the controversy over how courts interpret a child’s rejection of a parent. In her 2023 report to the United Nations Human Rights Council, special rapporteur Reem Alsalem examines the concept’s origins and reports that alienation arguments can discredit abuse allegations and penalize mothers seeking protection. She recommends prohibiting reunification camps in legal proceedings. Her report is an expert assessment, not a judgment establishing misconduct by every practitioner it discusses.

The potential injustice is easy to understand. A child reports frightening conduct; a parent seeks protection; an evaluator interprets the child’s resistance as evidence of manipulation. If that interpretation becomes the starting assumption, further objections can be absorbed into the same explanation. The child’s insistence becomes proof of indoctrination, and the protective parent’s persistence becomes proof of interference. An explanation that can turn every contradiction into confirmation deserves especially aggressive scrutiny.

The World Health Organization’s position matters here. WHO declined to include parental alienation in ICD-11 as a health-care classification and later removed it as an index term. Its explanation also states that evidence-based health-care interventions specifically for parental alienation are lacking. That does not mean parental manipulation never occurs. It means a legal label cannot be passed off as a settled medical diagnosis that automatically validates compulsory treatment.

A responsible evaluation must distinguish unjustified interference from reasonable fear, and both from the many other causes of a fractured relationship. The dangerous shortcut is declaring the reason for rejection before investigating the conduct being rejected. Once a court takes that shortcut, the intervention can enforce an error with enormous authority.

Family Bridges: Read the Conditions Before the Testimonials

The Family Bridges Institute’s published workshop description supplies concrete reasons for scrutiny. It describes a four-day educational and experiential program beginning after a court temporarily transfers decision-making authority to the rejected parent and imposes at least 90 days without contact between the children and the parent identified as alienating. Preparing children to comply with orders requiring residence with a parent they reject or fear is an expressly stated goal. These are the provider’s published conditions.

The institute says its program is inappropriate when rejection is reasonable and warranted by the history of the relationship. That qualification is essential, but it places enormous weight on the accuracy of the decision made before the workshop begins. If abuse has been misclassified as alienation, an exclusion written on a website will not protect the child unless someone reliably applies it. Who checks that decision, using which records, and with what opportunity for challenge?

The same website describes aftercare that requires the alienating parent to acknowledge the problem, accept responsibility, and demonstrate change. It says progress depends on cooperation and comprehension, and presents its goal as healthy relationships with both parents where possible. Courts should examine how those requirements operate when a parent continues to dispute the underlying findings or reports new evidence of harm.

The necessary questions are concrete: who can reconsider an initial classification, what happens when a child reports abuse during the program, and how quickly can contact restrictions be reviewed? A compulsory intervention must contain a credible way to discover that it was ordered in error. Otherwise, continued disagreement risks becoming a reason to continue the separation.

Warshak, the Film and the Meaning of Success

Psychologist Richard Warshak is a prominent advocate of the alienation framework and an author of research on Family Bridges. The institute’s publication list includes his 2019 article, Reclaiming Parent–Child Relationships: Outcomes of Family Bridges with Alienated Children. Courts evaluating such work should examine the study itself: who entered the sample, who supplied outcome information, what counted as improvement, and whether the design could distinguish the program’s effects from the custody change accompanying it.

Warshak also markets Welcome Back, Pluto, an 83-minute educational program about alienation, divided loyalties and rebuilding relationships. His website expressly describes it as “educational” rather than a substitute for psychotherapy, diagnosis or clinical treatment. Those distinctions matter when a product enters a courtroom. A presentation designed to change attitudes cannot independently establish whether a child’s account of abuse is true.

There is a substantial question about using persuasion in a compulsory setting. Material encouraging children to reconsider their attitudes may be appropriate in one family and profoundly inappropriate in another. The decisive issue is what happened to the child. When a child’s distrust arises from abuse, teaching the child to reinterpret that distrust cannot establish that the danger has ended. A court must investigate the underlying conduct before treating changed attitudes as progress.

Success therefore requires more than a cooperative child, a satisfied parent or a completed workshop. Independent follow-up should examine safety, distress, functioning and the durability of relationships after judicial pressure recedes. Published outcome claims deserve examination, including supportive findings. But professional advocacy cannot replace independent testing, and the definition of improvement must remain open to challenge by the child whose life it describes.

Linda Gottlieb’s Claims Deserve Direct Examination

Linda Gottlieb’s Turning Points for Families description presents the service as an exclusively court-ordered child-protection intervention. It characterizes alienation as psychological abuse and describes certain relationships between children and an alienating parent as pathological enmeshment rather than healthy bonding. The page goes further, calling that alignment “a severe psychiatric condition for the child.” It advertises trauma-informed therapy, restoration of family hierarchy and protection of the child, alongside links to evaluations and testimonials.

Those are consequential clinical claims. When a provider describes a child’s attachment to a parent as pathology, the court should require a precise account of the observations, diagnostic reasoning, and alternative explanations supporting that conclusion. Affection, dependence, fear of separation and agreement with a parent are not self-explanatory findings. Their meaning depends on developmental history, actual experiences and the quality of the assessment. The label cannot supply the missing investigation.

Gottlieb’s stated purpose is protection and restoration. That purpose should be tested against what happens when the provider’s explanation is challenged. Can an independent clinician interview the child privately? Can contrary medical or school records change the intervention? Who receives complaints, and who decides whether treatment should stop? Courts should establish those protections before compelling participation, when families still have a meaningful opportunity to contest the terms.

