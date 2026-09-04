Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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A courthouse can decide liability without acquiring ownership of history. Powell produced a judgment against Jill Jones-Soderman, and intellectual honesty requires saying so. Reeves presents a different record, unresolved merits, an actual-malice burden, and a sealing dispute that could leave the accusation public while burying the evidence the defense invokes. The answer is surgical transparency: protect the child, redact identifying details, authenticate every document, expose the record, and force each side’s claims through adversarial testing. FCVFC earns credibility when it distinguishes allegation from finding and defiance from carelessness. Wealth can finance years of pressure. It cannot purchase the final word.

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