The Foundation behind this series

For the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, county jails are not an abstract issue. FCVFC, founded and led by executive director Jill Jones-Soderman, describes itself as a national 501(c)(3) and whistleblower organization "dedicated to protecting children at risk in abuse-related custody litigation." It supports protective parents who, in its words, face "parental alienation allegations, court-ordered reunification therapy, psychological evaluations, and custody threats after reporting abuse." [1] In the author's experience, it is where protective parents in these cases are sent for help.

Kevin Guthrie: the Foundation's account

Kevin Guthrie is a client of FCVFC. According to the Foundation, he was arrested on August 27, 2026, on charges FCVFC believes are unfounded, and afterward was held without being able to reach a lawyer or his family. FCVFC also reports that his long-standing, well-documented psychiatric treatment has been interrupted, and that it is working with clinicians, including Dr. Greg Hipskind and the Amen Clinics, on his psychiatric evaluation and care. [2][3]

FCVFC now reports that Kevin is facing a jail sentence. We searched public records and news reports and found no record of his case, so these are the Foundation's accounts and have not been independently verified.

Kevin Guthrie is presumed innocent of any charge unless and until it is proven in court, and FCVFC says it is pursuing his defense through the courts.

His case raises two protections at the heart of this series. The first is continuity of care: Joshua McLemore, whose death in the Jackson County Jail is described below, died after a booking without a medical evaluation and weeks of untreated mental illness. A person in established psychiatric treatment should not lose that treatment because he is taken into custody. The second is access to counsel and family: the Sixth Amendment guarantees "the Assistance of Counsel," and that right means little if a person cannot reach a lawyer or the people who love him. [4]

Protective mothers on the front lines

Jill Jones-Soderman puts the stakes plainly. In her words, protective mothers on the front lines, fighting for children in the custody of abusers, know that while they are incarcerated, locked out of protecting their children, those children are at the mercy of their abusers. [5] When one of these mothers is jailed, her children are left in the care of the parent she says is an abuser, with a family court deciding what happens next, and with no one beside them who knows what they have been through.

She has also accused family courts across the United States of functioning as a child-trafficking criminal enterprise. In her view, the system produces a great many traumatized children and adults who face serious, avoidable challenges. [5] That is her accusation, and this article does not present it as an established finding. What the public record does show is narrower and documented: appeals courts have reversed jail sentences imposed on parents in custody cases, as described later in this article.

• • •

Twenty days.

In the summer of 2021, that is roughly how long a 29-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana, was held naked in a padded isolation cell at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown. He was in a schizophrenia crisis. According to the Indiana State Police and the county prosecutor's report, he was booked without a medical evaluation, slept about 15 hours in total during those weeks, and lost about 45 pounds. [6]

He was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital and died in August 2021. His name was Joshua McLemore. State investigators found he most likely died "due to a prolonged lack of attention by the jail staff as a group." [6]

That is not an activist's claim. It is a state police finding.

Joshua is one of five people who have died in the custody of that one county jail since 2021. And Jackson County is not the only place where families are asking what happens behind the door.

• • •

Jackson County: five names, no charges

Since 2021, five people have died in the custody of the Jackson County Jail, according to public reports: [6–13]

Ta'Neasha Chappell, a young mother from Louisville, Kentucky. July 2021.

Joshua McLemore, 29, of Seymour. August 2021.

Antonio Fox, 35, of Jackson, Mississippi. April 2024.

Richard Cox II, 38, of Crothersville. July 2026.

Amuel Hall, 44, of Norman, Indiana. August 2026.

No one has been criminally charged in any of these deaths, as far as public records show. The county has approved two settlements worth a combined $12.85 million, one of them still pending court approval when last reported. For two of the five, no cause of death has been made public.

Original graphic made for this article from the sources listed in the endnotes.

What officials found (official records). In the McLemore case, the county, the sheriff, the jail commander, a sergeant and the jail nurse settled a federal civil-rights suit for $7.25 million in December 2023, and the county admitted staff missed the required 14-day health evaluation. The jail's then-medical contractor and its doctor settled separately on undisclosed terms. [7][8]

In June 2022, the jail commander told the County Council the jail had been understaffed "for years," and that staffing did not allow the jail to meet state standards for in-person checks: hourly in general housing, every 15 minutes in segregation. [9] A 2017 state inspection found 253 people held in a jail with 172 beds. [10]

What a federal court described, and what was only alleged. Ta'Neasha Chappell was 21 or 23 (published sources differ) when she was jailed in July 2021. A federal court order in her mother's lawsuit describes how the jail nurse was contacted after she vomited and said she would be seen in the morning, and how officers interacted with her for hours as she deteriorated. She was pronounced dead on July 16, 2021. [11] The lawsuit alleged more, including that she vomited blood and begged for help for about 20 hours; those allegations were never tested at trial. The official autopsy listed "probable toxicity of unknown substance," manner undetermined, but medical experts for both sides in the lawsuit concluded she likely died of sepsis. [11] In 2023, a federal judge let her family's claim that the jail failed to enforce its own medical policies go toward a jury. In October 2025, the county approved a $5.6 million settlement, pending probate court approval. We could not confirm whether it has been finalized and paid. [11][12]

The deaths since. Antonio Fox collapsed in a holding cell on April 23, 2024. He had been held since March 29 on a $1,505 cash-only bond. We found no public autopsy result or prosecutor's finding. [13] Richard Cox II was found hanging in a single cell in July 2026, about 30 minutes after a visual check, according to published reports, and died days later; the coroner ruled it a suicide, and in September 2026 the prosecutor found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. [14] Amuel Hall was found unresponsive during a routine check on August 16, 2026; state police reported no indication of foul play, and no cause of death has been published. [15]

The county has made changes: a mental-health nurse, a tighter "Fit for Confinement" policy, and in November 2024 a new medical contractor with more medical hours. [16] Those were real steps. Three more deaths followed.

And for families, the walls are thick. Visits at the jail are video-only, with one free 20-minute video visit per week at the lobby kiosk; remote visits, phone calls and tablets cost money. [17]

Locator map of Indiana with Jackson County highlighted in red. Map: David Benbennick, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

• • •

It is not just one jail

Jackson County is small. The problems are not. Here are five other county jails where government findings, court orders or lawsuits tell a similar story, each labeled by its source type.

Original graphic. Base map: "Blank US Map (states only)" by Heitordp, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Cuyahoga County Jail, Cleveland, Ohio (news investigation and official records). At least 24 people died in the jail's custody from 2018 through early 2025, according to a yearlong investigation by The Marshall Project and News 5 Cleveland drawing on federal and state records and news reports. Video showed that when Glen Williams Jr., 39, collapsed in January 2024, at least nine minutes passed before staff started CPR. State jail inspectors later found he had reported medical problems "numerous times over several days" without timely review, and Ohio placed the county on a corrective action plan in April 2024. [18] In September 2025, the county medical examiner ruled the May 2025 death of Tasha Grant, 39, who was awaiting a mental-health evaluation, a homicide, caused by "physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure." The office stressed that "homicide" is a medicolegal term that "does not imply wrongdoing," and the sheriff's department opened an investigation. [19]

The Cuyahoga County Justice Center complex in downtown Cleveland, where the county jail is located. Photo: Warren LeMay, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain dedication).

Fulton County Jail, Atlanta, Georgia (U.S. Department of Justice findings and federal consent decree). On November 14, 2024, the Justice Department concluded that conditions at the jail violated the Constitution, including failure to protect people from violence, a pattern of excessive force, inadequate living conditions, and inadequate medical and mental-health care. In January 2025, the county and sheriff agreed to a court-enforced consent decree with an independent monitor who issues public reports every six months. [20][21] The investigation followed, among other things, the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, 35, in the jail's psychiatric wing. The county medical examiner listed his cause and manner of death as undetermined; an independent autopsy commissioned by his family's lawyers concluded he died of "severe neglect." [22]

Snohomish County Jail, Everett, Washington (lawsuit, settled without admission). Sean Hanchett, 32, died in December 2022, about a day and a half after he was booked while in opioid withdrawal. His mother's federal lawsuit alleged he never received his prescribed Suboxone and was placed in solitary confinement without regular medical monitoring. In August 2026, the county settled for $2.5 million without admitting liability; a sheriff's office inquiry had earlier found "no fault" in the jail's medical response. [23] As of January 2025, The Seattle Times reported that Washington had no statewide independent oversight of local jails, and that at least 64 people had died in them since 2022. [24]

Snohomish County Corrections in Everett, Washington (photographed 2009). Photo: Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, Indiana (lawsuits and criminal charges). Two 2025 wrongful-death suits involve January and February 2024 deaths. James Shaffer died after a suicide attempt while on a suicide watch; his family's lawsuit alleges he was supposed to be in a stripped cell and checked at least every 30 minutes, and was not. Steven Perry, 27, died of a fentanyl overdose; two other incarcerated men were charged in his death, and his family's suit alleges "systemic failures" in keeping drugs out. The sheriff declined comment on pending litigation. [25][26]

Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center, Mississippi (federal court receivership). After years of litigation that began with a 2016 Justice Department suit, and after a federal judge twice held the county in contempt in 2022, a court-appointed receiver took control of the jail on October 1, 2025. Court monitors reported the jail was operating with 29 percent of required staff (the sheriff disputed that figure), and The Marshall Project reported at least six deaths in 2025 at that point. [27]

We found no record linking any of these jails to a family-court case. They show the same pattern as Jackson County: people in crisis, staff stretched thin, and families learning what happened only through lawsuits, autopsies and federal orders.

• • •

When the parent is the one behind bars

Historic cell door, Montgomery County Jail, Crawfordsville, Indiana (Historic American Engineering Record). This historic jail is now a museum; the photo is used here as a general illustration only. Photo: Historic American Engineering Record, Library of Congress, public domain.

County jails are not an abstract issue for the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, as described at the start of this article.

