The field of reunification therapy is based on the theories promoted by Richard Gardner, MD, including his concept of “parental alienation,” a controversial framework in which a child’s resistance to or fear of a parent is presumed to result from manipulation or influence by the other parent rather than from the child’s own lived experiences. This concept has been widely adopted in family courts as a basis for discrediting abuse allegations and overriding children’s expressed realities. Yet these theories stand in direct contradiction to established medical, scientific, and psychiatric knowledge regarding the profound trauma that sexual activity inflicts on children (American Psychiatric Association, DSM-5-TR 2022; World Health Organization 2017; American Psychological Association 2017). Despite this, Gardner explicitly advocated for and normalized sexual activity between adults and children.

Gardner’s work has set the stage for the development of a society without norms or morals, as is being accomplished through the family court system. Following his lead, they are producing a criminal population of murderers and child abusers.

Gardner promoted his personal fantasies and theories on childhood sexuality through his own private publishing company, Creative Therapeutics. Through his books, cassettes, and videotapes, he marketed himself as a forensic psychiatrist, claiming that he had testified as an expert in approximately 300 cases, both criminal and civil, in some 24 states. He advertised himself as advocating for the defense in child sexual abuse cases.

Promoting Child Sexual Abuse for the Survival of the Species

Gardner bases his promotion of sexual activity in the child on an ostensible desire to keep the human species going. As such, he calls the child a “survival machine.” He uses the term “charged up child” as a potential progenitor likely to transmit their own genes through the birth process at an early age. Gardner postulates that when a child is drawn into sexual encounters at an early age, the child is likely to become highly sexualized and will crave sexual experiences during pre-puberty years. The younger the “survival machine” is at the time sexual urges appear, he says, the longer will be the span of procreative activity and the greater the likelihood the individual will create more “survival machines” in the next generation (Gardner, 1992, pp. 24–25).

Gardner specifically advocated for the procreative purposes of the white race. His absorption and support of the Nazi theory of eugenics is a thread that filters through his work.

There is an evolutionary benefit to sexual practices known as paraphilias, according to Gardner. He advocates many different types of human sexual behavior such as pedophilia, sexual sadism, necrophilia, zoophilia, coprophilia, klismaphilia, and urophilia. According to him, these things can be seen as having species survival value and “do not warrant being excluded from the list of what are socially acceptable forms of sexual behavior.” Gardner professed that “such alternate forms of sexual innovations served nature’s purposes by their ability to enhance the general level of sexual excitation in society and thereby increase the likelihood that people will have sex, which then contributes to the survival of the species” (Gardner, 1992, pp. 18–32).

On Children Being Sexual Creatures

One of the most disturbing components of Gardner’s work is his assertion that children are inherently sexual beings. This claim is not a peripheral aspect of his theory; it is foundational. It serves as the basis upon which he reframes abuse, reassigns responsibility, and ultimately diminishes the severity of sexual exploitation of children.

“There is good reason to believe that most if not all children have the capacity to reach orgasm at the time they are born.” He states that some children experience “high sexual urges in early infancy,” and that “a normal child exhibits a wide variety of sexual fantasies and behaviors, many of which would be labelled as sick or perverted if exhibited in adults” (Gardner, 1991, p. 12).

These statements represent a profound departure from established medical, developmental, and biological science. They are not supported by any credible body of research. Instead, they reflect a constructed narrative that imposes adult sexual frameworks onto children, fundamentally mischaracterizing normal childhood development.

Because Gardner asserts that children experience orgasm, he fundamentally redefines harm, shifting it away from the act of exploitation itself and instead framing it as a failure of sexual gratification, where the injury is not the abuse, but the child’s supposed frustration at not reaching climax. Rather than recognizing sexual contact between an adult and a child as inherently exploitative and traumatic, he reframes it as a potentially incomplete or unsatisfactory sexual experience from the child’s perspective.

This assertion is categorically false, without scientific merit, and directly contradicted by established medical and biological knowledge. Children do not experience orgasm. The biological, neurological, and hormonal development necessary for sexual function does not occur until puberty (American Academy of Pediatrics 2016; Tanner 1962). The endocrine changes, neural maturation, and physiological processes required for sexual arousal and climax are absent in prepubescent children. None of this exists in the prepubescent child. These are not scientific conclusions but distortions of biological reality.

