An emergency order can protect a child. It can also separate a family long enough for the separation itself to become the court’s reason for keeping it in place. Ohio can stop that cycle.

By Jill Jones-Soderman

Founder and Executive Director, Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts

An emergency order should buy the court time to find out what is true. In family court, it can do the opposite. The court moves the child first. The parent spends months trying to get a hearing. By the time that hearing comes, the separation has become the child’s routine, and the court is asked to preserve the very arrangement it imposed before hearing both sides.

That is how temporary becomes permanent without anyone having to call it permanent.

Catherine Kassenoff knew how to fight in court. She had been a federal prosecutor and had served as special counsel to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Yet for years she fought over access to her three daughters in Westchester County. On May 27, 2023, she died in Switzerland. Ms. magazine reported that it obtained the U.S. State Department’s report confirming her death. In her final statement, Catherine said the system “functions in darkness.” She pointed to restrictions on speech, proceedings the public could not see, and temporary orders that lasted for years.[1]

Dr. Bandy X. Lee has republished the 2023 Ms. investigation. Read it for what it documents about the use of emergency orders and disputed evidence. Then read the court decisions. A parent’s account deserves to be heard. A judge’s account of what happened deserves to be examined. Neither should be beyond questioning.[1]

How an emergency order becomes the status quo

The New York appellate record shows that Allan Kassenoff sought temporary sole custody in June 2019, relying in part on private messages between Catherine and a friend who was an attorney. Catherine described a succession of temporary protection orders beginning in 2020. She said the orders she described were eventually vacated and that one forced her out of her apartment before she had a hearing. Allan disputed her account of the litigation. His amended complaint in a separate federal case presented the restrictions as responses to concerns about the children’s welfare and alleged violations of court orders. Those were his assertions in a pleading.[2]

Here is the question I want answered in every case like this: When did the court give the parent a meaningful chance to challenge the evidence supporting the separation? A real emergency may require a judge to act before the other parent can be heard. The court should set the return hearing when it signs the order. Otherwise, the calendar can do what the evidence has yet to justify. By the time a parent gets to speak, the child may have spent a school year learning to live without them.

An expert report is not a hearing

Catherine’s lawyer, Harold Burke, had taken on this problem before. In S.L. v. J.R., New York’s highest court reversed a final custody award entered without a full hearing. The trial court had relied in part on hearsay and a forensic evaluator whose conclusions and credibility neither party had tested. The Court of Appeals did not decide which parent should have custody. It held that a hearing was required because facts that mattered to the children’s best interests remained disputed.[3]

That distinction is vital. A court-appointed evaluator may have something valuable to say. Appointment does not make a report accurate. Let the parties see what the evaluator relied on. Ask who was interviewed, what was left out, and whether a treating clinician’s observations conflict with the report. Let the judge hear those answers before a disputed opinion hardens into the court’s explanation for why a child cannot go home.

Protect children’s privacy. Keep the court answerable.

Catherine challenged a 2021 speech order. In Kassenoff v. Kassenoff, the Appellate Division struck down the provision barring her from discussing the children with employees of Allan’s firm. The court found that restriction unnecessary. It left the other restrictions at issue in place, including the prohibition on both parents disparaging each other on social media. Catherine won a specific point. The decision did not resolve the custody dispute.[4]

The question of scrutiny reaches beyond her case. In Crawford v. Ally, a New York appeals court called for a prompt evidentiary hearing when a temporary protection order in a criminal case threatens an immediate, significant deprivation of a substantial interest. A subsequent internal court administration memo urged judges to resist full testimonial hearings unless necessary and appropriate. In 2025, New York’s highest court rejected a blanket claim of privilege over related records sought by the New York Civil Liberties Union and sent the case back for further proceedings.[5]

Children’s medical records and intimate disclosures deserve protection. A court can protect those details and still explain why it separated a family, what evidence it relied on, and when it will review the order. The child’s privacy belongs to the child. It should never become the institution’s excuse for refusing to explain itself.

Ohio: Thirty-two days

Ryder Belisle was 12. He had Sanfilippo syndrome type B, a progressive genetic disorder. He used a wheelchair and depended on a feeding tube. His mother, Taci, described how his care changed as the disease progressed. She was the person doing that work every day.[6]

NEOhio.news reported that Taci said she moved to Ohio to escape domestic violence. Washington courts denied her 2025 petitions for protection orders. On November 19, 2025, a Summit County juvenile court granted the father’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus and ordered the children returned to his physical custody pending further orders in Washington. The Ohio court held a hearing and denied a request to postpone it after Ryder had recently suffered seizures. According to the account reported by NEOhio.news, police escorted Taci from his hospital bedside that evening. Ryder was taken to Washington. He died at Seattle Children’s Hospital on December 21, 32 days after the Ohio order.[6]

The Ohio court held a hearing. That is a material difference from an order entered on one side’s papers. The dates do not establish what caused Ryder’s death. They do tell Ohio where to look: Before the transfer went ahead, who assessed the medical risk? What did the receiving caregiver know how to do? Who verified that the equipment, supplies, and follow-up care would be there when Ryder arrived? Those questions needed answers before he moved.

What Ohio can do now

The U.S. Supreme Court has said that the opportunity to be heard must come at a meaningful time and in a meaningful manner. Ohio already sets short deadlines for full hearings after certain ex parte domestic violence protection orders. Bring that urgency to temporary custody orders that materially separate a child from a parent. Set the hearing date when the emergency order is signed. Give both sides access to the evidence and a fair chance to challenge it. Require written reasons for keeping the restrictions in place.[7]

Give medically fragile children a safeguard that operates before the transfer. Ryder’s Law is an advocacy proposal that has been shared with Ohio lawmakers. It has not been introduced. Its core idea is straightforward: a credible warning of serious medical risk should be able to pause a nonemergency move while the court gets independent clinical input and checks whether the receiving caregiver is ready. Put deadlines in the statute. I want independent clinical review within 24 hours and a hearing within 48. Require a written transition plan, with a clinician responsible for discharge and a receiving provider who has agreed to take over care. When another state has jurisdiction, require the courts to communicate promptly and document who is responsible for addressing the warning.[8]

The Ohio Senate passed SB 174 in November 2025. It went to the House Judiciary Committee on November 19, the same day as Ryder’s transfer order. It has not received a House floor vote. Give it a public hearing and a recorded vote. Bring back Aisha’s Law, including early lethality screening and round-the-clock access to seek protection. Write the child safety standards encouraged by federal Kayden’s Law into Ohio law, including meaningful review of abuse evidence and qualifications for experts who offer opinions about it. And introduce Ryder’s Law so families and treating clinicians can testify before the people who will write the rules.[9]

Ask your Ohio legislators for dates: a hearing on SB 174, a sponsor for Ryder’s Law, and a public timetable for the safety measures. If your family is fighting to be heard, you can reach the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts at 866-553-6931.

Catherine asked the public to look at what the courts were doing in the dark. Ryder needed the adults with authority over his care to answer questions while he was still in that hospital bed. Ohio owes both families more than another promise to study the problem. Put the evidence before the judge while there is still time to protect the child.

Endnotes

1. “Lawyers Say Catherine Kassenoff’s Case—and Thousands of Others—Violate U.S. Constitutional Right to Due Process,” originally published by Ms., July 13, 2023; republished by Bandy X. Lee, November 11, 2026. The article reproduces Catherine’s account and reports obtaining the State Department death record. See also Frank Parlato’s report on attorney Harold Burke’s July 6, 2023 letter to the federal court.

2. Kassenoff v. Kassenoff, 213 A.D.3d 821 (2d Dep’t 2023), recounting the 2019 custody motion in an appeal concerning electronic communications. For the parties’ competing accounts, see the republished Ms. investigation and Allan Kassenoff’s amended complaint in Kassenoff v. Harvey, ECF No. 7 (N.D. Fla. Sept. 19, 2023).

3. S.L. v. J.R., 27 N.Y.3d 558, 563–65 (2016). The decision required a hearing on the disputed record before the court; it did not impose a categorical hearing rule for every custody case.

4. Kassenoff v. Kassenoff, 213 A.D.3d 822, 823–24 (2d Dep’t 2023), the separate appeal concerning speech restrictions.

5. Matter of Crawford v. Ally, 197 A.D.3d 27, 34–35 (1st Dep’t 2021); June 27, 2021 Office of Court Administration memorandum, reproduced by the NYCLU; Matter of New York Civil Liberties Union v. New York State Office of Court Administration, 45 N.Y.3d 225 (2025). Crawford arose from a criminal protection order, not a custody judgment.

6. Taci Belisle, “Our Life with Sanfilippo,” Team Sanfilippo Foundation; “One Year After Court Order, Ryder Belisle’s Mother Urges Ohio to Pass Stalled Protections,” NEOhio.news, November 10, 2026. The latter reports the transfer chronology and quotes Taci. It does not establish medical causation.

7. Mathews v. Eldridge, 424 U.S. 319, 333–35 (1976), stating the general due process principle and explaining that the procedures required depend on the circumstances; Ohio Rev. Code § 3113.31(D), establishing full-hearing timelines and permitting continuances in specified circumstances.

8. Fathers & Mothers United for Children, Ryder’s Law policy materials and proposal status. See Ohio Rev. Code § 3127.18 for Ohio’s existing, limited interstate emergency custody authority and its court-to-court communication requirements.

9. Ohio General Assembly, SB 174 status, 136th General Assembly; Ohio House, history of Aisha’s Law and HB 486 status, 135th General Assembly. Federal Kayden’s Law is the Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act, Pub. L. No. 117-103, div. W, tit. XV, §§ 1501–1504, codified in relevant part at 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k). It offers federal grant incentives for state reforms.