When a parent in a custody fight is jailed, for any reason, contact with children can shrink to a paid video screen, the family case keeps moving whether or not the parent can reach a lawyer, and a gap in medical or mental-health care can do lasting harm.

Protective parents and their advocates say family courts across the country are jailing parents in custody disputes. The public record documents it in several states, and it is important to be precise about what it shows.

There is no national count. We found no reliable national data on how many parents are jailed for contempt of custody or parenting-time orders. Even for child support, the data are thin: a Wisconsin study found county agencies could not track how often civil contempt led to jail. [28] The best national estimate covers child support only: using national survey data, a 2018 study found that 14 percent of fathers with child-support debt had been jailed for nonpayment by the time their child was 9. [29]

The U.S. Supreme Court has addressed it. In Turner v. Rogers (2011), a South Carolina father had been jailed for 12 months for civil contempt over unpaid child support, with no lawyer and no finding on whether he could pay. The Court held there is no automatic right to a lawyer in those hearings, but that due process requires real safeguards, and that his jailing violated due process. [30] A later study of 326 South Carolina contempt hearings found that judges' practices changed little after the ruling. [31]

A judge's gavel. Generic illustration. Photo: "Legal Gavel" by Blogtrepreneur, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Indiana appeals courts keep reversing jail sentences in custody cases. These are official court opinions:

In A.J. v. M.R. (February 2026), a Vanderburgh County mother who withheld parenting time, citing abuse concerns and DCS advice, was jailed for three days in 2025. She produced no DCS documentation to support those concerns. The Court of Appeals reversed the jail sanction as purely punitive because she was given no way to purge the contempt, though it upheld a custody change. [32]

In Gray v. Morgan (2023), a mother's 48-hour jail sentence for contempt in parenting-time disputes was vacated because she was denied due process and given no chance to purge. [33]

In Tincher v. Sweat (2024), a mother's seven-day jail sanction for repeatedly late parenting-time exchanges was vacated as punitive. [34]

In Mumford v. Hedden (2022), a Delaware County mother who refused court-ordered parenting time after reporting sexual-abuse allegations was jailed for about five to six days in 2021. The trial court found her allegations were not substantiated by multiple agencies, and the appeals court affirmed the contempt finding. [35]

We report the courts' findings as they are: in Mumford, the court found the abuse allegations unsubstantiated, and in A.J., no documentation supported them. Even so, the appellate record shows trial courts imposing jail without the safeguards the law requires.

Other states. In Colorado, a Larimer County judge in July 2024 ordered Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins to serve seven weekends in jail for interfering with court-ordered reunification therapy between her sons and their father, who was later criminally charged with child sexual abuse. He denies the charges, which are unproven. She served about two weekends before the judge suspended the rest and halted the therapy. [36] Also in Colorado, Kalea Aine was sentenced to 23 months for violating a broad gag order in her custody case and served about 10 months before release on bond; the Colorado Court of Appeals said the order raised "substantial constitutional issues" but that she still had to obey it. [37] In Wisconsin, an appeals court in April 2026 affirmed a stayed 180-day jail sentence for a father who posted videos about his custody case, including hearing audio. [38]

We found no public record of a family-court contempt jailing at the Jackson County Jail.

• • •

The jail threat to protective parents

Jail is not only something that happens to parents in custody fights. It is also something held over them.

Contempt power exists to make people obey court orders. But FCVFC reports that, in the cases it sees across the country, the threat of jail has become a tool of a different kind in family court: a way to threaten, intimidate and punish protective parents, most often mothers, who report abuse, withhold contact they believe is dangerous, or speak publicly about their cases. [5] That is the Foundation's view, drawn from its own casework, and no national data exist to measure it. But the public record above points in the same direction. Indiana's Court of Appeals has repeatedly struck down jail sanctions in parenting-time cases as punitive, imposed without the chance to purge that civil contempt requires. [32–34] A Colorado mother was ordered to jail for interfering with reunification therapy with a father later charged with abusing her children. [36] Another Colorado mother spent about 10 months behind bars over a gag order. [37] When a sanction that is supposed to coerce compliance is used instead to punish, the message to every other parent in the courtroom is clear: speak up, hold back your child, and you may be next.

The threat alone does damage. A parent who believes her child is in danger now has to weigh protecting that child against the real possibility of a cell. Many comply. Some do not, and they pay for it. And as the Foundation's director warns at the start of this article, while a protective mother sits in jail, her children remain where she feared they would be: with the other parent, under the order she was resisting.

When the worst happens. On October 29, 2026, investigative journalist Michael Volpe reviewed Fatal Custody, a new documentary from Al Jazeera English on the family court system. According to Volpe's review, the film features interviews with two mothers whose children were killed by their ex-husbands during a custody battle, and an interview with Hope Hooton, whose story inspired the Alec and Lydia Act in Arizona. [39] The documentary is about custody, not contempt jailings. But it shows what protective parents say they are trying to prevent, and why a mother might risk jail rather than hand a child over.

The ask. FCVFC says it is raising funds under this heading: no jail for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children. According to the Foundation, the first person that fund would support is B., a protective parent FCVFC is working with who, it reports, faces that threat. [5] FCVFC's account of B.'s case has not been independently verified, and we are not naming B. to protect the family. Details on how to give are below.

• • •

What should change

These recommendations follow from the records above:

Count the deaths, publicly. Every county should publish each in-custody death, with cause and manner, as soon as they are known. In Jackson County, two causes of death are still not public.

Independent oversight of county jails. Mississippi does not inspect or regulate county jails, according to The Marshall Project, and in Hinds County a federal court became the oversight. States should not wait for receivership.

No gaps in care. Screening at booking, required health evaluations on time, and continued psychiatric and addiction treatment, including prescribed medication.

Checks that actually happen. Cell-check and suicide-watch logs should be kept, audited, and released after a death.

Real safeguards before a parent is jailed in a custody case. As Turner v. Rogers and Indiana's appeals courts require: notice, a hearing, a chance to purge, and an ability-to-comply finding. Jail should be the last resort, never punishment for raising abuse concerns.

No jail as a threat. Contempt should never be used to intimidate a parent out of reporting abuse or protecting a child. Before any parent is jailed, a court should confirm where the child will be, and with whom, while that parent is behind bars.

Collect the data. States should track how often family courts order parents jailed for contempt, by type of order. Right now, no one can say how often it happens.

Keep families connected. Free visits, especially for parents in custody cases.

• • •

How to help

Give to "No Jail for Protective Parents." FCVFC is raising funds for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children, beginning with B. To give, or to ask how the funds are used, contact FCVFC at https://www.fcvfc.org, info@fcvfc.org, or 1-866-553-6931. [1][5]

Learn about the Foundation. FCVFC supports protective parents and families in abuse-related custody cases. Visit https://www.fcvfc.org, email info@fcvfc.org, or call 1-866-553-6931. [1]

Ask for the records. In Indiana, anyone can file an Access to Public Records Act request (IC 5-14-3) for jail inspection reports, death logs and cell-check records. Most states have a similar law.

Ask your officials. Ask county commissioners, sheriffs and state legislators for public reporting of in-custody deaths, independent jail oversight, and real limits on jailing parents in custody cases.

Share your story. If you or someone you love has been held in a county jail, or jailed or threatened with jail in a family-court case, your account is part of the record.

They may be prisoners, but they are people. Every one of them is someone's son, daughter, mother or father. A jail cell does not cancel a person's right to medical care, to be checked on, and to be kept alive. And it should never be the price a parent pays for trying to protect a child.

• • •

Endnotes

Source types: [OFFICIAL] government finding, court order or opinion, settlement or official record; [LAWSUIT] allegation in a filed lawsuit, not proven; [NEWS] news report or investigation; [STUDY] academic research; [FCVFC] the Foundation's own account, not independently verified.

1. [FCVFC] Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, website (accessed Oct. 29, 2026): https://www.fcvfc.org

2. [FCVFC] FCVFC client letters regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 26, 2026 (on file with FCVFC). Not independently verified.

3. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC, email to a clinician's office at Amen Clinics regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 27, 2026 (on file with FCVFC); FCVFC report to the author that Kevin Guthrie faces a jail sentence (Oct. 2026). Not independently verified.

4. [OFFICIAL] U.S. Const. amend. VI.

5. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC director, emails to the author, Oct. 29, 2026 (on file with the author). Her statements of opinion and accusation, and FCVFC's accounts of its casework and fundraising; not independently verified.

6. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Indiana Public Media, ISP finding on McLemore (July 2022): https://www.ipm.org/2022-07-05/jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies-most-likely-by-lack-of-staff-attention

7. [OFFICIAL] Estate of Joshua McLemore v. Jackson County et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:23-cv-00057; complaint [LAWSUIT]: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.insd.206762/gov.uscourts.insd.206762.1.0.pdf ; docket: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67174021/estate-of-joshua-a-mclemore-v-jackson-county-indiana/ ; WAVE, $7.25M settlement (Dec. 2023): https://www.wdrbwave.com/2023/12/08/jackson-county-settles-725-million-lawsuit-over-inmate-who-died-while-isolation/

8. [NEWS] The Republic, contractor settles McLemore case (Mar. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/03/30/jackson-county-jail-contractor-settles-inmate-death-case/

9. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, jail understaffing (June 2022): https://tribtown.com/2022/06/24/county-council-agrees-to-address-jailer-shortage/

10. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, 2017 overcrowding: https://tribtown.com/2018/04/06/jail_closing_in_on_utilizing_former_juvenile_detention_center/

11. [OFFICIAL] Federal court orders, McClain v. Ferguson et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:21-cv-00165: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165/pdf/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165-0.pdf

12. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] WDRB, $5.6M Chappell settlement: https://www.wdrb.com/news/jackson-county-to-pay-more-than-5m-to-family-of-louisville-mother-who-died-in/article_94ab5d68-29a6-46c1-93c2-816e1445039a.html ; The Tribune (Sept. 2025): https://tribtown.com/2025/09/22/family-seeks-to-reject-5-5-million-settlement-in-jackson-county-jail-inmate-death-case/

13. [NEWS] The Republic, Antonio Fox death (Apr. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/04/24/jackson-county-jail-inmate-collapses-and-dies-indiana-state-police-investigating/ ; Indiana Public Media: https://www.ipm.org/2024-04-24/police-man-held-in-jackson-county-jail-dies-after-collapsing-in-cell

14. [NEWS; OFFICIAL finding] WBIW, Richard Cox II death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wbiw.com/2026/08/04/jackson-county-inmate-facing-child-sex-charges-dies-following-apparent-suicide-attempt/ ; The Republic, prosecutor finding (Sept. 2026): https://www.therepublic.com/2026/09/10/prosecutor-no-evidence-of-criminal-wrongdoing-in-jackson-county-jail-inmates-death/

15. [NEWS] WRTV, Amuel Hall death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/second-inmate-in-a-month-dies-at-jackson-county-jail ; The Republic: https://www.therepublic.com/2026/08/19/isp-investigating-after-jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies/

16. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Citizen Portal, new jail medical contract (Nov. 2024): https://citizenportal.ai/articles/8684749/indiana/jackson-county/commissioners-approve-new-jail-medical-contract-not-to-exceed-662700 ; county statements reported in [7].

