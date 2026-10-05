Incest depends on secrecy, dependency, and the misuse of parental power. A court compounds that harm when it treats a child’s disclosure as a threat to parental authority rather than a demand for investigation.

A child’s disclosure of sexual abuse should interrupt the ordinary business of a custody dispute. It should trigger a careful investigation, an assessment of immediate danger, and access to qualified care. Yet a dangerous reversal becomes possible when the adults controlling the proceeding turn their attention toward discrediting the disclosure. The child becomes the problem. The parent seeking protection becomes the obstacle. The authority of the accused adult, and eventually the authority of the court itself, becomes the interest everyone is expected to preserve.

This is the institutional danger at the center of family court corruption: the power to convert a demand for protection into evidence against the person making it. When that happens, the secrecy surrounding abuse acquires another layer. Inside the family, a child may fear punishment for speaking. Inside the courtroom, the parent who brings that speech forward may fear losing the child. A system charged with investigating danger can become another source of pressure to stop describing it.

Sigmund Freud’s Totem and Taboo, published in 1913, provides a historical point of departure for examining authority, prohibition, and the rules governing intimate relationships. Freud’s speculative account of social origins is no modern forensic manual. Its usefulness here is as a provocation: who establishes the prohibitions within a community, whose conduct those prohibitions regulate, and what happens when authority protects itself from examination? In the family court context, those questions lead directly to the treatment of incest and child sexual abuse.[1]

The most consequential taboo may become the prohibition against challenging the people authorized to decide what happened.

Childhood trauma has an extensive clinical literature. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network describes the varied consequences of sexual abuse, including post-traumatic stress reactions, changes in behavior, and difficulties affecting a child’s functioning. Children do not all respond alike. Their ages, relationships, circumstances, and available support matter. Some display conspicuous distress; others do not show obvious symptoms. The absence of a dramatic reaction cannot establish that a child is safe.[2]

Precision matters just as much when symptoms are present. A symptom checklist cannot identify a perpetrator or conclusively establish sexual abuse. The Canadian Paediatric Society’s guidance, reaffirmed in January 2026, calls for knowledgeable, clinically proficient assessment and careful interpretation of findings. It also explains why a normal examination does not exclude abuse. Some abusive acts leave no injury, and injuries can heal before an examination occurs. Courts need competent interpretation of the evidence they have, including its limits.[3]

Scientific discipline therefore demands investigation. It does not justify dismissing a child because the physical examination is normal, or declaring a particular person guilty because the child has nightmares. Both shortcuts can injure the child. The obligation is to examine the history, the child’s account, relevant records, possible medical explanations, and the circumstances in which information emerged.

Disclosure itself can be complicated. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network’s guidance for parents and caregivers expressly addresses children taking back disclosures. That possibility belongs within professional assessment; it cannot responsibly be reduced to a convenient rule that the first statement or the later withdrawal must be true. A child needs an opportunity to speak without being coached toward an accusation or pressured toward a denial.[4]

Within an abusive family relationship, dependency can make protection terribly difficult. The person accused may also provide food, transportation, affection, housing, or access to other loved ones. A child’s attachment to an adult does not settle whether that adult has caused harm. Nor does a child’s fear settle every disputed fact. What matters is whether the adults conducting the investigation can tolerate complexity without using it as an excuse to abandon the investigation.

Freud’s own intellectual history illustrates why theory deserves scrutiny. His early “seduction theory” connected childhood sexual experiences with later symptoms; his subsequent movement toward other explanations remains the subject of historical controversy. The Freud Museum’s discussion acknowledges that continuing debate. It would be careless to turn this disputed history into a simple claim that every patient disclosed verified incest and Freud knowingly substituted fantasy. The enduring question is how a professional theory affects what its adherents are willing to hear.[5]

That question remains urgent when parental alienation enters a custody proceeding. The World Health Organization explains that parental alienation is principally used in legal contexts and was not included as a health care concept in ICD-11. WHO removed it as an index term and states that there are no evidence-based health care interventions specifically for parental alienation. Existing classifications address caregiver-child relationship problems without conferring diagnostic authority on the disputed label.[6]

Parents can manipulate children. Relationships can be damaged by destructive adult behavior. Neither proposition establishes that a particular abuse report is false. The danger arises when the label supplies an answer before the relevant evidence has been examined: the child rejects a parent because the other parent caused the rejection; the child’s insistence confirms the supposed influence; the reporting parent’s persistence becomes further proof. Under that reasoning, contradiction strengthens the theory rather than testing it.

