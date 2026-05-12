Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann
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Family court whistleblowers are not troublemakers. They are fire alarms. Jones-Soderman is right: when a system becomes dangerous, professionals have a duty to warn. Tarasoff taught that silence can kill when danger is known. Family court has its own version of that problem: known abusive actors, discredited “parental alienation” theories, junk reunification practices, financial incentives, and children pushed into harm while critics are threatened, sued, or smeared. That is not justice. That is a star chamber with a billing department. The public must be warned because the victims are children, and children cannot subpoena their way out.

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