Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is a pressure point the system has avoided for decades. Family court tolerates “advocacy drift” because it’s hard to police words and intent—but billing is different. Numbers don’t argue back. When invoices show inflated hours, unnecessary motions, or deliberate inefficiency, the mythology of zealous advocacy collapses fast. Forensic billing analysis doesn’t attack lawyers; it tests whether they acted as fiduciaries or revenue managers. That distinction matters. Courts may shrug at exaggeration, but financial records expose patterns judges can’t unsee. If families finally have an independent way to audit what was done in their name and on their dime, that’s real leverage—and long overdue.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Jones-Soderman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture