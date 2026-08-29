The Need to Develop a Social Conscience of Mutual Care and Responsibility

The Law Can Order a Report. It Cannot Manufacture a Conscience.

The law says report. The child-protection system says it will receive the report, screen it, investigate it, and, where danger is found, act. Family courts say the best interests of the child are paramount. Police departments say they protect the vulnerable. Professional licensing boards say their members are accountable. On paper, the architecture is impressive. In life, a child can still disappear behind a closed door while every adult with a title waits for someone else to become responsible.

That is the central failure. It is not merely a shortage of statutes. It is the absence of a social conscience strong enough to make those statutes real. Federal law conditions child-abuse-prevention funding on state systems for reporting known and suspected abuse, immediate protection, interagency cooperation, and immunity for good-faith reporters. But the federal rule does not create one uniform national reporting code. States decide who must report, what threshold triggers the duty, where the report goes, and what happens after it arrives. In some states, specified professionals are mandated reporters. In universal-reporting states such as NewJersey, any person with reasonable cause to believe a child has been abused or neglected must report it. The details differ. The moral question does not.

A report is not a conviction and suspicion is not proof. A mandated reporter is not a detective, a prosecutor, or a judge. The duty is to transmit a reasonable concern to the authority charged with evaluating it. New York’s own guidance makes the distinction clear: the law requires reasonable cause to suspect, not certainty, and it protects good-faith participation while withholding protection from willful misconduct and gross negligence. That is the sensible balance. Report danger in good faith. Investigate fairly. Protect the child. Preserve due process. Punish deliberate falsehood. None of those commands requires us to abandon another.

Yet reporting too often becomes a ritual of bureaucratic self-exoneration. A call is logged. A box is checked. A referral is screened out. An agency says the matter belongs to the police. Police say it belongs to family court. Family court says it needs an evaluator. The evaluator says the child is conflicted. The child is returned to the environment that produced the fear. Everyone has touched the file. No one has held the child. This is not protection. It is responsibility passed hand to hand until responsibility disappears.

The Report Is Only the First Door

The scale of the danger should end the fantasy that reporting laws, by themselves, solve the problem. The latest federal Child Maltreatment report covers fiscal year 2024 and records 532,228 child victims known to child protective services and an estimated 1,773 deaths from abuse or neglect. These are administrative counts of cases that reached and were processed by public systems; they are not a census of every abused child in America. The number is therefore both enormous and incomplete.

The federal Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities reached the deeper issue years ago. Its final report called for a twenty-first-century child-welfare system built around stronger data, earlier identification of risk, and genuine coordination across agencies. The recommendation sounds technical. Its moral content is not. Information that cannot move is information that cannot protect. A warning trapped in one agency’s database is not a warning. It is an obituary being drafted in bureaucratic language.

Professionals do not always report even when law and ethics point in the same direction. A systematic review of 37 studies found barriers involving weak reporting infrastructure, lack of time and support, mistrust, uncertainty, cultural beliefs that abuse is a private family matter, and the reporter’s own knowledge and attitudes. Fear also matters: fear of retaliation, fear of litigation, fear of being wrong, fear of losing employment, status, or access. Some of those fears are real. They still do not make a child less endangered.

Good systems must protect good-faith reporters and guard against malicious reporting at the same time. The answer to weaponized allegations is disciplined intake, documented evidence, qualified investigation, and consequences for knowing falsehoods. The answer is not to raise the reporting threshold until only a corpse can satisfy it. Nor should authorities treat an unsubstantiated report as proof that the concern was fabricated. ‘Unsubstantiated’ can mean many things: insufficient evidence, an incomplete investigation, a definitional mismatch, or a danger that could not be proved at that moment. It does not automatically mean the child lied or the reporter acted in bad faith.