The criticism is directed at the authority these claims seek to exercise. A provider asking a court to enforce a therapeutic interpretation should expect exacting public scrutiny of its scientific foundation and practical consequences. Describing a service as trauma-informed cannot answer whether a particular child experiences it as harmful. The child needs an independent listener whose authority does not depend on agreeing with the program.

Childhood Abuse, Serial Killers and the Causation Question

The relationship between childhood abuse and later violence deserves examination without turning injured children into presumed future predators. Heather Mitchell and Michael Aamodt’s 2005 study examined 50 serial killers whose primary motivation was sexual gratification. Using biographical and other published accounts, the researchers reported childhood physical abuse in 36 percent, sexual abuse in 26 percent, and psychological abuse in 50 percent. Those findings make maltreatment relevant to studying extreme violence; they do not establish a family-court pathway to serial murder.

A stronger prospective design appears in Cathy Spatz Widom’s The Cycle of Violence. It followed documented childhood abuse and neglect cases alongside a matched comparison group. Arrest for violent crime occurred in approximately 11 percent of the maltreated group and 8 percent of the comparison group. Most people in both groups had no juvenile or adult criminal record. The association is serious, but it does not make violence an inevitable consequence of victimization.

These findings support investigating how institutions respond to abuse, including whether their decisions prolong exposure or obstruct recovery. They cannot establish that American family courts manufacture serial killers. That claim would require evidence connecting particular interventions to later offending while addressing other explanations. A retrospective collection of killers’ childhood histories cannot supply that missing causal chain.

The defensible charge is still severe: when a court knowingly disregards credible evidence of abuse, it risks prolonging circumstances associated with lasting harm and, in some populations, increased violence. Officials should not need a future murder to take that risk seriously. The child’s present suffering is already sufficient reason to investigate, intervene appropriately, and demand an accounting.

Similarly, the Powell dispute bears mentioning. In my published account, I show that attorney Alex Schwartz mishandled the presentation of the children’s complaints and that Judge Erica Tindill prevented the teenagers from testifying. I also criticize psychologist Eric Frazer’s role. My criticisms stem from an examination of the underlying records, rather than acceptance because they are strongly expressed.

Accountability requires naming the people who exercised power and identifying precisely what they did. It also requires publishing material facts that challenge the accusation. Children are poorly served when scrutiny of institutional conduct becomes dependent on refusing to examine inconvenient evidence.

Follow the Money All the Way to the Payment

Court-directed services create an obvious accountability question: who recommends the intervention, who supplies it, who pays, and who decides when it ends? Whenever those responsibilities overlap, the public deserves disclosure sufficient to evaluate the conflict. A family under court order cannot exercise the same freedom as an ordinary customer deciding whether a service is worth purchasing. Judicial compulsion makes financial transparency more urgent.

Alsalem’s UN report raises concerns about financial incentives surrounding alienation-related expertise and interventions. That concern warrants investigation through appointment orders, contracts, invoices, referral arrangements and ownership records. It does not establish that every provider has an improper financial relationship. The relevant question is whether a professional’s recommendations are influenced by interests the court and family have not been allowed to examine.

Federal funding also requires an actual payment trail. Title IV-D concerns child-support enforcement and related functions. Title IV-E authorizes specified foster-care, adoption, guardianship, prevention and related assistance. Neither statute establishes that a private reunification workshop receives federal reimbursement merely because a court labels a child alienated. Identifying the appropriation is only the beginning; investigators must identify the recipient, authorized service, expenditure, and supporting claim.

The strongest financial investigation would publish those connections clearly. It would distinguish money paid directly by parents from government payments and disclose whether the recommending expert has a business relationship with the selected provider. It would examine whether additional sessions or continuing restrictions produce additional fees, and who independently reviews their necessity. A proven conflict can expose how a system rewards harmful decisions. An unsupported claim of a nationwide funding conspiracy can obscure the transactions that actually deserve prosecution or reform.

Make the Adults Prove What They Are Doing

Congress has already supplied a framework for demanding better evidence. The provisions commonly called Kayden’s Law, at 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k), offer increased funding to qualifying states adopting specified custody safeguards. These include scientifically valid evidence that reunification treatment is safe, effective, and therapeutically valuable, and restrictions on removing children from competent, protective, nonabusive parents solely to improve their relationship with the other parent. The provisions are incentives for state reform, not an automatic nationwide ban on existing practices.

The medical stakes extend beyond the immediate custody contest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes how adverse childhood experiences and prolonged toxic stress can affect health, development, learning, and relationships. Those consequences give courts reason to investigate both the alleged abuse and the potential harm of their own intervention. A treatment order does not exempt its effects from the same scrutiny applied to parental conduct.

Courts should require written explanations for rejecting significant safety evidence, independent assessment before drastic separation, meaningful review of compulsory services and a confidential route for children to report harm. Providers should disclose methods, financial interests, adverse outcomes and criteria for stopping an intervention. Oversight should follow children beyond the hearing and the final invoice, when immediate compliance no longer supplies a convenient measure of success.

The demand is simple enough to put to every judge and provider exercising this power: produce the evidence, explain the decision and account for the outcome. A professional reputation does not outweigh a child’s experience. If an institution cannot distinguish genuine healing from obedience produced by fear, it has no business presenting its confidence as proof that the child is safe.

Bibliography