17. [OFFICIAL] Jackson County Sheriff, visitation policy: https://www.jacksoncountysheriffin.org/page.php?id=3 ; Jackson County, incarceration information: https://www.jacksoncounty.in.gov/government/departments_i-z/sheriff_s_department_jail/incarceration_information.php

18. [NEWS + OFFICIAL] The Marshall Project / News 5 Cleveland, "'Nobody's Trying to Help Him'" (Jan. 23, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/01/23/cuyahoga-jail-deaths-medical-investigation

19. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Ideastream Public Media, medical examiner ruling (Sept. 25, 2025): https://www.ideastream.org/law-justice/2025-09-25/medical-examiner-rules-may-cuyahoga-county-jail-death-a-homicide

20. [OFFICIAL] U.S. DOJ, Fulton County Jail consent decree: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1382776/dl ; fact sheet: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1384111/dl

21. [NEWS] Associated Press via GPB, consent decree (Jan. 3, 2025): https://www.gpb.org/news/2025/01/03/justice-department-enters-consent-decree-fulton-county-over-jail-conditions

22. [NEWS; independent autopsy commissioned by family lawyers] NBC News (May 2023): https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-died-severe-neglect-fulton-county-jail-bed-bug-infestation-autopsy-rcna85676

23. [LAWSUIT, settled without admission of liability] The Daily Herald (Aug. 20, 2026): https://www.heraldnet.com/2026/08/20/mom-gets-2-5-million-settlement-in-sons-death-at-county-jail/

24. [NEWS] The Seattle Times, jail oversight bill: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/bill-would-give-wa-jails-independent-oversight/

25. [LAWSUIT via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Shaffer suit (June 12, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/06/12/allen-county-commissioners-sheriff-several-confinement-officers-named-recently-filed-wrongful-death-lawsuit/

26. [LAWSUIT + criminal charges via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Perry suit (Aug. 27, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/08/27/family-man-who-died-fentanyl-overdose-allen-county-jail-files-lawsuit-against-sheriff-jail-commander/

27. [OFFICIAL + NEWS] The Marshall Project, Hinds County receivership (Oct. 1, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/10/01/mississippi-hinds-county-jail-receivership

28. [STUDY] Cook & Noyes, Institute for Research on Poverty, Univ. of Wisconsin: https://www.irp.wisc.edu/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Task7A-CS2009-11-Report-Cook-Noyes.pdf

29. [STUDY] Cozzolino, "Public Assistance, Relationship Context, and Jail for Child Support Debt," Socius (2018): https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2378023118757124

30. [OFFICIAL] Turner v. Rogers, 564 U.S. 431 (2011): https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USREPORTS-564/USREPORTS-564-431

31. [STUDY] Patterson, "Turner in the Trenches," 25 Geo. J. Poverty L. & Pol'y (2017): https://www.law.georgetown.edu/poverty-journal/in-print/volume-25-issue-1-fall-2017/turner-in-the-trenches-a-study-of-how-turner-v-rogers-affected-child-support-contempt-proceedings/

32. [OFFICIAL] A.J. v. M.R., Ind. Ct. App. No. 25A-JP-1655 (Feb. 23, 2026): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=PyyDa81p-ycH2Zx8_0JOs688Wb8pPSJ10D0xayOjfhec1eaLSdIk3D9x4XyHGkog0

33. [OFFICIAL] Gray v. Morgan, Ind. Ct. App. No. 23A-DR-195 (Nov. 9, 2023): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=0gMBU-ej8pa8O68gO1ubJHs_iwlyv3gXv0D2RzpgejzZjTHHlEu7WeUw0nRRxz-m0

34. [OFFICIAL] Tincher v. Sweat, 247 N.E.3d 793 (Ind. Ct. App. 2024): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=HCHrQxbxNPr2G0yQlqW5NK5odXi6YBRWjOaVnFFsgj_xzLoK6Ej80rXjGut10lLr0

35. [OFFICIAL] Mumford v. Hedden, Ind. Ct. App. No. 21A-DC-2101 (May 25, 2022): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=teJxb4hsPhwnhpSSeYm5GkXL3vIyJsZ-Cm8vWMTcfqh8uJELjqaZlaCws9jJrn_N0

36. [NEWS] The Denver Gazette (Sept. 12, 2024): https://www.denvergazette.com/2024/09/12/colorado-mother-avoids-jail-after-lawyer-argues-reunification-therapist-has-history-of-deadly-consequence/ ; HuffPost: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/colorado-family-reunification-therapy-jail_n_66e0763be4b027873082030e

37. [NEWS] CBS Colorado (Jan. 13, 2023): https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/kalea-aine-jailed-violating-unconstitutional-gag-order-colorado-mother-child-custody-case/

38. [OFFICIAL] Fox v. Fox, Wis. Ct. App. No. 2025AP2229 (Apr. 8, 2026): https://www.wicourts.gov/ca/opinion/DisplayDocument.pdf?content=pdf&seqNo=1100395

39. [NEWS] Michael Volpe, "Fatal Custody: a review," Michael Volpe Investigates (Substack), Oct. 29, 2026, reviewing Al Jazeera English's documentary FThe Foundation behind this series

For the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, county jails are not an abstract issue. FCVFC, founded and led by executive director Jill Jones-Soderman, describes itself as a national 501(c)(3) and whistleblower organization "dedicated to protecting children at risk in abuse-related custody litigation." It supports protective parents who, in its words, face "parental alienation allegations, court-ordered reunification therapy, psychological evaluations, and custody threats after reporting abuse." [1] In the author's experience, it is where protective parents in these cases are sent for help.

Kevin Guthrie: the Foundation's account

Kevin Guthrie is a client of FCVFC. According to the Foundation, he was arrested on August 27, 2026, on charges FCVFC believes are unfounded, and afterward was held without being able to reach a lawyer or his family. FCVFC also reports that his long-standing, well-documented psychiatric treatment has been interrupted, and that it is working with clinicians, including Dr. Greg Hipskind and the Amen Clinics, on his psychiatric evaluation and care. [2][3]

FCVFC now reports that Kevin is facing a jail sentence. We searched public records and news reports and found no record of his case, so these are the Foundation's accounts and have not been independently verified.

Kevin Guthrie is presumed innocent of any charge unless and until it is proven in court, and FCVFC says it is pursuing his defense through the courts.

His case raises two protections at the heart of this series. The first is continuity of care: Joshua McLemore, whose death in the Jackson County Jail is described below, died after a booking without a medical evaluation and weeks of untreated mental illness. A person in established psychiatric treatment should not lose that treatment because he is taken into custody. The second is access to counsel and family: the Sixth Amendment guarantees "the Assistance of Counsel," and that right means little if a person cannot reach a lawyer or the people who love him. [4]

Protective mothers on the front lines

Jill Jones-Soderman puts the stakes plainly. In her words, protective mothers on the front lines, fighting for children in the custody of abusers, know that while they are incarcerated, locked out of protecting their children, those children are at the mercy of their abusers. [5] When one of these mothers is jailed, her children are left in the care of the parent she says is an abuser, with a family court deciding what happens next, and with no one beside them who knows what they have been through.

She has also accused family courts across the United States of functioning as a child-trafficking criminal enterprise. In her view, the system produces a great many traumatized children and adults who face serious, avoidable challenges. [5] That is her accusation, and this article does not present it as an established finding. What the public record does show is narrower and documented: appeals courts have reversed jail sentences imposed on parents in custody cases, as described later in this article.

• • •

Twenty days.

In the summer of 2021, that is roughly how long a 29-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana, was held naked in a padded isolation cell at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown. He was in a schizophrenia crisis. According to the Indiana State Police and the county prosecutor's report, he was booked without a medical evaluation, slept about 15 hours in total during those weeks, and lost about 45 pounds. [6]

He was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital and died in August 2021. His name was Joshua McLemore. State investigators found he most likely died "due to a prolonged lack of attention by the jail staff as a group." [6]

That is not an activist's claim. It is a state police finding.

Joshua is one of five people who have died in the custody of that one county jail since 2021. And Jackson County is not the only place where families are asking what happens behind the door.

• • •

Jackson County: five names, no charges

Since 2021, five people have died in the custody of the Jackson County Jail, according to public reports: [6–13]

Ta'Neasha Chappell, a young mother from Louisville, Kentucky. July 2021.

Joshua McLemore, 29, of Seymour. August 2021.

Antonio Fox, 35, of Jackson, Mississippi. April 2024.

Richard Cox II, 38, of Crothersville. July 2026.

Amuel Hall, 44, of Norman, Indiana. August 2026.

No one has been criminally charged in any of these deaths, as far as public records show. The county has approved two settlements worth a combined $12.85 million, one of them still pending court approval when last reported. For two of the five, no cause of death has been made public.