Family Privacy Is Not a Castle Wall

American law properly respects the family. The Supreme Court has recognized a fundamental liberty interest in the care, custody, and control of children. The state must present clear andconvincing evidence before it may permanently terminate parental rights. Those protections matter because government power can injure families as surely as private violence can. But parental rights are not an ownership deed to a child. In Prince v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court stated the limiting principle with equal force: neither religious liberty nor parenthood is beyond limitation when the state acts to protect a child’s welfare.

The distinction is not complicated. A fit parent is entitled to constitutional respect. An abusive caregiver is not entitled to use privacy, religion, culture, money, or social position as camouflage. A community may honor family autonomy without becoming an accomplice to family violence. The home is private. Injury is not.

Prejudice is often the hidden gatekeeper. Observers unconsciously decide which child is believable, which parent is respectable, which neighborhood is worth entering, and which family is expected to live with violence. Poverty may be confused with neglect. Wealth may be confused with fitness.

Religious authority may be confused with moral authority. Professional credentials may be confused with character. Race, disability, sexual orientation, immigration status, and class can all distort whether a warning is heard. The prejudice does not always announce itself. Sometimes it appears as skepticism. Sometimes as humor. Sometimes as a decision that the scene is a ‘domestic matter.’ The result is the same: danger is downgraded because the victim has been downgraded.

Government should not be the nation’s parent. It must, however, be a moral model in the exercise of public power. That means disciplined attention, honest records, accountable discretion and the refusal to classify cruelty as culture. It means recognizing that every public employee who touches a child-protection file becomes part of the moral chain. A weak link is not an abstraction to the child hanging from it.

Faheem Williams: A File Closed Before the Danger Ended

In January 2003, seven-year-old Faheem Williams was found deadin a plastic storage container in the basement of a Newark home. His twin brother, Raheem, and four-year-old Tyrone Hill were found alive but severely starved and dehydrated. New Jersey officials disclosed a long history of reports involving the family. Contemporary accounts reported that the Division of Youth and Family Services had closed the most recent matter without an investigator seeing the boys after an allegation of beating and burning. The governor ordered a review; a caseworker was suspended; officials acknowledged serious failures in the handling and closure of the case.

The horror was not invisible in the mystical sense. It was administratively unseen. Information existed. Complaints existed. A public agency existed. Yet Faheem died inside the distance between a record and a response. That distance is where children are lost.

New Jersey later reorganized its child-welfare structure, and today the Division of Child Protection and Permanency states that it receives reports around the clock, investigates allegations, and arranges protection and services when necessary. Those reforms matter. But no organizational chart can substitute for judgment, persistence, and verification. A closed case is a conclusion made by adults. It is not proof that danger has closed with it.

Faheem’s case also warns against the comforting fiction that spectacular abuse must leave spectacular public clues. Children can be isolated in crowded cities. They can vanish while still having names in agency systems. They can become invisible not because no one has ever seen them, but because each observer sees only a fragment and no institution assembles the whole. These are the invisible islands of abuse: houses, apartments, foster homes, and custody arrangements cut off from meaningful scrutiny while remaining geographically close to everyone.

The Family-Court Reversal

The most dangerous institutional failure occurs when a report is not merely ignored but inverted. A parent reports abuse. The report becomes evidence of hostility. A child expresses fear. The fear becomes evidence of coaching. The accused parent denies the conduct. The denial becomes composure. The protective parent persists. Persistence becomes pathology. The court has not investigated danger. It has converted the messenger into the danger.

This reversal is not proven in every disputed custody case, and no responsible advocate should pretend that every allegation is true or every claim of interference is false. Children can be influenced. Parents can act vindictively. Reports can be weaponized. The solution, however, is competent fact-finding—not a prefabricated story that resolves uncertainty by punishing the person who raised it.

Empirical authority supports concern about that pattern. Afederally supported study of thousands of published custody opinions found that mothers’ abuse allegations, especially allegations of child physical or sexual abuse, increased their risk of losing custody and that fathers’ cross-claims of alienation virtually doubled that risk. The authors also reported important nuance: outside abuse cases, alienation claims appeared more gender-neutral. The nuance strengthens the warning. The problem is not a forbidden word. The problem is an accusation used as a substitute for testing the evidence.

