Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Carisa Carlton's avatar
Carisa Carlton
Oct 7Edited

A child's disclosure should stop the case cold. Instead the court asks whose authority is being threatened. I've watched it happen for years. The child becomes the problem. The protective parent becomes the obstacle. "Alienation" supplies the answer before anyone reads the record. Read the record. The controller's own words are usually right there, in years of texts and emails. A court that won't look at the evidence isn't protecting children. It's protecting itself.

See how real evidence is formed: https://observatory.carltonresearch.com/

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5Edited

Courtroom decorum means nothing to a child sent back into danger. I want judges, evaluators, and court-appointed professionals judged by the consequences of their decisions, including what they investigated and what they brushed aside. Jill Jones-Soderman identifies an institutional temptation: protecting the authority of the people running the case can become more important than testing their conclusions. Once that happens, a parent’s persistence becomes defiance, and a child’s distress becomes something to manage. Every compelled intervention needs reasons that survive scrutiny and an effective route to challenge harm. The robe, credential, or referral cannot make a child’s safety somebody else’s problem.

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