Original graphic made for this article from the sources listed in the endnotes.

What officials found (official records). In the McLemore case, the county, the sheriff, the jail commander, a sergeant and the jail nurse settled a federal civil-rights suit for $7.25 million in December 2023, and the county admitted staff missed the required 14-day health evaluation. The jail's then-medical contractor and its doctor settled separately on undisclosed terms. [7][8]

In June 2022, the jail commander told the County Council the jail had been understaffed "for years," and that staffing did not allow the jail to meet state standards for in-person checks: hourly in general housing, every 15 minutes in segregation. [9] A 2017 state inspection found 253 people held in a jail with 172 beds. [10]

What a federal court described, and what was only alleged. Ta'Neasha Chappell was 21 or 23 (published sources differ) when she was jailed in July 2021. A federal court order in her mother's lawsuit describes how the jail nurse was contacted after she vomited and said she would be seen in the morning, and how officers interacted with her for hours as she deteriorated. She was pronounced dead on July 16, 2021. [11] The lawsuit alleged more, including that she vomited blood and begged for help for about 20 hours; those allegations were never tested at trial. The official autopsy listed "probable toxicity of unknown substance," manner undetermined, but medical experts for both sides in the lawsuit concluded she likely died of sepsis. [11] In 2023, a federal judge let her family's claim that the jail failed to enforce its own medical policies go toward a jury. In October 2025, the county approved a $5.6 million settlement, pending probate court approval. We could not confirm whether it has been finalized and paid. [11][12]

The deaths since. Antonio Fox collapsed in a holding cell on April 23, 2024. He had been held since March 29 on a $1,505 cash-only bond. We found no public autopsy result or prosecutor's finding. [13] Richard Cox II was found hanging in a single cell in July 2026, about 30 minutes after a visual check, according to published reports, and died days later; the coroner ruled it a suicide, and in September 2026 the prosecutor found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. [14] Amuel Hall was found unresponsive during a routine check on August 16, 2026; state police reported no indication of foul play, and no cause of death has been published. [15]

The county has made changes: a mental-health nurse, a tighter "Fit for Confinement" policy, and in November 2024 a new medical contractor with more medical hours. [16] Those were real steps. Three more deaths followed.

And for families, the walls are thick. Visits at the jail are video-only, with one free 20-minute video visit per week at the lobby kiosk; remote visits, phone calls and tablets cost money. [17]

Locator map of Indiana with Jackson County highlighted in red. Map: David Benbennick, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

• • •

It is not just one jail

Jackson County is small. The problems are not. Here are five other county jails where government findings, court orders or lawsuits tell a similar story, each labeled by its source type.

Original graphic. Base map: "Blank US Map (states only)" by Heitordp, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Cuyahoga County Jail, Cleveland, Ohio (news investigation and official records). At least 24 people died in the jail's custody from 2018 through early 2025, according to a yearlong investigation by The Marshall Project and News 5 Cleveland drawing on federal and state records and news reports. Video showed that when Glen Williams Jr., 39, collapsed in January 2024, at least nine minutes passed before staff started CPR. State jail inspectors later found he had reported medical problems "numerous times over several days" without timely review, and Ohio placed the county on a corrective action plan in April 2024. [18] In September 2025, the county medical examiner ruled the May 2025 death of Tasha Grant, 39, who was awaiting a mental-health evaluation, a homicide, caused by "physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure." The office stressed that "homicide" is a medicolegal term that "does not imply wrongdoing," and the sheriff's department opened an investigation. [19]

The Cuyahoga County Justice Center complex in downtown Cleveland, where the county jail is located. Photo: Warren LeMay, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain dedication).

Fulton County Jail, Atlanta, Georgia (U.S. Department of Justice findings and federal consent decree). On November 14, 2024, the Justice Department concluded that conditions at the jail violated the Constitution, including failure to protect people from violence, a pattern of excessive force, inadequate living conditions, and inadequate medical and mental-health care. In January 2025, the county and sheriff agreed to a court-enforced consent decree with an independent monitor who issues public reports every six months. [20][21] The investigation followed, among other things, the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, 35, in the jail's psychiatric wing. The county medical examiner listed his cause and manner of death as undetermined; an independent autopsy commissioned by his family's lawyers concluded he died of "severe neglect." [22]

Snohomish County Jail, Everett, Washington (lawsuit, settled without admission). Sean Hanchett, 32, died in December 2022, about a day and a half after he was booked while in opioid withdrawal. His mother's federal lawsuit alleged he never received his prescribed Suboxone and was placed in solitary confinement without regular medical monitoring. In August 2026, the county settled for $2.5 million without admitting liability; a sheriff's office inquiry had earlier found "no fault" in the jail's medical response. [23] As of January 2025, The Seattle Times reported that Washington had no statewide independent oversight of local jails, and that at least 64 people had died in them since 2022. [24]

Snohomish County Corrections in Everett, Washington (photographed 2009). Photo: Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, Indiana (lawsuits and criminal charges). Two 2025 wrongful-death suits involve January and February 2024 deaths. James Shaffer died after a suicide attempt while on a suicide watch; his family's lawsuit alleges he was supposed to be in a stripped cell and checked at least every 30 minutes, and was not. Steven Perry, 27, died of a fentanyl overdose; two other incarcerated men were charged in his death, and his family's suit alleges "systemic failures" in keeping drugs out. The sheriff declined comment on pending litigation. [25][26]

Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center, Mississippi (federal court receivership). After years of litigation that began with a 2016 Justice Department suit, and after a federal judge twice held the county in contempt in 2022, a court-appointed receiver took control of the jail on October 1, 2025. Court monitors reported the jail was operating with 29 percent of required staff (the sheriff disputed that figure), and The Marshall Project reported at least six deaths in 2025 at that point. [27]

We found no record linking any of these jails to a family-court case. They show the same pattern as Jackson County: people in crisis, staff stretched thin, and families learning what happened only through lawsuits, autopsies and federal orders.

• • •

When the parent is the one behind bars

Historic cell door, Montgomery County Jail, Crawfordsville, Indiana (Historic American Engineering Record). This historic jail is now a museum; the photo is used here as a general illustration only. Photo: Historic American Engineering Record, Library of Congress, public domain.

County jails are not an abstract issue for the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, as described at the start of this article.

When a parent in a custody fight is jailed, for any reason, contact with children can shrink to a paid video screen, the family case keeps moving whether or not the parent can reach a lawyer, and a gap in medical or mental-health care can do lasting harm.

Protective parents and their advocates say family courts across the country are jailing parents in custody disputes. The public record documents it in several states, and it is important to be precise about what it shows.

There is no national count. We found no reliable national data on how many parents are jailed for contempt of custody or parenting-time orders. Even for child support, the data are thin: a Wisconsin study found county agencies could not track how often civil contempt led to jail. [28] The best national estimate covers child support only: using national survey data, a 2018 study found that 14 percent of fathers with child-support debt had been jailed for nonpayment by the time their child was 9. [29]

The U.S. Supreme Court has addressed it. In Turner v. Rogers (2011), a South Carolina father had been jailed for 12 months for civil contempt over unpaid child support, with no lawyer and no finding on whether he could pay. The Court held there is no automatic right to a lawyer in those hearings, but that due process requires real safeguards, and that his jailing violated due process. [30] A later study of 326 South Carolina contempt hearings found that judges' practices changed little after the ruling. [31]

A judge's gavel. Generic illustration. Photo: "Legal Gavel" by Blogtrepreneur, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Indiana appeals courts keep reversing jail sentences in custody cases. These are official court opinions:

In A.J. v. M.R. (February 2026), a Vanderburgh County mother who withheld parenting time, citing abuse concerns and DCS advice, was jailed for three days in 2025. She produced no DCS documentation to support those concerns. The Court of Appeals reversed the jail sanction as purely punitive because she was given no way to purge the contempt, though it upheld a custody change. [32]

In Gray v. Morgan (2023), a mother's 48-hour jail sentence for contempt in parenting-time disputes was vacated because she was denied due process and given no chance to purge. [33]

In Tincher v. Sweat (2024), a mother's seven-day jail sanction for repeatedly late parenting-time exchanges was vacated as punitive. [34]

In Mumford v. Hedden (2022), a Delaware County mother who refused court-ordered parenting time after reporting sexual-abuse allegations was jailed for about five to six days in 2021. The trial court found her allegations were not substantiated by multiple agencies, and the appeals court affirmed the contempt finding. [35]

We report the courts' findings as they are: in Mumford, the court found the abuse allegations unsubstantiated, and in A.J., no documentation supported them. Even so, the appellate record shows trial courts imposing jail without the safeguards the law requires.

Other states. In Colorado, a Larimer County judge in July 2024 ordered Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins to serve seven weekends in jail for interfering with court-ordered reunification therapy between her sons and their father, who was later criminally charged with child sexual abuse. He denies the charges, which are unproven. She served about two weekends before the judge suspended the rest and halted the therapy. [36] Also in Colorado, Kalea Aine was sentenced to 23 months for violating a broad gag order in her custody case and served about 10 months before release on bond; the Colorado Court of Appeals said the order raised "substantial constitutional issues" but that she still had to obey it. [37] In Wisconsin, an appeals court in April 2026 affirmed a stayed 180-day jail sentence for a father who posted videos about his custody case, including hearing audio. [38]

We found no public record of a family-court contempt jailing at the Jackson County Jail.

• • •

The jail threat to protective parents

Jail is not only something that happens to parents in custody fights. It is also something held over them.

Contempt power exists to make people obey court orders. But FCVFC reports that, in the cases it sees across the country, the threat of jail has become a tool of a different kind in family court: a way to threaten, intimidate and punish protective parents, most often mothers, who report abuse, withhold contact they believe is dangerous, or speak publicly about their cases. [5] That is the Foundation's view, drawn from its own casework, and no national data exist to measure it. But the public record above points in the same direction. Indiana's Court of Appeals has repeatedly struck down jail sanctions in parenting-time cases as punitive, imposed without the chance to purge that civil contempt requires. [32–34] A Colorado mother was ordered to jail for interfering with reunification therapy with a father later charged with abusing her children. [36] Another Colorado mother spent about 10 months behind bars over a gag order. [37] When a sanction that is supposed to coerce compliance is used instead to punish, the message to every other parent in the courtroom is clear: speak up, hold back your child, and you may be next.