By advancing these claims, Gardner replaces objective biological science with speculation that has no empirical foundation. This distortion is not neutral; it is functional. It creates a framework in which adult sexual behavior toward children can be reinterpreted as something other than abuse.

“The sexually abused child is generally considered to be the victim, but the child may initiate sexual encounters by seducing the adult.” He goes on to claim that when they accomplish the task of seducing an adult into sexual activity and are caught, then they will accuse the adult.

This assertion further shifts responsibility away from the adult and onto the child. It introduces the concept that a child is not only capable of initiating sexual activity with an adult, but also capable of manipulating the situation and falsely accusing the adult afterward. This framing ignores fundamental developmental realities: children lack the psychological maturity, power, and agency required to initiate or consent to sexual interactions with adults.

The introduction of “seduction” by a child is not a scientific observation; it is a reversal of responsibility that obscures the inherent power imbalance between adult and child. It places the burden of causation on the vulnerable party while absolving the adult of accountability. In doing so, it transforms exploitation into mutuality and abuse into misunderstanding.

Taken together, these assertions form a coherent pattern: the redefinition of children as sexual agents, the minimization of harm, and the systematic redirection of responsibility away from the adult perpetrator. This framework is not supported by science, medicine, or developmental psychology. It stands in direct opposition to all three.

On the Prevalence and Normality of Sexual Activity Across Cultures

Gardner does state that genuine sexual abuse of children is widespread and that over 95% of all sexual abuse allegations are valid (1991, p. 149). But he also considers sexual activity between adults and children to be a universal phenomenon. This internal contradiction is central to his framework: he simultaneously acknowledges the prevalence and validity of abuse while working to normalize, minimize, or recontextualize it in ways that undermine its seriousness.

“Incest is widespread and is probably an ancient tradition.” (Gardner,1991, p. 119)

By framing abuse as historically and culturally pervasive, Gardner attempts to shift the discussion from harm to normalization. The implication is that prevalence confers legitimacy, or at least diminishes the severity of the act. However, the existence of a behavior across time or cultures does not establish its acceptability, nor does it negate its harmful effects. Many forms of violence and exploitation have existed throughout history; their persistence reflects power dynamics and vulnerability, not justification.

He states that Western society is excessively moralistic and punitive toward pedophilia. He characterizes current legal protections as an overreaction rooted in historical religious influence. In doing so, he reframes legal and ethical safeguards not as necessary protections for children, but as culturally imposed distortions that exaggerate harm and criminalize what he presents as a misunderstood phenomenon.

“I too have come to believe that sexual activity between an adult and a child is a reprehensible act. However I do not believe it is intrinsically so… The determinate as to whether the experience will be traumatic is a social attitude toward these encounters.” (Gardner,1992, pp. 670–671)

This statement encapsulates the core of Gardner’s position: that harm is not inherent in the act itself, but rather imposed by societal interpretation. Under this framework, trauma becomes a byproduct of social condemnation rather than a direct consequence of the abuse. This reasoning effectively shifts responsibility away from the perpetrator and onto society and, by extension, onto those who recognize and respond to the abuse.

This position is directly contradicted by established psychiatric and medical consensus, which recognizes child sexual abuse as inherently harmful (American Psychiatric Association, DSM-5-TR 2022; World Health Organization 2017). Extensive research demonstrates that the trauma associated with abuse arises from the violation itself, specifically, the exploitation of developmental vulnerability, the breach of trust, and the child’s inability to give informed consent. The psychological and physiological impacts of such experiences are well-documented and occur across cultures, irrespective of societal attitudes.

By redefining trauma as socially constructed, Gardner’s framework dismisses the lived experiences of children and disregards decades of clinical evidence. It replaces empirically grounded understanding with a narrative that minimizes harm and reframes abuse as contingent rather than inherently damaging. In doing so, it creates a conceptual foundation upon which abusive conduct can be rationalized and protective responses can be discredited.

PTSD as Desensitization

Gardner states his views on PTSD as “nature’s form of systematic desensitization.”

This is again an entirely false premise. PTSD is a clinically defined psychiatric disorder characterized by intrusive recollections, flashbacks, nightmares, physiological reactivity, hypervigilance, avoidance behaviors, and significant impairment in functioning (American Psychiatric Association, DSM-5-TR 2022; National Institute of Mental Health 2023).

