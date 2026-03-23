Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Virginia Rolfe's avatar
Virginia Rolfe
4h

I’d also like everyone to realize that “mental health” programs are also all run by paedophiles. They are using programs to force children to cohabitate with their incestuous abusers. This is a worldwide “phenomena” the children’s reactions are prodded as symptoms to mental illness and used to further upstand the perpetrators.

https://danieldashnawcouplestherapy.com/blog/reunification-therapy

https://captimes.com/news/local/crime_and_courts/memories-on-trial-parents-say-therapists-gave-daughter-false-memories-of-abuse/article_53282c58-b038-5749-a8aa-9201c07ff813.html

https://members.atsa.com/learn/Details/family-reunification-following-adolescent-sexual-abuse-a-step-by-step-guide-203031

https://www.nationalsafeparents.org/the-debunked-concept-of-parental-alienation.html#:~:text=Let%27s%20start%20here%3A%20The%20term%20%22parental%20alienation%22%20or,court%27s%20attention%20from%20child%20abuse%20claims%20against%20fathers.

https://www.pasg.info/external-resources/myths-and-truths-about-pa

Reunification therapy can pose significant risks, particularly for children who may have experienced trauma or abuse, leading to potential psychological harm and ethical concerns.

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=e10950a79fa1f738ff98ac5effc8527eee361dd063d0bc43cbd57201b729835aJmltdHM9MTc3NDIyNDAwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=099fd0d6-7295-694a-372c-c7f3731568fd&psq=reunification+therapy+dangers&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly9uZXVyb2xhdW5jaC5jb20vZm9yY2VkLXJldW5pZmljYXRpb24tdGhlcmFweS8&ntb=1

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Here’s the truth: alienation can happen—but Gardner’s framework turned a real issue into a wrecking ball. Instead of careful evaluation, courts got a one-size-fits-all excuse to dismiss abuse claims and force “reunification” at any cost. And in its most extreme forms—these so-called camps—it crosses the line into coercion and trauma. Kids aren’t heard, they’re handled. Parents aren’t evaluated, they’re labeled. That’s the problem. A legitimate concern got buried under bad science and worse practices. If we’re serious about protecting children, we need to separate real alienation from the junk framework—and end the extreme tactics that are doing lasting damage.

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