The threat alone does damage. A parent who believes her child is in danger now has to weigh protecting that child against the real possibility of a cell. Many comply. Some do not, and they pay for it. And as the Foundation's director warns at the start of this article, while a protective mother sits in jail, her children remain where she feared they would be: with the other parent, under the order she was resisting.

When the worst happens. On October 29, 2026, investigative journalist Michael Volpe reviewed Fatal Custody, a new documentary from Al Jazeera English on the family court system. According to Volpe's review, the film features interviews with two mothers whose children were killed by their ex-husbands during a custody battle, and an interview with Hope Hooton, whose story inspired the Alec and Lydia Act in Arizona. [39] The documentary is about custody, not contempt jailings. But it shows what protective parents say they are trying to prevent, and why a mother might risk jail rather than hand a child over.

The ask. FCVFC says it is raising funds under this heading: no jail for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children. According to the Foundation, the first person that fund would support is B., a protective parent FCVFC is working with who, it reports, faces that threat. [5] FCVFC's account of B.'s case has not been independently verified, and we are not naming B. to protect the family. Details on how to give are below.

• • •

What should change

These recommendations follow from the records above:

Count the deaths, publicly. Every county should publish each in-custody death, with cause and manner, as soon as they are known. In Jackson County, two causes of death are still not public.

Independent oversight of county jails. Mississippi does not inspect or regulate county jails, according to The Marshall Project, and in Hinds County a federal court became the oversight. States should not wait for receivership.

No gaps in care. Screening at booking, required health evaluations on time, and continued psychiatric and addiction treatment, including prescribed medication.

Checks that actually happen. Cell-check and suicide-watch logs should be kept, audited, and released after a death.

Real safeguards before a parent is jailed in a custody case. As Turner v. Rogers and Indiana's appeals courts require: notice, a hearing, a chance to purge, and an ability-to-comply finding. Jail should be the last resort, never punishment for raising abuse concerns.

No jail as a threat. Contempt should never be used to intimidate a parent out of reporting abuse or protecting a child. Before any parent is jailed, a court should confirm where the child will be, and with whom, while that parent is behind bars.

Collect the data. States should track how often family courts order parents jailed for contempt, by type of order. Right now, no one can say how often it happens.

Keep families connected. Free visits, especially for parents in custody cases.

• • •

How to help

Give to "No Jail for Protective Parents." FCVFC is raising funds for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children, beginning with B. To give, or to ask how the funds are used, contact FCVFC at https://www.fcvfc.org, info@fcvfc.org, or 1-866-553-6931. [1][5]

Learn about the Foundation. FCVFC supports protective parents and families in abuse-related custody cases. Visit https://www.fcvfc.org, email info@fcvfc.org, or call 1-866-553-6931. [1]

Ask for the records. In Indiana, anyone can file an Access to Public Records Act request (IC 5-14-3) for jail inspection reports, death logs and cell-check records. Most states have a similar law.

Ask your officials. Ask county commissioners, sheriffs and state legislators for public reporting of in-custody deaths, independent jail oversight, and real limits on jailing parents in custody cases.

Share your story. If you or someone you love has been held in a county jail, or jailed or threatened with jail in a family-court case, your account is part of the record.

They may be prisoners, but they are people. Every one of them is someone's son, daughter, mother or father. A jail cell does not cancel a person's right to medical care, to be checked on, and to be kept alive. And it should never be the price a parent pays for trying to protect a child.

• • •

Endnotes

Source types: [OFFICIAL] government finding, court order or opinion, settlement or official record; [LAWSUIT] allegation in a filed lawsuit, not proven; [NEWS] news report or investigation; [STUDY] academic research; [FCVFC] the Foundation's own account, not independently verified.

1. [FCVFC] Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, website (accessed Oct. 29, 2026): https://www.fcvfc.org

2. [FCVFC] FCVFC client letters regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 26, 2026 (on file with FCVFC). Not independently verified.

3. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC, email to a clinician's office at Amen Clinics regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 27, 2026 (on file with FCVFC); FCVFC report to the author that Kevin Guthrie faces a jail sentence (Oct. 2026). Not independently verified.

4. [OFFICIAL] U.S. Const. amend. VI.

5. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC director, emails to the author, Oct. 29, 2026 (on file with the author). Her statements of opinion and accusation, and FCVFC's accounts of its casework and fundraising; not independently verified.

6. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Indiana Public Media, ISP finding on McLemore (July 2022): https://www.ipm.org/2022-07-05/jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies-most-likely-by-lack-of-staff-attention

7. [OFFICIAL] Estate of Joshua McLemore v. Jackson County et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:23-cv-00057; complaint [LAWSUIT]: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.insd.206762/gov.uscourts.insd.206762.1.0.pdf ; docket: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67174021/estate-of-joshua-a-mclemore-v-jackson-county-indiana/ ; WAVE, $7.25M settlement (Dec. 2023): https://www.wdrbwave.com/2023/12/08/jackson-county-settles-725-million-lawsuit-over-inmate-who-died-while-isolation/

8. [NEWS] The Republic, contractor settles McLemore case (Mar. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/03/30/jackson-county-jail-contractor-settles-inmate-death-case/

9. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, jail understaffing (June 2022): https://tribtown.com/2022/06/24/county-council-agrees-to-address-jailer-shortage/

10. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, 2017 overcrowding: https://tribtown.com/2018/04/06/jail_closing_in_on_utilizing_former_juvenile_detention_center/

11. [OFFICIAL] Federal court orders, McClain v. Ferguson et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:21-cv-00165: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165/pdf/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165-0.pdf

12. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] WDRB, $5.6M Chappell settlement: https://www.wdrb.com/news/jackson-county-to-pay-more-than-5m-to-family-of-louisville-mother-who-died-in/article_94ab5d68-29a6-46c1-93c2-816e1445039a.html ; The Tribune (Sept. 2025): https://tribtown.com/2025/09/22/family-seeks-to-reject-5-5-million-settlement-in-jackson-county-jail-inmate-death-case/

13. [NEWS] The Republic, Antonio Fox death (Apr. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/04/24/jackson-county-jail-inmate-collapses-and-dies-indiana-state-police-investigating/ ; Indiana Public Media: https://www.ipm.org/2024-04-24/police-man-held-in-jackson-county-jail-dies-after-collapsing-in-cell

14. [NEWS; OFFICIAL finding] WBIW, Richard Cox II death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wbiw.com/2026/08/04/jackson-county-inmate-facing-child-sex-charges-dies-following-apparent-suicide-attempt/ ; The Republic, prosecutor finding (Sept. 2026): https://www.therepublic.com/2026/09/10/prosecutor-no-evidence-of-criminal-wrongdoing-in-jackson-county-jail-inmates-death/

15. [NEWS] WRTV, Amuel Hall death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/second-inmate-in-a-month-dies-at-jackson-county-jail ; The Republic: https://www.therepublic.com/2026/08/19/isp-investigating-after-jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies/

16. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Citizen Portal, new jail medical contract (Nov. 2024): https://citizenportal.ai/articles/8684749/indiana/jackson-county/commissioners-approve-new-jail-medical-contract-not-to-exceed-662700 ; county statements reported in [7].

17. [OFFICIAL] Jackson County Sheriff, visitation policy: https://www.jacksoncountysheriffin.org/page.php?id=3 ; Jackson County, incarceration information: https://www.jacksoncounty.in.gov/government/departments_i-z/sheriff_s_department_jail/incarceration_information.php

18. [NEWS + OFFICIAL] The Marshall Project / News 5 Cleveland, "'Nobody's Trying to Help Him'" (Jan. 23, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/01/23/cuyahoga-jail-deaths-medical-investigation

19. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Ideastream Public Media, medical examiner ruling (Sept. 25, 2025): https://www.ideastream.org/law-justice/2025-09-25/medical-examiner-rules-may-cuyahoga-county-jail-death-a-homicide

20. [OFFICIAL] U.S. DOJ, Fulton County Jail consent decree: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1382776/dl ; fact sheet: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1384111/dl

21. [NEWS] Associated Press via GPB, consent decree (Jan. 3, 2025): https://www.gpb.org/news/2025/01/03/justice-department-enters-consent-decree-fulton-county-over-jail-conditions

22. [NEWS; independent autopsy commissioned by family lawyers] NBC News (May 2023): https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-died-severe-neglect-fulton-county-jail-bed-bug-infestation-autopsy-rcna85676

23. [LAWSUIT, settled without admission of liability] The Daily Herald (Aug. 20, 2026): https://www.heraldnet.com/2026/08/20/mom-gets-2-5-million-settlement-in-sons-death-at-county-jail/

24. [NEWS] The Seattle Times, jail oversight bill: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/bill-would-give-wa-jails-independent-oversight/

25. [LAWSUIT via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Shaffer suit (June 12, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/06/12/allen-county-commissioners-sheriff-several-confinement-officers-named-recently-filed-wrongful-death-lawsuit/

26. [LAWSUIT + criminal charges via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Perry suit (Aug. 27, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/08/27/family-man-who-died-fentanyl-overdose-allen-county-jail-files-lawsuit-against-sheriff-jail-commander/

27. [OFFICIAL + NEWS] The Marshall Project, Hinds County receivership (Oct. 1, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/10/01/mississippi-hinds-county-jail-receivership

28. [STUDY] Cook & Noyes, Institute for Research on Poverty, Univ. of Wisconsin: https://www.irp.wisc.edu/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Task7A-CS2009-11-Report-Cook-Noyes.pdf