PTSD is not a process of healing through repeated exposure. It is the opposite. It reflects a failure of the brain and nervous system to properly process and integrate traumatic experiences. Trauma becomes neurologically encoded in a way that remains active, easily triggered, and outside of voluntary control.

In children, PTSD often presents in even more severe and complex ways, including dissociation, somatic symptoms, developmental disruption, emotional dysregulation, and impaired cognitive processing. Traumatic memories are not stored as coherent narratives but as fragmented sensory and emotional experiences, which can re-emerge through flashbacks, behavioral reenactments, or physiological responses.

Rather than becoming “more bearable” through repetition, the re-experiencing of trauma can reinforce and deepen neural pathways associated with fear and distress. This can lead to long-term alterations in brain development, particularly in areas responsible for memory, emotional regulation, and executive functioning.

Gardner’s characterization of PTSD as desensitization fundamentally misrepresents the nature of trauma and contradicts decades of psychiatric and neuroscientific research.

Therapy in Cases of Child Sexual Abuse

Gardner does not recommend therapy unless he is 100% convinced abuse occurred. He suggests some children may not need intervention depending on whether they experienced “pleasure.”

He advocates for therapeutic models that include the perpetrator and encourages clinicians to maintain neutrality regarding adult-child sexual activity.

He blames therapists for reinforcing the understanding that abuse is inherently harmful.

These positions are directly contradicted by established clinical standards. Medical and psychological authorities recognize child sexual abuse as inherently traumatic and require immediate, trauma-informed intervention focused on the safety and well-being of the child (American Psychological Association 2017; World Health Organization 2017; Cohen et al. 2017).

Gardner’s recommendation that therapy include the perpetrator fundamentally undermines the therapeutic process. It places the child in a position of continued psychological exposure to the source of trauma, reinforcing fear and coercion.

His assertion that therapists should remain “open” to adult-child sexual activity represents a profound departure from ethical practice.

Gardner further suggests that therapy should avoid focusing on the abuse and instead facilitate forgetting. This contradicts evidence-based treatment models, which emphasize processing, not suppression, of trauma (Cohen et al. 2017).

Blaming the Protective Parent

Gardner blames the protective parent and reframes protective behavior as harmful. In his framework, the parent who responds to a child’s disclosure with concern, urgency, and a desire to intervene is not viewed as acting in the child’s best interest, but rather as contributing to the problem itself. This reframing distorts the fundamental role of a caregiver, transforming protective instincts into evidence of dysfunction.

He characterizes strong responses to abuse as hysteria and discourages intervention. Expressions of alarm, efforts to secure safety, and attempts to pursue accountability are recast as exaggerated, irrational, or emotionally unstable reactions. In doing so, the framework delegitimizes appropriate parental concern and undermines the urgency that child abuse inherently demands.

He discourages legal involvement and investigation, suggesting that external scrutiny and formal intervention may be more harmful than the abuse itself. This position minimizes the necessity of protective systems designed to safeguard children and shifts the focus away from examining the conduct of the alleged perpetrator.

These positions directly conflict with established child protection and trauma-informed care standards (World Health Organization 2020; American Psychological Association 2017). Clinical and public health authorities consistently emphasize that prompt recognition, validation, and intervention are essential in mitigating the effects of abuse and preventing further harm.

Protective caregivers are a critical buffer against trauma. A child’s psychological outcome is significantly influenced by whether their disclosure is met with belief, support, and action. Validation and protection reduce harm, while dismissal, minimization, or disbelief amplify trauma and increase the risk of long-term psychological injury.

Gardner’s framework inverts this reality, shifting blame away from the perpetrator and onto the parent attempting to protect the child. This inversion not only obscures the source of harm but actively penalizes those who seek to interrupt it. It creates a dynamic in which the protective parent is scrutinized more heavily than the alleged abuser and where appropriate intervention is recast as pathology.

This creates conditions in which abuse can continue. By undermining protective responses and discouraging investigation, the framework removes critical safeguards, leaving the child exposed to ongoing harm while simultaneously eroding the credibility of those attempting to intervene.

Conclusion

The Gardner concepts of “parental alienation” were not the product of legitimate scientific inquiry. They were constructed to serve a specific purpose: to create doubt where evidence exists, to discredit children, and to provide a framework through which individuals accused of child sexual abuse could evade accountability. These theories are not merely flawed, they are fundamentally incompatible with established medical, psychological, and ethical standards.

