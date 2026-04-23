Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann
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You can’t force healing. The moment “reunification” becomes compelled, it stops being therapy and starts being compliance. That’s the problem. Real therapy requires truth, trust, and voluntary engagement. Strip those out, and what’s left is a process that looks therapeutic on paper but functions as control in practice. When frameworks start pre-labeling one parent, dismissing allegations, and driving outcomes regardless of facts, it’s not diagnosis—it’s doctrine. And doctrine doesn’t ask questions—it imposes answers. That’s where people are pushing back. Not against reconciliation—but against a system that seems to decide the conclusion before it examines the evidence.

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