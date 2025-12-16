The FCVFC does not only engage with protective parents and their support systems; we also work directly with child witnesses and victims of abuse. They live the experiences. They are in possession of the facts. Their bodies have been engraved with the evidence of abuse.

Yet the stories of children who have witnessed the abuse of their parents and siblings, as well as the abuse inflicted upon themselves—together with the indelible imprints of terror, pain, and violation etched into their own consciousnesses—are routinely minimized or altogether dismissed as untrue, recast as products of coaching or alienation, and then weaponized against their protective parents.

However, the experts at the FCVFC have found that the great majority of children—especially young children—are incapable of lying about such matters unless they have been rehearsed under threats of incalculable harm to themselves, their siblings, their pets, or their protective parent; false testimony does not arise organically from children.

Scientific psychiatric evidence in the areas of child development provides substantial support for this conclusion. The great majority of children—especially young children—are incapable of lying, nor are they capable of fabricating allegations of abuse, because most children under the age of eleven lack the intellectual capacity to memorize and consistently reproduce complex scenarios replete with concrete facts. What is often misconstrued as inconsistency or “flaws” in presentation is, in fact, the product of fear, trauma, and dissociative lacunae of memory. These gaps are most commonly the result of acute trauma, not deception.

Children are the least represented participants in court proceedings concerning their own welfare, and they are even less likely to be meaningfully represented by so-called “experts” who adhere to artificial scripts of procedures and rigid rules for interviewing children. These interviews are often conducted in a single, brief succession of canned questions designed to elicit canned responses. The time, sensitivity, and nuanced skills required to properly interview traumatized children are entirely neglected and disrespected within a family court arena that is instead geared toward preserving and maximizing the cash flow of federal funds to the states under Title IV-D and Title IV-E—funds ostensibly intended to protect children and single-family homes under circumstances of domestic violence and abuse.

The FCVFC has extensive training and experience in evaluating medical and psychiatric documentation of child abuse, including trauma induced both as a direct victim and as a spectator to violence. Medical indicia consistent with shaken baby syndrome—often present yet undetected or deliberately ignored in older children—require a trained eye, patience, and the capacity to support clinical suspicions by tracing medical histories and securing accurate diagnostic corroboration of physical injuries sustained in infancy and early childhood. Diagnostic failures, ignored or minimized, inevitably lead to unconscionable outcomes for vulnerable children and for protective parents who are barred from rescuing them. These outcomes are driven by the direct interference, control, and malignant bias of a court system whose interests align less with child safety than with the consolidation of power, control, and financial gain.

Any protective parent who has endured—or is currently enduring—the battle to protect a child from an abuser understands the pervasive fear and trembling that accompany this struggle. They are forced to jump through endless hoops, to parse every sentence, and to navigate a legal labyrinth in which any word or protective action may be twisted and used against them, costing them custody and, in turn, depriving their children of protection.

As a protective parent attempts to testify and present evidence of lived abuse before a hostile judge and a venal attorney representing the abuser, a recurring epiphany emerges—one that oscillates somewhere between: this cannot be happening, this is going to happen, and I am going to lose my child.

The granite wall erected through bar-association-driven defenses associated with parental alienation, combined with the incentivized cash flow tied to the transfer of children from protective parents into the hands of their abusers, has produced what can only be described as a genocide of child victims. Families are left in grief and mourning for the loss of their innocent children—whether through murder, suicide, or the enduring mental illness that so often accompanies sustained physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. This devastation is fueled by the apocalyptic power of judicial immunity and the actions of court-appointed minions operating without accountability.

In defining family court operations across the country, the FCVFC notes that the once time-honored family court system—pre-1983—however imperfect, was built upon a mission of protecting family integrity, confidentiality, and cultural norms. Judges were vested with discretion under the assumption of integrity, sensitivity, and education. However, as the Gardner concept of parental alienation was weaponized alongside the initiation of Title IV-D and IV-E funding, a legal netherworld of destruction was unleashed. The legal community itself generated this system: teaching the suppression of abuse evidence, incentivizing silence, and prioritizing wins at any cost.

This process, born in the bowels of a court system geared toward monetary gain and inoculated against moral and ethical restraint, has evolved into a judiciary increasingly populated by officers of the court who lack mercy, discretion, and conscience. Judicial appointments now favor individuals capable of transferring children into the custody of abusers in exchange for money and power, while remaining insulated from the emotional reality of the suffering their decisions cause. Yet, despite the cruelty, malevolence, and overwhelming odds imposed by a factory-farming court system that routinely places abused children into the hands of their credibly accused abusers, there are children who not only survive—but thrive.

It is with profound admiration for their courage and resilience that the FCVFC continues to chronicle the stories of these miraculous children, whose lives stand as testimony to the possibility of justice reclaimed.

Baby Fay Victorious (name changed to protect the child) is a little one whose abuse began in infancy. Her father’s physical and sexual abuse was captured on video and documented alongside evidence of domestic violence perpetrated against her mother, all of which was presented to the family courts in Chicago. Baby Fay and her mother were supported financially and emotionally by her grandmother and grandfather, both highly respected members of their community. Despite overwhelming evidence, multiple legal teams, guardian ad litems, and so-called representatives of the child advocated for compromise and silence, suppressing police reports and body-camera evidence while the court imposed supervised visitation—appointing the abuser’s own mother and co-offender as supervisor. When the grandparents engaged the FCVFC, the fourth legal team maintaining this status quo was terminated. Under FCVFC oversight, a criminal investigation was initiated and assumed by a Special Victims Unit detective responsible for the prosecution of R. Kelly. The case shifted rapidly into aggressive prosecution, scrutinizing all legal, medical, and court-appointed actors who had undermined child safety. Baby Fay was freed. At five years old, Baby Fay demonstrated extraordinary intelligence, articulation, empathy, and technical fluency, playing a pivotal role in documenting her own abuse and exposing systemic professional failures. The coordinated efforts of her family and the FCVFC secured her lasting protection. The father was later incarcerated for failing to comply with court-ordered financial obligations; however, it was the abuse itself that should have sent him to prison. The lead detective ultimately left the Special Crimes Unit, stating that the effort to protect Baby Fay was among the most harrowing experiences of her career and opted for a more satisfying career in violent crimes instead. Today, Baby Fay excels academically and embodies conscience, empathy, and kindness. She wrote to President J. Biden asking to “please think of children who are in danger and need to be protected from their abusers,” and received a response from the President, included here.

There are countless child survivors who have prevailed not in spite of their circumstances, but because of their own relentless efforts to secure freedom and make their voices heard—exposing crimes committed by family court actors, judges, guardian ad litems, and psychological and psychiatric experts who condemn children to lives of suffering. The FCVFC will continue to publish tributes to children who have suffered, survived, and thrived despite the cruelty and inhumanity imposed upon them.

The FCVFC provides litigation management and case oversight in matters involving child endangerment. Our forensic, scientific, and legal support is dedicated to presenting evidence capable of dismantling the conveyor belt of abuse perpetuated by the family court system. The psychopathic character of many participants in this era of family court must be recognized for what it is: a child-trafficking criminal enterprise culpable for genocidal crimes against generations of children.