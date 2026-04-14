Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5m

Here’s the danger: once a court adopts a framework that presumes the child is unreliable, everything flips. Allegations become suspect by definition. Fear becomes “programming.” And the accused gains the benefit of doubt while the vulnerable lose it. That’s not justice—that’s inversion. The system can’t function if it dismisses evidence before examining it. And when that happens repeatedly, it stops being an error and starts looking like a design. Family court isn’t just deciding custody—it’s deciding safety, trust, and long-term harm. If it gets that wrong, the consequences don’t stay in the courtroom. They follow those children for life.

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Michael Volpe's avatar
Michael Volpe
1d

Parental alienation is as real as silver unicorns.

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