Congress has now placed child-safety concerns inside federal funding policy. The 2022 VAWA reauthorization, commonly associated with Kayden’s Law, authorizes increased grants for states that adopt specified custody laws, standards, and training. Among other things, the statute calls for relevant abuse expertise, consideration of past abuse, trauma-informed training, and custody decisions that prioritize child safety and well-being. It does not federalize every custody case. It does something more revealing: it recognizes that family-court procedures and professional practices can create safety risks when evidence of abuse is discounted or poorly understood.

Judicial guidance from the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges warns that Parental Alienation Syndrome has been discredited and that courts must distinguish manipulationfrom a child’s legitimate grounds for fear, particularly where domestic violence is present. A 2026 Nebraska Law Review studydescribes how discredited science can become ‘sticky’ in courts, persisting through citation networks and institutional repetition after the scientific foundation has eroded. The lesson is larger than one theory. An authority figure wearing a lab coat is still authority. It is not necessarily science.

That is why expert work must be examined at the level of method. What facts were collected? Which witnesses were interviewed? Were collateral records reviewed? Were competing explanations tested? Did the evaluator possess genuine domestic-violence and child-abuse expertise? Did the opinion remain within the limits of the method? Federal Rule of Evidence 702 is not binding on every state family-court proceeding, but its reliability principles are instructive: sufficient facts, reliable methods, and reliable application. The American Psychological Association’s 2024 child-protection guidelines likewise emphasize evidence-based, psychologically informed methods and attention to harm and risk. A report does not become reliable because it is long. A conclusion does not become clinical because it is typed. The appearance of science is not science.

The Elkaryoney File: What I Can Say

My own path into this work began around 2002, when I was assisting a mother and children through a domestic-violence shelter in New Jersey. I can describe the children as traumatized and abused, the father as wealthy and powerful, and the family as homeless and seeking protection. The court-appointed psychologist was Paul Dasher, and a parental-alienation theory was used against the mother after arrangements had been made for the children to relocate near family in Kansas.

Those are my firsthand assertions and my interpretation of the case record. The case illustrates the procedural danger that arises when a reporter's diagnosis displaces an abuse report; when access to money purchases repeated professional intervention; and when a court-appointed expert’s vocabulary becomes more powerful than the underlying observations, records, and child statements. The expert supplies the vocabulary. The judge supplies the force of law. The child pays the price. That is the pathway that must be tested—not assumed, not excused, and not hidden behind immunity.

Court appointment should protect independent work, not insulate careless work from examination. Immunity doctrines vary by jurisdiction and function; they are legal defenses, not scientific credentials. Licensing is a threshold to practice, not a warranty that every opinion is sound. Courts must preserve neutral process, allow meaningful cross-examination, disclose conflicts, require access to the material relied upon, and make actual findings on abuse evidence before adopting a theory that can sever a child from a protective caregiver.

Rescued, Then Returned to Danger

The Turpin children expose another layer of institutional betrayal. In 2018, a seventeen-year-old escaped the family’s Perris, California, home and called 911. David and Louise Turpin later pleaded guilty to fourteen felony counts each, including torture, false imprisonment, cruelty to dependent adults, and child cruelty. Six siblings were then placed with members of the Olguin family. In 2024, three members of that foster family pleaded guilty to crimes involving children in their care; Marcelino Olguin received a seven-year prison sentence, while Rosa and Lennys Olguin received probationary sentences.

In February 2026, Riverside County and ChildNet agreed to a $13.5 million settlement with six Turpin siblings over allegations that they were abused after their rescue. The county and ChildNet denied wrongdoing in the settlement. Public reporting stated that Riverside County agreed to pay $2.25 million and ChildNet $11.25 million, and that the county had implemented reforms, including increased coordination between child welfare and law enforcement and increased social worker staffing.

