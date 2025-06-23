Jill Jones-Soderman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Jones-Soderman's avatar
Jill Jones-Soderman
Jul 26

THANK YOU!

YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THE SECTION OF THE FCVFC.ORG

THE ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT……LAWYERS AS A LIABILITY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heidi's avatar
Heidi
Jun 24

Parental Alienation claims should be considered fraud. Until you can go to the court with specific evidence of something. Not just hypothetical theory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jill Jones-Soderman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture