Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
Aug 29

Interesting that Jill Jones-Soderman mentions Paul Dasher in the parental alienation milieu. Paul Dasher was used in my New Jersey custody case with my 2 daughters. I removed him from my case for his failure to interview me and then wrote a scathing report against me. My former wife had taken the children to see Dasher, without my knowledge, to have a report written against me to stop me from ever seeing my children again. When I received the report, I immediately did the research on what a psychologist is prohibited from doing. Found out he cannot issue any report on anyone, whether treating them or evaluating them, without EVER interviewing them. This is specifically addressed by New Jersey statute on psychologists and licensing, and specifically addressed by the New Jersey Administrative Code on Psychological Examiners, N.J.A.C. 13.42-10.13 [Conflicts of Interest, specifically parts (b) & (c)]. He based his report on what my ex-wife said, and she sat in the room with the children, intimidating them and coercing them to say negative things about me. When I submitted my objections to the report, citing the numerous statutes and regulations, specifically under the NJ Board of Psychological Examiners, Dasher was immediately removed from the case.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Aug 29

The family-court reversal is the kill switch. A mother reports abuse, and the report becomes hostility. A child expresses fear, and fear becomes coaching. Persistence becomes pathology. The accused parent’s denial becomes composure. The court stops investigating danger and starts prosecuting the messenger. Jill Jones-Soderman has lived this file for decades. Reporting laws mean nothing if judges, evaluators, caseworkers, police, and lawyers convert child safety into paperwork theater. See the child. Hear the witness. Test the evidence. Follow the report. No professional exemption. No judicial exemption. No bureaucratic disappearance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Jones-Soderman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture