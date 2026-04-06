Jill Jones-Soderman

Jill Jones-Soderman

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Richard Luthmann
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This is law without science, power without accountability. Gardner's "marketing" theory, rejected by the medical community, somehow thrives in courtrooms because it serves a purpose—it protects abusers and punishes resistance. Once “alienation” is invoked, evidence stops mattering. The child’s voice is dismissed, the protective parent is labeled, and the outcome is locked in. That’s not justice—it’s a rigged system wearing a robe. And the deeper problem? It’s self-sustaining. Experts, evaluators, and courts all reinforce the same narrative because the system depends on it. Strip away the jargon, and what’s left is chilling: institutionalized harm, justified by fiction.

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