29. [STUDY] Cozzolino, "Public Assistance, Relationship Context, and Jail for Child Support Debt," Socius (2018): https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2378023118757124

30. [OFFICIAL] Turner v. Rogers, 564 U.S. 431 (2011): https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USREPORTS-564/USREPORTS-564-431

31. [STUDY] Patterson, "Turner in the Trenches," 25 Geo. J. Poverty L. & Pol'y (2017): https://www.law.georgetown.edu/poverty-journal/in-print/volume-25-issue-1-fall-2017/turner-in-the-trenches-a-study-of-how-turner-v-rogers-affected-child-support-contempt-proceedings/

32. [OFFICIAL] A.J. v. M.R., Ind. Ct. App. No. 25A-JP-1655 (Feb. 23, 2026): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=PyyDa81p-ycH2Zx8_0JOs688Wb8pPSJ10D0xayOjfhec1eaLSdIk3D9x4XyHGkog0

33. [OFFICIAL] Gray v. Morgan, Ind. Ct. App. No. 23A-DR-195 (Nov. 9, 2023): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=0gMBU-ej8pa8O68gO1ubJHs_iwlyv3gXv0D2RzpgejzZjTHHlEu7WeUw0nRRxz-m0

34. [OFFICIAL] Tincher v. Sweat, 247 N.E.3d 793 (Ind. Ct. App. 2024): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=HCHrQxbxNPr2G0yQlqW5NK5odXi6YBRWjOaVnFFsgj_xzLoK6Ej80rXjGut10lLr0

35. [OFFICIAL] Mumford v. Hedden, Ind. Ct. App. No. 21A-DC-2101 (May 25, 2022): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=teJxb4hsPhwnhpSSeYm5GkXL3vIyJsZ-Cm8vWMTcfqh8uJELjqaZlaCws9jJrn_N0

36. [NEWS] The Denver Gazette (Sept. 12, 2024): https://www.denvergazette.com/2024/09/12/colorado-mother-avoids-jail-after-lawyer-argues-reunification-therapist-has-history-of-deadly-consequence/ ; HuffPost: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/colorado-family-reunification-therapy-jail_n_66e0763be4b027873082030e

37. [NEWS] CBS Colorado (Jan. 13, 2023): https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/kalea-aine-jailed-violating-unconstitutional-gag-order-colorado-mother-child-custody-case/

38. [OFFICIAL] Fox v. Fox, Wis. Ct. App. No. 2025AP2229 (Apr. 8, 2026): https://www.wicourts.gov/ca/opinion/DisplayDocument.pdf?content=pdf&seqNo=1100395

39. [NEWS] Michael Volpe, "Fatal Custody: a review," Michael Volpe Investigates (Substack), Oct. 29, 2026, reviewing Al Jazeera English's documentary FThe Foundation behind this series

For the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, county jails are not an abstract issue. FCVFC, founded and led by executive director Jill Jones-Soderman, describes itself as a national 501(c)(3) and whistleblower organization "dedicated to protecting children at risk in abuse-related custody litigation." It supports protective parents who, in its words, face "parental alienation allegations, court-ordered reunification therapy, psychological evaluations, and custody threats after reporting abuse." [1] In the author's experience, it is where protective parents in these cases are sent for help.

Kevin Guthrie: the Foundation's account

Kevin Guthrie is a client of FCVFC. According to the Foundation, he was arrested on August 27, 2026, on charges FCVFC believes are unfounded, and afterward was held without being able to reach a lawyer or his family. FCVFC also reports that his long-standing, well-documented psychiatric treatment has been interrupted, and that it is working with clinicians, including Dr. Greg Hipskind and the Amen Clinics, on his psychiatric evaluation and care. [2][3]

FCVFC now reports that Kevin is facing a jail sentence. We searched public records and news reports and found no record of his case, so these are the Foundation's accounts and have not been independently verified.

Kevin Guthrie is presumed innocent of any charge unless and until it is proven in court, and FCVFC says it is pursuing his defense through the courts.

His case raises two protections at the heart of this series. The first is continuity of care: Joshua McLemore, whose death in the Jackson County Jail is described below, died after a booking without a medical evaluation and weeks of untreated mental illness. A person in established psychiatric treatment should not lose that treatment because he is taken into custody. The second is access to counsel and family: the Sixth Amendment guarantees "the Assistance of Counsel," and that right means little if a person cannot reach a lawyer or the people who love him. [4]

Protective mothers on the front lines

Jill Jones-Soderman puts the stakes plainly. In her words, protective mothers on the front lines, fighting for children in the custody of abusers, know that while they are incarcerated, locked out of protecting their children, those children are at the mercy of their abusers. [5] When one of these mothers is jailed, her children are left in the care of the parent she says is an abuser, with a family court deciding what happens next, and with no one beside them who knows what they have been through.

She has also accused family courts across the United States of functioning as a child-trafficking criminal enterprise. In her view, the system produces a great many traumatized children and adults who face serious, avoidable challenges. [5] That is her accusation, and this article does not present it as an established finding. What the public record does show is narrower and documented: appeals courts have reversed jail sentences imposed on parents in custody cases, as described later in this article.

• • •

Twenty days.

In the summer of 2021, that is roughly how long a 29-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana, was held naked in a padded isolation cell at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown. He was in a schizophrenia crisis. According to the Indiana State Police and the county prosecutor's report, he was booked without a medical evaluation, slept about 15 hours in total during those weeks, and lost about 45 pounds. [6]

He was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital and died in August 2021. His name was Joshua McLemore. State investigators found he most likely died "due to a prolonged lack of attention by the jail staff as a group." [6]

That is not an activist's claim. It is a state police finding.

Joshua is one of five people who have died in the custody of that one county jail since 2021. And Jackson County is not the only place where families are asking what happens behind the door.

• • •

Jackson County: five names, no charges

Since 2021, five people have died in the custody of the Jackson County Jail, according to public reports: [6–13]

Ta'Neasha Chappell, a young mother from Louisville, Kentucky. July 2021.

Joshua McLemore, 29, of Seymour. August 2021.

Antonio Fox, 35, of Jackson, Mississippi. April 2024.

Richard Cox II, 38, of Crothersville. July 2026.

Amuel Hall, 44, of Norman, Indiana. August 2026.

No one has been criminally charged in any of these deaths, as far as public records show. The county has approved two settlements worth a combined $12.85 million, one of them still pending court approval when last reported. For two of the five, no cause of death has been made public.

Original graphic made for this article from the sources listed in the endnotes.

What officials found (official records). In the McLemore case, the county, the sheriff, the jail commander, a sergeant and the jail nurse settled a federal civil-rights suit for $7.25 million in December 2023, and the county admitted staff missed the required 14-day health evaluation. The jail's then-medical contractor and its doctor settled separately on undisclosed terms. [7][8]

In June 2022, the jail commander told the County Council the jail had been understaffed "for years," and that staffing did not allow the jail to meet state standards for in-person checks: hourly in general housing, every 15 minutes in segregation. [9] A 2017 state inspection found 253 people held in a jail with 172 beds. [10]

What a federal court described, and what was only alleged. Ta'Neasha Chappell was 21 or 23 (published sources differ) when she was jailed in July 2021. A federal court order in her mother's lawsuit describes how the jail nurse was contacted after she vomited and said she would be seen in the morning, and how officers interacted with her for hours as she deteriorated. She was pronounced dead on July 16, 2021. [11] The lawsuit alleged more, including that she vomited blood and begged for help for about 20 hours; those allegations were never tested at trial. The official autopsy listed "probable toxicity of unknown substance," manner undetermined, but medical experts for both sides in the lawsuit concluded she likely died of sepsis. [11] In 2023, a federal judge let her family's claim that the jail failed to enforce its own medical policies go toward a jury. In October 2025, the county approved a $5.6 million settlement, pending probate court approval. We could not confirm whether it has been finalized and paid. [11][12]

The deaths since. Antonio Fox collapsed in a holding cell on April 23, 2024. He had been held since March 29 on a $1,505 cash-only bond. We found no public autopsy result or prosecutor's finding. [13] Richard Cox II was found hanging in a single cell in July 2026, about 30 minutes after a visual check, according to published reports, and died days later; the coroner ruled it a suicide, and in September 2026 the prosecutor found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. [14] Amuel Hall was found unresponsive during a routine check on August 16, 2026; state police reported no indication of foul play, and no cause of death has been published. [15]

The county has made changes: a mental-health nurse, a tighter "Fit for Confinement" policy, and in November 2024 a new medical contractor with more medical hours. [16] Those were real steps. Three more deaths followed.

And for families, the walls are thick. Visits at the jail are video-only, with one free 20-minute video visit per week at the lobby kiosk; remote visits, phone calls and tablets cost money. [17]

Locator map of Indiana with Jackson County highlighted in red. Map: David Benbennick, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

• • •

It is not just one jail

Jackson County is small. The problems are not. Here are five other county jails where government findings, court orders or lawsuits tell a similar story, each labeled by its source type.

Original graphic. Base map: "Blank US Map (states only)" by Heitordp, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Cuyahoga County Jail, Cleveland, Ohio (news investigation and official records). At least 24 people died in the jail's custody from 2018 through early 2025, according to a yearlong investigation by The Marshall Project and News 5 Cleveland drawing on federal and state records and news reports. Video showed that when Glen Williams Jr., 39, collapsed in January 2024, at least nine minutes passed before staff started CPR. State jail inspectors later found he had reported medical problems "numerous times over several days" without timely review, and Ohio placed the county on a corrective action plan in April 2024. [18] In September 2025, the county medical examiner ruled the May 2025 death of Tasha Grant, 39, who was awaiting a mental-health evaluation, a homicide, caused by "physical restraint in the setting of congestive heart failure." The office stressed that "homicide" is a medicolegal term that "does not imply wrongdoing," and the sheriff's department opened an investigation. [19]

The Cuyahoga County Justice Center complex in downtown Cleveland, where the county jail is located. Photo: Warren LeMay, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain dedication).