This is not an argument against rescue. It is an argument against rescue without stewardship. Removal is not protection if the destination is not safe. Placement is not protection if reports from the new home are ignored. Adoption is not protection if oversight evaporates the moment the paperwork changes. A child taken from one cage and delivered to another has not been protected by the state. The state has changed the address of the abuse.

The moral mandate therefore extends beyond the first report and the first emergency order. It includes placement review, private access to the child, competent medical and psychological care, educational assessment, financial stewardship, independent complaint channels, and records that follow the child rather than the agency's convenience. The child’s history cannot be reset when a file is moved from one division to another.

When Prejudice Overrules the Witness

The case of fourteen-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone is not a family-court case, but it is a devastating lesson in what happens when authority filters an emergency through prejudice. In May 1991, women in Milwaukee encountered the injured, disoriented boy after he escaped Jeffrey Dahmer. According to the allegations recounted in the federal civil-rights litigation that followed,witnesses told police he was a child, was trying to escape, was drugged and hurt, and had been sexually abused. Officers nevertheless returned him to Dahmer, who killed him after they left.

The legal opinion is careful about posture: on a motion to dismiss, the court must accept the complaint’s allegations as true. That distinction matters. So does the court’s description of conduct alleged to be active, not merely passive—the officers allegedly prevented private citizens from helping and delivered a minor into the custody of an unrelated adult. The City of Milwaukee later approved an $850,000 settlement with the family, without a trial establishing every allegation.

The point is not that every failed report is a constitutional case. It is that contempt can become a decision-making method. The witnesses were present. The child was present. The danger was present. But the official narrative—an adult lovers’ quarrel—overrode what the witnesses were trying to say. Once prejudice supplied the story, evidence became an inconvenience.

Every child-protection system should train against this sequence. Listen before categorizing. Verify age and identity. Separate the endangered person from the controlling adult. Record the witnesses. Check missing-person and prior-report systems. Obtain medical assessment when injury or incapacitation is apparent. Do not let embarrassment, class judgment, racial bias, homophobia, or a desire to clear the call become the final arbiter of safety.

From a Mandate to a Mutual Obligation

The consequences of childhood violence do not end when the bruises fade. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventionreports that adverse childhood experiences can alter development and stress-response systems and are associated with long-term risks involving health, education, employment, relationships, and suicide. A society that refuses to see abused children does not avoid the cost. It postpones the cost, multiplies it, and passes it on to schools, hospitals, prisons, workplaces, and the next generation.

The answer is not mass suspicion. It is mutual responsibility disciplined by evidence. Neighbors should know how to report. Professionals should know that reasonable suspicion is a threshold for referral, not a demand for courtroom proof. Agencies should document why a report was screened out and cross-check prior contacts. Police, schools, medical providers, and child-welfare agencies should be able to share essential safety information within lawful limits. Family courts should be required to make explicit findings on abuse allegations before imposing custody arrangements that depend on rejecting them. Experts should disclose methods, limits, and conflicts. Children should be heard in a developmentally appropriate, non-coercive setting. Good-faith reporters should be protected. Knowing fabricators should be held accountable.

International scrutiny has reached the same fault line. A 2023 United Nations Special Rapporteur report focused on custody, violence against women and children, and the abuse of ‘parental alienation’ and similar concepts. It is a policy report, not a binding American court decision, and its recommendations remain contested in portions of the family-law field. It nevertheless documents a transnational concern that accusations of alienation can obscure violence and punish protective conduct. That concern deserves evidence, debate and reform—not reflexive dismissal.

We must also stop treating government action and family integrity as opposites. The state can destroy a family by intervening recklessly. It can also destroy a child by refusing to intervene honestly. Due process is not the enemy of protection. Due process is how protection becomes reliable: notice, evidence, qualified decision-makers, reasons stated on the record, meaningful review, and accountability for error.

