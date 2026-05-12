Family court litigation draws individuals into a system they often cannot meaningfully avoid, under the promise of resolving disputes over the dissolution of marriages, division of property, and the safe custody of minor children. In practice, however, these proceedings lack adequate safeguards and create fertile ground for exploitation, where power imbalances, financial incentives, and unchecked judicial discretion breed fraud, coercion, and systemic corruption. The result is not merely a failure of justice, but the normalization of practices that place vulnerable children at risk.

Exposing the family court star chamber as a well-oiled profit machine that feeds its cottage industries and swells its own coffers with funds extracted from protective parents and federal grants carries grave consequences for whistleblowers. Yet the suppression and silence surrounding this corruption carries far more devastating consequences for the public.

The controversy and inherent dangers associated with reporting the elements of family court fraud and corruption are profound. As a clinician and as an expert witness engaged in assessment, litigation, and prosecution in defense of vulnerable litigants, I have witnessed these dangers firsthand.

The Duty to Warn

Every state across the USA has some form of legislation that requires mental health professionals to report to a designated government agency when, in the professional’s reasonable judgment, a client under their care is “likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm to self or others.”

Duty-to-warn laws may vary slightly from state to state as to whether warning is mandatory or permissible. The mandate to respect and protect client or patient confidentiality is not only a core issue of trust that enables the subject’s openness to share intimate life details critical to treatment. This responsibility also shields practitioners from civil and criminal liability in litigation for breach of confidentiality, libel, or defamation. Such charges may also be activated for litigation defense purposes.

The exception to this rule is that if the professional, in their reasonable judgment, feels that a report would endanger the professional’s life or the lives of other potential victims.¹

An example of this quandary is illustrated by the failure of a psychiatric inpatient service to notify the spouse of a patient released from care. The patient had disclosed intent to murder his spouse and was being returned to the residence he shared with his wife. The former patient, discharged from the hospital, returned home and shot his wife to death. The wife was never informed of her husband’s release or even of pending plans to discharge him. (Rockland Psychiatric Institute, Orangeburg, NY)²

The hospital staff was fully aware that the severely paranoid patient had been admitted because of persecutory delusions and articulated intent to murder his wife. He was discharged because treating staff viewed him as no longer delusional or dangerous once the articulation of delusions and murderous intent had ceased. The issue of discharge could not be disputed because the symptoms that prompted admission no longer existed. However, the failure to notify the expressed target of the patient’s murderous intent deprived her of the chance to take action to protect herself. The absence of any warning of danger left the ultimate victim unable to make an informed decision.

Society has many forms of warning notices, from medical prescriptions and beyond. All are geared to provide the public with information so individuals can make the best informed decisions within their own discretion.

The duty to warn within the medical and psychiatric community adds a dimension of moral and ethical weight based on the mandate to “do no harm.” The Hippocratic Oath demands avoidance of causing unnecessary harm, pain, and suffering. The requirement to respect confidentiality, privacy, and dignity of patients is codified within treatment contracts that describe, to the best possible degree, dangers, benefits, and unforeseen consequences. All of this is designed to arm the client with the finest information for informed decision making.

The Hippocratic Oath has undergone many modifications over time. However, the intent to inform, enlighten, and provide subjects of treatment and care with the best possible information to make informed decisions remains a stable ingredient to this day.

The medical model of diagnosis is based on physical examination of a live body, subject to scientific testing, informed consent, analysis, observable phenomena, and interventions meant for the benefit of the client or patient and the larger community.

The psychotherapeutic model of treatment does not depend upon treatment of a physical organ. Character is a theoretical construct composed of many theoretical and philosophical components. Neuroanatomical study of the brain as an organ of thought, judgment, and impulse control is a model of recent vintage. Study of the brain via brain scans has only become reasonably reliable over the past ten to fifteen years. For example, the Amen Clinic’s neuroanatomy brain scan diagnosis uses SPECT imaging to map blood flow and activity patterns that reveal previously invisible dimensions of thought, judgment, impulse control, and character structure in living patients.³

The Legal Model of Engagement and Consent

The legal model of voluntary consent to engage legal representation is based on informed consent, delineation of scope of authority, freedom from conflict of interest, and allocation of authority. The legal contract proposes a course of conduct indicating material risks, reasonable options, and alternatives as discussed and agreed upon with the client based on all available information.

Legal Representation within Family Court Litigation

Attorneys, as officers of the court, maintain their primary allegiance to the court and not to the client. The areas of conflict of interest inherent in this distribution of allegiance are considerable, especially given the unique structure of family court litigation, which rests heavily upon judicial discretion and judicial immunity as opposed to defined statutes and constitutional mandates.

The intent behind providing family court judges unique protections and authority was to create a forum that dealt with intimate family secrets, the protection of young children, and otherwise vulnerable populations. The optimistic intention of the progenitors of family court proceedings was to invest in the expectation that family court judges, appointed or elected, would possess the moral integrity, character, and intellectual prowess to navigate the Scylla and Charybdis of law, local culture or ethics, and the best interest or protection of children.

Actual lived experience over years of observing and documenting the descent into depravity of the family court systems across the USA has failed to adequately communicate the transformation of the family court system from a family-friendly, highly confidential, approachable body into a child trafficking criminal enterprise.

This transformation was facilitated by the federal bar associations across the USA embracing marketing programs that promoted the Richard Gardner, MD, concept of parental alienation, feasible deniability of guilt.⁴ The injection of a defense for plausible deniability of high-stakes claims related to multiple forms of abuse transformed the humble, discrete, conscientious activities of the family court system into a child trafficking criminal enterprise. The combination of access to federal funding in the form of grants from Social Security Title IV-D and Title IV-E⁵ enabled the growth in complexity of evidence production. Evidence that was fallacious, generated false narratives, and created elite inner circles of court “preferred providers” authorized to suppress, subvert, and eviscerate evidence of abuse and violence within the family system.

The Tarasoff Decision

In 1974, the California Supreme Court established the principle that requires physicians and psychotherapists to warn intended victims of dangerous clients.⁶

The Tarasoff decision drew extensive attention to the principle of “duty to warn.” However, this principle relies upon the individual judgment of a therapist within the context of individual psychotherapy sessions. Confidential information about a patient or client’s feelings must be separated from the assessment of potential lethal action.

This duty to warn contradicts the contractual agreement that relies upon the client’s “consent to treatment” upon entering a therapeutic relationship. It is not uncommon for clients in therapy to discuss murderous rage within the context of narcissistic injury, jealousy, envy, psychotic fantasies, or dreams. But the trigger from thought to action, the lynchpin of potential dangerousness, is the critical factor. Any action taken as part of a duty to warn carries very serious personal and professional consequences.

As an expert in forensic evaluation and legal intervention, with assessment of court proceedings and familiarity with the work product of many professionals in positions of great trust, power, and authority, the ability to assess bias, recklessness, incompetence, countertransference, abuse of power, and authority is of particular importance when balancing recommendations on diagnosis, safety assessment, and credibility of complaints, particularly those related to sexual, physical, or emotional abuse.

The position of experts dealing with the management of cases, not only in pretrial intervention, analysis, and treatment but also when placed in the position of having to warn of dangers, imminent or potential, per case or as a pattern of functioning by a particular service provider or authority figure, carries a level of concern that must be addressed in terms of individual conscience and legitimate, overwhelming concern for the public welfare.

The “Whistleblower” Citizen Role

The Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 is a designation meant to protect workers within an institutional setting who disclose information related to defective or dangerous product construction.⁷ While controversial, it remains a relatively well-accepted model of institutional management and care. Information reflecting disclosure of fraud by suppression of evidence or deceptive sales promotion of defective product construction is a relatively straightforward area of law.

Reporting on the behavior of individuals or professionals of high rank within a professional institutional position, or the dissemination of ideas or policies that are factually, scientifically, medically, or even criminally linked to danger and acute harm to the public at large when those concepts are linked to wide-ranging financial gain, drives a rabid, malignant energy to protect that intellectual property and the associated implementation of those concepts. The protection of erroneous, harmful concepts implemented across a wide spectrum of institutions that limit individual freedom of speech and behavior constitutes an area of impregnable danger to the public welfare with multi-generational implications.