Fulton County Jail, Atlanta, Georgia (U.S. Department of Justice findings and federal consent decree). On November 14, 2024, the Justice Department concluded that conditions at the jail violated the Constitution, including failure to protect people from violence, a pattern of excessive force, inadequate living conditions, and inadequate medical and mental-health care. In January 2025, the county and sheriff agreed to a court-enforced consent decree with an independent monitor who issues public reports every six months. [20][21] The investigation followed, among other things, the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, 35, in the jail's psychiatric wing. The county medical examiner listed his cause and manner of death as undetermined; an independent autopsy commissioned by his family's lawyers concluded he died of "severe neglect." [22]

Snohomish County Jail, Everett, Washington (lawsuit, settled without admission). Sean Hanchett, 32, died in December 2022, about a day and a half after he was booked while in opioid withdrawal. His mother's federal lawsuit alleged he never received his prescribed Suboxone and was placed in solitary confinement without regular medical monitoring. In August 2026, the county settled for $2.5 million without admitting liability; a sheriff's office inquiry had earlier found "no fault" in the jail's medical response. [23] As of January 2025, The Seattle Times reported that Washington had no statewide independent oversight of local jails, and that at least 64 people had died in them since 2022. [24]

Snohomish County Corrections in Everett, Washington (photographed 2009). Photo: Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, Indiana (lawsuits and criminal charges). Two 2025 wrongful-death suits involve January and February 2024 deaths. James Shaffer died after a suicide attempt while on a suicide watch; his family's lawsuit alleges he was supposed to be in a stripped cell and checked at least every 30 minutes, and was not. Steven Perry, 27, died of a fentanyl overdose; two other incarcerated men were charged in his death, and his family's suit alleges "systemic failures" in keeping drugs out. The sheriff declined comment on pending litigation. [25][26]

Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center, Mississippi (federal court receivership). After years of litigation that began with a 2016 Justice Department suit, and after a federal judge twice held the county in contempt in 2022, a court-appointed receiver took control of the jail on October 1, 2025. Court monitors reported the jail was operating with 29 percent of required staff (the sheriff disputed that figure), and The Marshall Project reported at least six deaths in 2025 at that point. [27]

We found no record linking any of these jails to a family-court case. They show the same pattern as Jackson County: people in crisis, staff stretched thin, and families learning what happened only through lawsuits, autopsies and federal orders.

• • •

When the parent is the one behind bars

Historic cell door, Montgomery County Jail, Crawfordsville, Indiana (Historic American Engineering Record). This historic jail is now a museum; the photo is used here as a general illustration only. Photo: Historic American Engineering Record, Library of Congress, public domain.

County jails are not an abstract issue for the families the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts (FCVFC) works with, as described at the start of this article.

When a parent in a custody fight is jailed, for any reason, contact with children can shrink to a paid video screen, the family case keeps moving whether or not the parent can reach a lawyer, and a gap in medical or mental-health care can do lasting harm.

Protective parents and their advocates say family courts across the country are jailing parents in custody disputes. The public record documents it in several states, and it is important to be precise about what it shows.

There is no national count. We found no reliable national data on how many parents are jailed for contempt of custody or parenting-time orders. Even for child support, the data are thin: a Wisconsin study found county agencies could not track how often civil contempt led to jail. [28] The best national estimate covers child support only: using national survey data, a 2018 study found that 14 percent of fathers with child-support debt had been jailed for nonpayment by the time their child was 9. [29]

The U.S. Supreme Court has addressed it. In Turner v. Rogers (2011), a South Carolina father had been jailed for 12 months for civil contempt over unpaid child support, with no lawyer and no finding on whether he could pay. The Court held there is no automatic right to a lawyer in those hearings, but that due process requires real safeguards, and that his jailing violated due process. [30] A later study of 326 South Carolina contempt hearings found that judges' practices changed little after the ruling. [31]

A judge's gavel. Generic illustration. Photo: "Legal Gavel" by Blogtrepreneur, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Indiana appeals courts keep reversing jail sentences in custody cases. These are official court opinions:

In A.J. v. M.R. (February 2026), a Vanderburgh County mother who withheld parenting time, citing abuse concerns and DCS advice, was jailed for three days in 2025. She produced no DCS documentation to support those concerns. The Court of Appeals reversed the jail sanction as purely punitive because she was given no way to purge the contempt, though it upheld a custody change. [32]

In Gray v. Morgan (2023), a mother's 48-hour jail sentence for contempt in parenting-time disputes was vacated because she was denied due process and given no chance to purge. [33]

In Tincher v. Sweat (2024), a mother's seven-day jail sanction for repeatedly late parenting-time exchanges was vacated as punitive. [34]

In Mumford v. Hedden (2022), a Delaware County mother who refused court-ordered parenting time after reporting sexual-abuse allegations was jailed for about five to six days in 2021. The trial court found her allegations were not substantiated by multiple agencies, and the appeals court affirmed the contempt finding. [35]

We report the courts' findings as they are: in Mumford, the court found the abuse allegations unsubstantiated, and in A.J., no documentation supported them. Even so, the appellate record shows trial courts imposing jail without the safeguards the law requires.

Other states. In Colorado, a Larimer County judge in July 2024 ordered Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins to serve seven weekends in jail for interfering with court-ordered reunification therapy between her sons and their father, who was later criminally charged with child sexual abuse. He denies the charges, which are unproven. She served about two weekends before the judge suspended the rest and halted the therapy. [36] Also in Colorado, Kalea Aine was sentenced to 23 months for violating a broad gag order in her custody case and served about 10 months before release on bond; the Colorado Court of Appeals said the order raised "substantial constitutional issues" but that she still had to obey it. [37] In Wisconsin, an appeals court in April 2026 affirmed a stayed 180-day jail sentence for a father who posted videos about his custody case, including hearing audio. [38]

We found no public record of a family-court contempt jailing at the Jackson County Jail.

• • •

The jail threat to protective parents

Jail is not only something that happens to parents in custody fights. It is also something held over them.

Contempt power exists to make people obey court orders. But FCVFC reports that, in the cases it sees across the country, the threat of jail has become a tool of a different kind in family court: a way to threaten, intimidate and punish protective parents, most often mothers, who report abuse, withhold contact they believe is dangerous, or speak publicly about their cases. [5] That is the Foundation's view, drawn from its own casework, and no national data exist to measure it. But the public record above points in the same direction. Indiana's Court of Appeals has repeatedly struck down jail sanctions in parenting-time cases as punitive, imposed without the chance to purge that civil contempt requires. [32–34] A Colorado mother was ordered to jail for interfering with reunification therapy with a father later charged with abusing her children. [36] Another Colorado mother spent about 10 months behind bars over a gag order. [37] When a sanction that is supposed to coerce compliance is used instead to punish, the message to every other parent in the courtroom is clear: speak up, hold back your child, and you may be next.

The threat alone does damage. A parent who believes her child is in danger now has to weigh protecting that child against the real possibility of a cell. Many comply. Some do not, and they pay for it. And as the Foundation's director warns at the start of this article, while a protective mother sits in jail, her children remain where she feared they would be: with the other parent, under the order she was resisting.

When the worst happens. On October 29, 2026, investigative journalist Michael Volpe reviewed Fatal Custody, a new documentary from Al Jazeera English on the family court system. According to Volpe's review, the film features interviews with two mothers whose children were killed by their ex-husbands during a custody battle, and an interview with Hope Hooton, whose story inspired the Alec and Lydia Act in Arizona. [39] The documentary is about custody, not contempt jailings. But it shows what protective parents say they are trying to prevent, and why a mother might risk jail rather than hand a child over.

The ask. FCVFC says it is raising funds under this heading: no jail for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children. According to the Foundation, the first person that fund would support is B., a protective parent FCVFC is working with who, it reports, faces that threat. [5] FCVFC's account of B.'s case has not been independently verified, and we are not naming B. to protect the family. Details on how to give are below.

• • •

What should change

These recommendations follow from the records above:

Count the deaths, publicly. Every county should publish each in-custody death, with cause and manner, as soon as they are known. In Jackson County, two causes of death are still not public.

Independent oversight of county jails. Mississippi does not inspect or regulate county jails, according to The Marshall Project, and in Hinds County a federal court became the oversight. States should not wait for receivership.

No gaps in care. Screening at booking, required health evaluations on time, and continued psychiatric and addiction treatment, including prescribed medication.

Checks that actually happen. Cell-check and suicide-watch logs should be kept, audited, and released after a death.

Real safeguards before a parent is jailed in a custody case. As Turner v. Rogers and Indiana's appeals courts require: notice, a hearing, a chance to purge, and an ability-to-comply finding. Jail should be the last resort, never punishment for raising abuse concerns.

No jail as a threat. Contempt should never be used to intimidate a parent out of reporting abuse or protecting a child. Before any parent is jailed, a court should confirm where the child will be, and with whom, while that parent is behind bars.

Collect the data. States should track how often family courts order parents jailed for contempt, by type of order. Right now, no one can say how often it happens.

Keep families connected. Free visits, especially for parents in custody cases.

• • •

How to help

Give to "No Jail for Protective Parents." FCVFC is raising funds for protective parents threatened with contempt for defending their children, beginning with B. To give, or to ask how the funds are used, contact FCVFC at https://www.fcvfc.org, info@fcvfc.org, or 1-866-553-6931. [1][5]

Learn about the Foundation. FCVFC supports protective parents and families in abuse-related custody cases. Visit https://www.fcvfc.org, email info@fcvfc.org, or call 1-866-553-6931. [1]

Ask for the records. In Indiana, anyone can file an Access to Public Records Act request (IC 5-14-3) for jail inspection reports, death logs and cell-check records. Most states have a similar law.

Ask your officials. Ask county commissioners, sheriffs and state legislators for public reporting of in-custody deaths, independent jail oversight, and real limits on jailing parents in custody cases.

Share your story. If you or someone you love has been held in a county jail, or jailed or threatened with jail in a family-court case, your account is part of the record.