The mandate to report is a great concept, unequal to the challenge, because a statute can command speech but cannot command courage. It can create a hotline but cannot force a listener to care. It can punish silence but cannot, by itself, uproot the prejudice that decides whose pain matters. That work belongs to all of us.

See the child. Hear the witness. Test the evidence. Follow the report. Protect the family that is safe. Intervene where it is not. No class exemption. No religious exemption. No professional exemption. No judicial exemption. No bureaucratic disappearance.

A civilized society does not ask whether an endangered child belongs to us. It recognizes that the duty does.

Chronological List of Sources

Dated sources are listed from oldest to newest. Current statutes, rules and undated reference pages follow.

March 27, 1944. Prince v. Massachusetts, 321 U.S. 158, 166–67 (1944).

March 24, 1982. Santosky v. Kramer, 455 U.S. 745 (1982).

1992. Estate of Sinthasomphone v. City of Milwaukee, 785 F. Supp. 1343, 1346–50 (E.D. Wis. 1992).

April 26, 1995. “Milwaukee to Pay $850,000 to Family of Dahmer Victim,” The Washington Post. June 5, 2000. Troxel v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57 (2000).

October 16, 2001. New York State Assembly, “A Guide to New York’s Child Protective Services System.”

January 8, 2003. “N.J. Agency to Review Child Welfare System,” The Washington Post. January 10, 2003. “N.J. Caregiver Charged With Endangerment,” The Washington Post.

2016. Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities, Within Our Reach: A National Strategy to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities.

February 22, 2019. Riverside County District Attorney, “David and Louise Turpin Plead Guilty.”

2019. Joan S. Meier et al., Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations, National Institute of Justice-supported report.

2020. Joan S. Meier, “U.S. Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations: What Do the Data Show?” 42 Journal of Social Welfare and Family Law92.

2021. Ingrid A. Wilson & Jongwon Lee, “Barriers and Facilitators Associated With Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Among Child Care Professionals: A Systematic Review,” 59 Journal ofPsychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services 14.

2022. 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k), grant increases for states adopting specified child-custody laws, standards and training.

April 13, 2023. Reem Alsalem, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Custody, Violence Against Women and Violence Against Children, U.N. Doc. A/HRC/53/36.

August 2024. American Psychological Association, Guidelines for Psychological Evaluations in Child Protection Matters.

September 20, 2024. Associated Press, “Foster Family Pleads Guilty to Abusing Children Who Had Been Tortured by Parents.”

January 14, 2025. Richard Luthmann interview with Jill Jones Soderman and Theo Chino, Google Drive archive. The transcript records Soderman’s assertions; it is not a judicial finding.

2025. Florida Stat. § 39.201, mandatory reporting of child abuse, abandonment or neglect.

January 16, 2026. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Child Maltreatment 2024.

February 5, 2026. Associated Press, “California County and Foster Care Agency Reach $13.5M Settlement with Six Abused Siblings.”

March 2, 2026. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “About Adverse Childhood Experiences.”

2026. H. A. Spitzer, “Sticky Science in Court,” 104 Nebraska Law Review.

Current and Undated Authorities

Current statute. 42 U.S.C. § 5106a(b)(2)(B)(i), (vi)–(vii), Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act state-plan requirements.

Current rule. Federal Rule of Evidence 702.

Undated reference page. New Jersey Department of Children and Families, “Hotlines & Helplines.”

Undated reference page. New Jersey Department of Children and Families, Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Undated reference page. New York Office of Addiction Services and Supports, “Mandated Reporting of Suspected Child Abuse or Maltreatment.”

Undated judicial guide. National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, A Judicial Guide to Child Safety in Custody Cases.

Undated judicial guide. National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Navigating Custody & Visitation Evaluations in Cases with Domestic Violence: A Judge’s Guide.