The creeping, insidious process that enables passive acceptance of flagrantly erroneous concepts “normalized” and represented as acceptable alternate theories of personality, biological development, and therapeutic process, permitted not only into public discourse but allowed to be implemented within the public arena such as the family court system, has a corrosive effect on the structure of scientifically accepted fact, medical and therapeutic practice, law enforcement, and the systems of law and order.

Reference to the process of “accommodation” experienced through the deceptive processes that lead to the frog’s entrapment in boiling water (the well-known boiling-frog metaphor). The dangerous, virulently pathological processes that entrap clueless subjects into participation in circumstances designed to manipulate and control preconceived outcomes further isolate the targeted subject within the program until the outcome is accomplished.

The conceptual framework that seeks to manipulate and control human behavior, socialization and acculturation, in order to achieve a social world order as posed in the heretical theories seeking to promote white racism.⁸

Practitioners who seek to warn, file complaints, and alert all relevant gatekeeping guardrails to danger to children or vulnerable adults become targets for libel and defamation. They are accused of malicious reputation assault or unlicensed practice when there is factually and scientifically no basis in fact to support these theories. That which has been referred to as the process of assimilation and passive acceptance of officially debunked and discredited theories, equivalents of the “flat earth theory” of the earth’s configuration, leaves practitioners in the quandary of having to argue against and dismiss theories that have no basis in truth or reliable clinical reality.

Protection of well-documented proof discrediting dangerous, spurious theories related to biological physical development, thought and character development in recent history have been “normalized” and then allowed to morph into “the acceptable realm of theoretical discourse.” A case in point involves theories of Gardner’s concepts related to child sexuality, the characterization of children as sexual predators and liars, parental alienation, and so-called “reunification therapy” “alternate” theories that are without therapeutic, scientific, or medical support.

Theories promoted to underwrite a uniform factory-processing platform to produce maximization of witnesses, experts, and complex litigation within the court processes, as well as to enhance financial remuneration and generate multiple income sources external to the immediate inner sanctum of the family court star chamber, are inimical to child protection and the robust rule of law to protect children’s physical, emotional, and intellectual health.

The Duty to Inform and Educate the Public at Large

Family courts across the USA have emerged over the years from a community-based institution that sought to cope with societal and family-based cultural developments that impacted and altered family relations. Emphasis on privacy, confidentiality, and socialization of children arrived at through negotiation and compromise, mutual relationships that vouched for character and credibility, framed the nature of the courts, their communication style, and the professionals who worked to maintain safety and stability of families in crisis.

The emergence of the Richard Gardner theories of childhood rabid sexuality and parental alienation as a driving dynamic of high-conflict custody litigation shifted the modus operandi of the court, moved by money, power, and politics, into an industrialized, automated power-plant engine. Any pretense of humanity, sensitivity, and confidentiality displayed by court actors of character was rapidly abandoned and replaced by judges known for their malignant narcissism, callous cruelty, and disregard for the rule of law. The family court, once formed by judicial discretion to preserve and protect confidentiality and dignity related to intimate family indiscretions, abuse, and tragedy, has transformed into the predator and perpetrator of the very crimes it was once charged with adjudicating, now committed against innocent court-actor victims.

The family court system was transformed from a court where local culture, norms, customs, privacy, and confidentiality once held meaningful value into an industrialized processing factory-farming culture. The abhorrence for practices related to incest and venal crimes of brutal child sexual abuse has been upended with the introduction and embrace of Richard Gardner, MD’s beyond-reprehensible endorsement of the crime and sin of incest, an embrace driven by the appetite for maximizing financial gain via custody transfer and cash-flow emulsion. The mixture of law and so-called “therapeutic” practices has laid waste to the moral fabric of our society, only to make way for the venal solipsism that resists science and religion and creates a living hell on earth for generations of protective parents and children.

The time for the mandate to warn the public of massive impending danger has been long lost. Voices of whistleblower reporters of crimes committed by judges and multiple court actors were hushed instead of hearkened. Warnings of danger to come were decried. The false charges lodged against those truth-speakers who warned of great harm to innocents were falsely made, discredited, and sometimes silenced. As robed conspirators to unspeakable suffering and death, murderers, along with their henchmen and co-conspirators, instead of being removed from positions of power have been rewarded, empowered, and enriched, only to further facilitate the erosion of democratic society.

Footnotes