A child should never have to disprove an adult’s preferred explanation before receiving a competent safety assessment.

Financial interests deserve the same scrutiny. Evaluations, supervised contact, treatment programs, and continuing professional involvement can impose substantial obligations on a family. A court ordering those services should require disclosure of financial relationships, clear reasons for the referral, defined objectives, and a means of reporting harm. The existence of fees does not by itself establish trafficking or criminal conspiracy. It does establish a reason to examine who benefits from a recommendation and who can independently challenge it.

The central concern is coercion joined to dependency. A parent who believes access to a child depends on satisfying an evaluator is poorly positioned to question that evaluator’s conclusions. A child whose contact with a trusted caregiver depends on demonstrating “progress” may face powerful incentives to say what adults want to hear. Courts should demand evidence that an intervention improves safety and well-being. Outward compliance alone is an inadequate measure.

Congress has addressed these concerns through the custody provisions commonly known as Kayden’s Law. 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k) offers additional funding to states adopting specified protections, including restrictions on reunification treatment unsupported by scientifically valid evidence of safety and effectiveness, and on treatment premised on cutting a child off from a bonded parent. These are incentives for state reform, rather than an automatic prohibition governing every custody proceeding. They nevertheless establish a clear direction: compelled intervention requires meaningful safeguards.[7]

Accountability also requires an accurate understanding of judicial immunity. In Mireles v. Waco, the Supreme Court described broad protection against damages liability for judicial acts. Claims of bad faith or malice do not, by themselves, overcome that protection. The recognized exceptions concern nonjudicial acts and actions taken in the complete absence of jurisdiction. The Court also recognized that judicial immunity does not create absolute immunity from criminal liability.[8]

Those distinctions expose a serious practical problem. A family may experience devastating consequences from an order while having limited routes to compensation against the judge who issued it. That makes timely review, reasoned findings, independent oversight, and effective disciplinary systems more important. Judicial independence cannot excuse institutional indifference to the consequences of judicial power.

Former Arkansas Judge Michael Maggio supplies a documented example of criminal accountability. According to the Justice Department’s account of his conviction and sentencing, Maggio admitted accepting campaign support in exchange for reducing a nursing home negligence verdict from $5.2 million to $1 million. He received a ten-year prison sentence in 2016. The case concerned bribery in civil litigation. Its relevance is concrete: the exercise of judicial authority can be investigated and punished when evidence establishes a crime.[9]

Toni Morrison approached the destruction of protective choices through literature. In Beloved, Sethe’s killing of her daughter is inseparable from the terror of enslavement and recapture. The novel forces readers to confront a world in which lawful authority can enforce monstrous harm. Invoking that tragedy offers no justification for killing a child. It demands that institutions preserve real avenues of safety before desperation consumes a family.[10]

The proper response to a parent’s terror is careful assessment, practical protection, and a credible opportunity to be heard. Neither punishment for expressing fear nor uncritical acceptance of every accusation will accomplish that work. Children need adults capable of distinguishing evidence from allegiance, clinical judgment from professional vanity, and genuine safety from the appearance of an orderly case.

My argument is that family courts must be judged by what their decisions do to children. Did the court investigate the reported danger? Did it consider qualified evidence? Could the child speak freely? Were competing explanations examined? Did anyone review the consequences after the order was enforced? These are basic demands of a system entrusted with intimate power over vulnerable people.

The taboo that deserves protection is the prohibition against violating a child. When preserving adult authority becomes more important than investigating that violation, the institution has lost its moral direction. A court can call its order protective. It must still answer for the child’s safety after the courtroom doors close.

Endnotes