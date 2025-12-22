Jill Jones-Soderman

Karen Riordan
8h

Thank you for your continued coverage to expose the corruption and educate the public about the realities of our family court system. Your lifetime of advocacy and determination to prevent atrocious and abusive outcome on baseless and false information gives hope and prevents others from suffering similar fates

Bruce Eden
4h

Sounds like "Lord of the Flies". Just replace the kids with judges. About the same mentality. At some point their will be a margin of diminishing returns as more and more people are dragged kicking and screaming into the family court system. At the "point of no return", either the public will make change politically--or do so with extreme prejudice.

