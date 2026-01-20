Jill Jones-Soderman

Richard Luthmann
1h

This piece says out loud what the system relies on fear to keep quiet. Family court is no longer broken. It is optimized. Optimized for cash flow, control, and compliance. Children speak clearly. Judges choose not to listen. Abuse is documented, then erased. Science is replaced with paid mythology. Torture is rebranded as therapy. And every step is subsidized by federal dollars that reward removal and prolonged jurisdiction. That is not incompetence. That is motive. Calling this reformable is delusion. It is an industry built on silence and immunity. Accountability will not come from inside the system. It will come when sunlight becomes unavoidable and consequences finally follow.

