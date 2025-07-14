The Origins and Flaws of “Parental Alienation”

In the fraught and emotional world of family courts, few terms carry as much weight—and as much controversy—as “parental alienation.” Often presented as a form of psychological manipulation, the theory suggests that one parent can “alienate” a child from the other, allegedly causing the child to unjustifiably reject or fear the alienated parent.

However, beneath its clinical-sounding surface, “parental alienation” is in actuality merely a self-promoting theory, invented in the 19800’s by psychiatrist Richard Gardner as part of a marketing campaign for his forensic services - services which specialized in defending men charged with crimes related to incest [3][16].

Even more disturbing, Gardner’s theories carried deeply problematic racial and sexual undertones. In his writings, Gardner promoted the idea of increasing birth rates among white women and argued that children are sexual predators, liars, and manipulators—positions that justified and encouraged sexual activity with children at younger ages [16]. Such views reveal the profoundly disturbing ideological underpinnings behind “parental alienation” [16].

Gardner’s writings went so far as to claim that children are inherently manipulative, often fabricating abuse and even “seducing” adults [16]. His published directive to parents confronted by children disclosing sexual abuse was to have the mother pronounce the child a liar [16]. Further, he attacked any parent who attempted to protect a child from sexual abuse, arguing that:

There is no such thing as sexual abuse;

Any child claiming abuse is a liar;

The parent supporting the child is a “parental alienator” seeking to cause friction with the abusive parent [16].

“Pathological Parenting” vs “Parental Alienation”

The correct term for parents who attempt to justify or deny abuse of a child is “pathological parenting.” In reality, symptoms that are often mislabeled as “parental alienation” typically result from pathological parents who engage in coercive control and psychological manipulation, such as gaslighting [7][8]. These parents systematically induce a child to accept and normalize a dysfunctional alternate reality—one in which sexual, physical, or emotional abuse is perceived as normal or even as the child’s fault [7][8].

In cases involving sexual abuse, the process of grooming—which ultimately leads to the forced imposition of sexual activity—is dangerously reframed by Gardner as “seduction” [16]. Such behaviors are not normal; they are deliberate, manipulative actions that violate all social, moral, and cultural norms [16]. Pathological parenting is a hallmark of abusive parents and devastates a child’s physical, social, and emotional development, undermining their ability to integrate into society and leaving them vulnerable to severe and lasting psychiatric disorders [7][8].

Debunking Parental Alienation : Scientific and Legal Rejection

Despite its ongoing use as a legal tactic in family courts across the United States, parental alienation has never been supported by scientific research or empirical data. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) explicitly rejected Parental Alienation Syndrome, and it has never been included in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) [4].

Leading child welfare organizations—including the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), Leadership Council on Child Abuse & Interpersonal Violence, and the World Health Organization (WHO)—have denounced “parental alienation” as a legal tactic lacking scientific credibility and have issued stark warnings of its harmful effects on child safety and custody decisions [2][5][6][13][14][15][18][19]. Further, The United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls also condemned the misuse of "parental alienation" in custody disputes, especially when it undermines disclosures of abuse [14].

Weaponization in Family Courts

Despite the troubling and non-scientific basis of PAS, it has found a home in family courts, where it supports the movement of back bench money and fuels a lucrative industry for custody evaluators, court-appointed experts, and attorneys. This widespread acceptance is not rooted in science or concern for children’s wellbeing, but rather in the financial incentives and professional opportunities it creates within the legal system.

Further, bar associations across the country teach “parental alienation” as a defense tactic against allegations of child abuse in family courts, used to induce doubt into the legal and judicial audience reviewing abuse accusations [10]. It is now routinely used to defend all types of abuse allegations in which children resist contact with their abuser—asserting they must have been “alienated” by the other parent. This accusation can result in the loss of custody for protective parents and court imposed “reunification therapy” of children with their abusers, (a “treatment” outlawed in many countries and deemed “torture” by the United Nations).

The Reality: Children Resist Abusive Parents, Not Protective Ones

Contrary to the claims of "parental alienation" proponents, children who resist or refuse contact with a parent are almost always responding to real-life experiences of harm, neglect, or fear. Multiple peer-reviewed studies show that children who reject a parent often do so because of:

Abuse (physical, sexual, emotional) [7][8]

Neglect [7][8]

Exposure to domestic violence [7][8]

Substance abuse or dangerous behaviors by the parent [7][8]

Yet in family courts, the abuser can flip the script. Instead of acknowledging the child's trauma, the protective parent—usually the mother—is accused of "alienating" the child and manipulating them out of spite or revenge [2][9][13]. This weaponization of a debunked theory shifts the focus from the abusive parent’s conduct to the supposed behavior of the protective parent [10].

Abusers who allege “parental alienation” as a defense are frequently found to have a history of domestic violence within the marriage [7][8]. Their abusive pathology is given a new platform through counter-allegations of parental alienation, allowing them to continue emotional and psychological battering of their former spouse even after separation [2][9]. By shifting the focus onto claims of alienation, abusers are able to deflect attention from their own behavior, manipulate the legal process, and further harm both the protective parent and the child [1][2][10][13].

Stark Warnings Against PAS

Organizations such as the Leadership Council on Child Abuse & Interpersonal Violence, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and the United Nations have all warned of the dangers posed by "parental alienation" tactics in court [13][14][15].

Children are frequently forced into “reunification therapy” or custody with abusive parents, increasing their risk of ongoing trauma, harm, or even death [1][2][11][13][14][15][16].

Protective parents lose custody or face sanctions, including restricted visitation or supervised contact [10][13][14][15].

Children’s testimony and lived experience are dismissed, with courts prioritizing the myth of alienation over credible allegations of abuse [8][9][12][13][16].

Furthermore, in 2023, the American Bar Association (ABA) passed Resolution 115A, urging judges and lawmakers to restrict the use of parental alienation arguments in family court due to the absence of scientific support and the danger posed to victims of abuse, yet it continues to be levied in defenses of abusers, often at the cost of children’s lives [15].

The Solution: Listen to Children, Protect Survivors

Family courts must prioritize the safety, well-being, and voices of children. That means:

Rejecting unscientific and discredited theories like parental alienation [1][6][13].

Taking all allegations of abuse and trauma seriously and conducting thorough, trauma-informed investigations [7][8][9].

Recognizing that children's resistance to contact is often a survival mechanism, not evidence of "alienation" [1][10].

Until courts do so, the myth of "parental alienation" will remain a tool used to silence victims, punish protective parents, and place children in harm’s way. The time to put children’s safety first—and to finally retire this weaponized, debunked theory—is now.

Children must be seen, heard, and believed.

References