Gardner’s work has been operationalized within the family court system in a way that systematically strips children of credibility and autonomy. It has created a mechanism by which a child’s direct statements, observable behaviors, and clinically consistent trauma responses are dismissed in favor of speculative narratives that lack empirical support. This is not a neutral process. It is an institutionalized rejection of reality.

Children, particularly those between the ages of one and seven, do not possess the neurological or cognitive capacity to fabricate complex allegations of abuse. The construction of such narratives would require advanced understanding of deception, causality, and moral reasoning that simply does not exist at that developmental stage (Lyon 2014; Otgaar et al. 2016). The suggestion that young children routinely fabricate abuse is not supported by science; it is a fiction that persists because it is useful.

In contrast, the scientific literature is unequivocal. Child sexual abuse produces profound and measurable harm. Disclosures are often fragmented, delayed, and difficult precisely because they are rooted in trauma, not invention (Alaggia et al. 2019; London et al. 2005). The long-term consequences (post-traumatic stress, developmental disruption, impaired relationships, and lifelong psychological injury) are extensively documented (Kendall-Tackett et al. 1993; Maniglio 2009; American Psychiatric Association, DSM-5-TR 2022).

The studies cited to support Gardner’s framework do not withstand scrutiny. They are methodologically unsound, frequently contrived, and fail to meet the standards required for scientific credibility. They exist not to advance knowledge, but to sustain a legal defense strategy. What is presented as theory is, in practice, advocacy disguised as science.

The continued reliance on these constructs within the family court system is not a matter of oversight; it is a systemic failure. It reflects a system that prioritizes procedural narratives over clinical evidence and institutional self-preservation over child safety.

Each time a child’s disclosure is dismissed under the label of “parental alienation,” the system is not exercising caution; it is actively facilitating risk. Each time a protective parent is reframed as the source of harm, responsibility is diverted away from the perpetrator and onto the individual attempting to protect the child. This inversion is not simply misguided; it is dangerous.

The consequences are immediate and severe. Children are returned to environments in which abuse may continue. Trauma is compounded by disbelief, invalidation, and forced exposure to the source of harm. These outcomes are not unintended, they are the predictable result of a framework that denies the reality of abuse while elevating unsupported theory.

A system that claims to act in the best interests of children cannot continue to rely on constructs that invalidate their voices and expose them to further harm. The ongoing application of Gardner’s theories represents a clear departure from established medical, psychological, and ethical standards, and raises serious concerns about the integrity of the institutions that continue to employ them.

This is not a theoretical debate. It is a matter of whether the legal system will align itself with science and child protection or continue to operate in opposition to both.

A system that silences children in order to protect itself is not a system of justice. It is a system of court-enabled harm.

References

Works by Richard Gardner

Richard A. Gardner, Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited (Creative Therapeutics 1991).

Richard A. Gardner, True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse (Creative Therapeutics 1992).

Richard A. Gardner, The Parental Alienation Syndrome (Creative Therapeutics 1998).

Medical and Scientific References

American Psychiatric Association, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th ed. text rev. 2022).

World Health Organization, Responding to Children and Adolescents Who Have Been Sexually Abused (2017).

World Health Organization, Child Maltreatment: Key Facts (2020).

American Psychological Association, Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Children and Adolescents (2017).

National Institute of Mental Health, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2023).

American Academy of Pediatrics, Normal Pubertal Development (2016).

J.M. Tanner, Growth at Adolescence (1962).

Judith A. Cohen, Anthony P. Mannarino & Esther Deblinger, Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Children and Adolescents (2017).

Thomas D. Lyon, Interviewing Children, 10 Ann. Rev. L. & Soc. Sci. 73 (2014).

Henry Otgaar et al., The Malleability of Memory and Suggestibility, 25 Current Directions in Psychol. Sci. (2016).

Ramona Alaggia, Delphine Collin-Vézina & Raquel Lateef, Facilitators and Barriers to Child Sexual Abuse Disclosure, Trauma, Violence, & Abuse (2019).

Karen London, Maggie Bruck, Stephen J. Ceci & Daniel W. Shuman, Disclosure of Child Sexual Abuse, 11 Psychol. Pub. Pol’y & L. (2005).

Kathleen A. Kendall-Tackett, Linda M. Williams & David Finkelhor, Impact of Sexual Abuse on Children, Psychological Bulletin (1993).

Roberto Maniglio, The Impact of Child Sexual Abuse on Health, Clinical Psychology Review (2009).