They may be prisoners, but they are people. Every one of them is someone's son, daughter, mother or father. A jail cell does not cancel a person's right to medical care, to be checked on, and to be kept alive. And it should never be the price a parent pays for trying to protect a child.

• • •

Endnotes

Source types: [OFFICIAL] government finding, court order or opinion, settlement or official record; [LAWSUIT] allegation in a filed lawsuit, not proven; [NEWS] news report or investigation; [STUDY] academic research; [FCVFC] the Foundation's own account, not independently verified.

1. [FCVFC] Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, website (accessed Oct. 29, 2026): https://www.fcvfc.org

2. [FCVFC] FCVFC client letters regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 26, 2026 (on file with FCVFC). Not independently verified.

3. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC, email to a clinician's office at Amen Clinics regarding Kevin Guthrie, Oct. 27, 2026 (on file with FCVFC); FCVFC report to the author that Kevin Guthrie faces a jail sentence (Oct. 2026). Not independently verified.

4. [OFFICIAL] U.S. Const. amend. VI.

5. [FCVFC] Jill Jones-Soderman, FCVFC director, emails to the author, Oct. 29, 2026 (on file with the author). Her statements of opinion and accusation, and FCVFC's accounts of its casework and fundraising; not independently verified.

6. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Indiana Public Media, ISP finding on McLemore (July 2022): https://www.ipm.org/2022-07-05/jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies-most-likely-by-lack-of-staff-attention

7. [OFFICIAL] Estate of Joshua McLemore v. Jackson County et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:23-cv-00057; complaint [LAWSUIT]: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.insd.206762/gov.uscourts.insd.206762.1.0.pdf ; docket: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67174021/estate-of-joshua-a-mclemore-v-jackson-county-indiana/ ; WAVE, $7.25M settlement (Dec. 2023): https://www.wdrbwave.com/2023/12/08/jackson-county-settles-725-million-lawsuit-over-inmate-who-died-while-isolation/

8. [NEWS] The Republic, contractor settles McLemore case (Mar. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/03/30/jackson-county-jail-contractor-settles-inmate-death-case/

9. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, jail understaffing (June 2022): https://tribtown.com/2022/06/24/county-council-agrees-to-address-jailer-shortage/

10. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] The Tribune, 2017 overcrowding: https://tribtown.com/2018/04/06/jail_closing_in_on_utilizing_former_juvenile_detention_center/

11. [OFFICIAL] Federal court orders, McClain v. Ferguson et al., S.D. Ind. No. 4:21-cv-00165: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165/pdf/USCOURTS-insd-4_21-cv-00165-0.pdf

12. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] WDRB, $5.6M Chappell settlement: https://www.wdrb.com/news/jackson-county-to-pay-more-than-5m-to-family-of-louisville-mother-who-died-in/article_94ab5d68-29a6-46c1-93c2-816e1445039a.html ; The Tribune (Sept. 2025): https://tribtown.com/2025/09/22/family-seeks-to-reject-5-5-million-settlement-in-jackson-county-jail-inmate-death-case/

13. [NEWS] The Republic, Antonio Fox death (Apr. 2024): https://www.therepublic.com/2024/04/24/jackson-county-jail-inmate-collapses-and-dies-indiana-state-police-investigating/ ; Indiana Public Media: https://www.ipm.org/2024-04-24/police-man-held-in-jackson-county-jail-dies-after-collapsing-in-cell

14. [NEWS; OFFICIAL finding] WBIW, Richard Cox II death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wbiw.com/2026/08/04/jackson-county-inmate-facing-child-sex-charges-dies-following-apparent-suicide-attempt/ ; The Republic, prosecutor finding (Sept. 2026): https://www.therepublic.com/2026/09/10/prosecutor-no-evidence-of-criminal-wrongdoing-in-jackson-county-jail-inmates-death/

15. [NEWS] WRTV, Amuel Hall death (Aug. 2026): https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/second-inmate-in-a-month-dies-at-jackson-county-jail ; The Republic: https://www.therepublic.com/2026/08/19/isp-investigating-after-jackson-county-jail-inmate-dies/

16. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Citizen Portal, new jail medical contract (Nov. 2024): https://citizenportal.ai/articles/8684749/indiana/jackson-county/commissioners-approve-new-jail-medical-contract-not-to-exceed-662700 ; county statements reported in [7].

17. [OFFICIAL] Jackson County Sheriff, visitation policy: https://www.jacksoncountysheriffin.org/page.php?id=3 ; Jackson County, incarceration information: https://www.jacksoncounty.in.gov/government/departments_i-z/sheriff_s_department_jail/incarceration_information.php

18. [NEWS + OFFICIAL] The Marshall Project / News 5 Cleveland, "'Nobody's Trying to Help Him'" (Jan. 23, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/01/23/cuyahoga-jail-deaths-medical-investigation

19. [OFFICIAL via NEWS] Ideastream Public Media, medical examiner ruling (Sept. 25, 2025): https://www.ideastream.org/law-justice/2025-09-25/medical-examiner-rules-may-cuyahoga-county-jail-death-a-homicide

20. [OFFICIAL] U.S. DOJ, Fulton County Jail consent decree: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1382776/dl ; fact sheet: https://www.justice.gov/crt/media/1384111/dl

21. [NEWS] Associated Press via GPB, consent decree (Jan. 3, 2025): https://www.gpb.org/news/2025/01/03/justice-department-enters-consent-decree-fulton-county-over-jail-conditions

22. [NEWS; independent autopsy commissioned by family lawyers] NBC News (May 2023): https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-died-severe-neglect-fulton-county-jail-bed-bug-infestation-autopsy-rcna85676

23. [LAWSUIT, settled without admission of liability] The Daily Herald (Aug. 20, 2026): https://www.heraldnet.com/2026/08/20/mom-gets-2-5-million-settlement-in-sons-death-at-county-jail/

24. [NEWS] The Seattle Times, jail oversight bill: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/bill-would-give-wa-jails-independent-oversight/

25. [LAWSUIT via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Shaffer suit (June 12, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/06/12/allen-county-commissioners-sheriff-several-confinement-officers-named-recently-filed-wrongful-death-lawsuit/

26. [LAWSUIT + criminal charges via NEWS] WPTA 21Alive, Perry suit (Aug. 27, 2025): https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/08/27/family-man-who-died-fentanyl-overdose-allen-county-jail-files-lawsuit-against-sheriff-jail-commander/

27. [OFFICIAL + NEWS] The Marshall Project, Hinds County receivership (Oct. 1, 2025): https://www.themarshallproject.org/2025/10/01/mississippi-hinds-county-jail-receivership

28. [STUDY] Cook & Noyes, Institute for Research on Poverty, Univ. of Wisconsin: https://www.irp.wisc.edu/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Task7A-CS2009-11-Report-Cook-Noyes.pdf

29. [STUDY] Cozzolino, "Public Assistance, Relationship Context, and Jail for Child Support Debt," Socius (2018): https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2378023118757124

30. [OFFICIAL] Turner v. Rogers, 564 U.S. 431 (2011): https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USREPORTS-564/USREPORTS-564-431

31. [STUDY] Patterson, "Turner in the Trenches," 25 Geo. J. Poverty L. & Pol'y (2017): https://www.law.georgetown.edu/poverty-journal/in-print/volume-25-issue-1-fall-2017/turner-in-the-trenches-a-study-of-how-turner-v-rogers-affected-child-support-contempt-proceedings/

32. [OFFICIAL] A.J. v. M.R., Ind. Ct. App. No. 25A-JP-1655 (Feb. 23, 2026): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=PyyDa81p-ycH2Zx8_0JOs688Wb8pPSJ10D0xayOjfhec1eaLSdIk3D9x4XyHGkog0

33. [OFFICIAL] Gray v. Morgan, Ind. Ct. App. No. 23A-DR-195 (Nov. 9, 2023): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=0gMBU-ej8pa8O68gO1ubJHs_iwlyv3gXv0D2RzpgejzZjTHHlEu7WeUw0nRRxz-m0

34. [OFFICIAL] Tincher v. Sweat, 247 N.E.3d 793 (Ind. Ct. App. 2024): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=HCHrQxbxNPr2G0yQlqW5NK5odXi6YBRWjOaVnFFsgj_xzLoK6Ej80rXjGut10lLr0

35. [OFFICIAL] Mumford v. Hedden, Ind. Ct. App. No. 21A-DC-2101 (May 25, 2022): https://public.courts.in.gov/Decisions/api/Document/Opinion?Id=teJxb4hsPhwnhpSSeYm5GkXL3vIyJsZ-Cm8vWMTcfqh8uJELjqaZlaCws9jJrn_N0

36. [NEWS] The Denver Gazette (Sept. 12, 2024): https://www.denvergazette.com/2024/09/12/colorado-mother-avoids-jail-after-lawyer-argues-reunification-therapist-has-history-of-deadly-consequence/ ; HuffPost: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/colorado-family-reunification-therapy-jail_n_66e0763be4b027873082030e

37. [NEWS] CBS Colorado (Jan. 13, 2023): https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/kalea-aine-jailed-violating-unconstitutional-gag-order-colorado-mother-child-custody-case/

38. [OFFICIAL] Fox v. Fox, Wis. Ct. App. No. 2025AP2229 (Apr. 8, 2026): https://www.wicourts.gov/ca/opinion/DisplayDocument.pdf?content=pdf&seqNo=1100395

39. [NEWS] Michael Volpe, "Fatal Custody: a review," Michael Volpe Investigates (Substack), Oct. 29, 2026, reviewing Al Jazeera English's documentary F

atal Custody: https://michaelvolpe.substack.com/p/fatal-custody-a-review

Image credits are listed in credits.md and beneath each image.

atal Custody: https://michaelvolpe.substack.com/p/fatal-custody-a-review

Image credits are listed in credits.md and beneath each image.

atal Custody: https://michaelvolpe.substack.com/p/fatal-custody-a-review

Image credits are listed in credits.md and beneath each image.