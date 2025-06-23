In family court, the phrase “best interests of the child” is repeated like a mantra. But what happens when the professionals entrusted with protecting children’s well-being actively endanger it? What if the harm is not accidental—but the result of deliberate, unethical legal strategy?

That’s the alarming reality exposed in a formal disciplinary complaint filed against Washington, D.C. attorney Emily Gelmann. The complaint accuses Gelmann of orchestrating a pattern of deception, manipulation, and litigation abuse that directly contributed to the trauma and physical deterioration of two vulnerable children.

This isn’t just one family's story—it’s a chilling example of how family courts can be weaponized by attorneys who prioritize courtroom wins over child safety.

The Case Behind the Complaint

The complaint centers around a high-conflict custody dispute in D.C. Superior Court, where Gelmann represents the father of two children. According to the filing, Gelmann repeatedly distorted court orders, misled the core mental health professional, and suppressed or twisted key evidence in an effort to cast the protective mother as unstable, alienating, and unfit.

One of the most egregious allegations involves Gelmann’s misrepresentation of court-ordered therapeutic supervised visitation as reunification therapy—a treatment model that is clinically contraindicated in cases involving abuse or trauma. Despite both children having documented trauma diagnoses, Gelmann’s mischaracterizations led to their forced participation in harmful and inappropriate sessions with their abusive parent.

The fallout was severe. One child began suffering from dissociative episodes and suicidal ideation. The other exhibited classic symptoms of PTSD. Both were documented as deteriorating under the stress of these court-mandated interactions.

A Legal Strategy Built on Deception

The complaint details a disturbing series of actions by Attorney Emily Gelmann that, taken together, reflect a sustained effort to distort the truth, undermine a protective parent, and manipulate court proceedings. Among the key allegations:

Deliberate misrepresentation of court orders : Gelmann allegedly rebranded therapeutic supervised visitation—a protective measure—as reunification therapy, misleading both the court and clinicians and putting the children in harm’s way.



Baseless mental health accusations : Without any clinical evaluation or medical evidence, Gelmann insinuated that the mother was suffering from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy , a rare and serious condition often associated with fabricated child abuse cases.



Manipulating evidence to mislead the court : The complaint claims Gelmann selectively edited and rearranged text message exchanges to falsely suggest that the mother was obstructing visitation—then presented these distorted messages to the Guardian ad Litem.



Unsubstantiated claims of parental alienation : In the absence of supporting evidence, Gelmann repeatedly accused the mother of alienating the children from their father—echoing a discredited legal theory often used to silence abuse disclosures.



False allegations of coaching an abuse disclosure: Perhaps most troubling, Gelmann allegedly told the court that the mother had coached the child to fabricate a sexual abuse claim—despite documented evidence that the child independently disclosed the abuse to a school social worker, triggering a mandatory report.

These actions were not isolated incidents, the complaint argues. They were part of a calculated strategy designed to discredit the mother, manipulate the court, and secure custody for a parent with a history of documented abuse and neglect.

This Action Is Rare—But It Shouldn’t Be

What sets this complaint apart is not just the content, but the fact that it was filed at all. In family court, protective parents—especially mothers—rarely challenge attorneys who act unethically.

But in this case, the protective parent compiled evidence, secured expert evaluations, and submitted a formal request for disbarment—not just discipline. She alleges that Gelmann’s actions not only violated the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct but caused documented, foreseeable, and lasting harm to minor children.

The complaint cites violations of:

Rule 3.3 – Candor toward the tribunal

Rule 4.1 – Truthfulness in statements to others

Rule 4.4(a) – Respect for the rights of third persons

Rule 8.4(c) – Dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation

Rule 8.4(d) – Conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice

It also invokes the ABA Standards for Imposing Lawyer Sanctions, calling for disbarment under Standards 5.11 and 6.11—reserved for attorneys who engage in fraud or knowingly mislead courts in ways that cause serious harm.

A Legal System That Shields, Not Scrutinizes

Family court often operates in a legal gray zone—where hearsay can be treated as fact, and professionals like lawyers, evaluators, and therapists wield enormous influence with little oversight.

The complaint against Gelmann exposes how dangerous that lack of scrutiny can become. By pushing for mental health labels without clinical backing, mischaracterizing therapeutic processes, and suppressing abuse disclosures, Gelmann allegedly turned the legal system into a weapon—one used against the very children it’s supposed to protect.

And yet, most parents in similar situations never come forward.

We Need More Protective Parents to Speak Out

The courage it takes to document this kind of harm, and to hold a well-connected attorney publicly accountable, cannot be overstated. But this kind of stand should not be rare—it should be the standard when professional misconduct endangers children.

If family courts are to function with integrity, attorneys like Emily Gelmann must be held to the same ethical standards as any other officer of the court. When they cross the line—when they lie, distort, or endanger—there must be consequences.

If You Are a Protective Parent:

Document everything. Keep records, timelines, and communications.

Consult trauma-informed experts. Your children's medical and psychological needs must be prioritized.

Don’t stay silent. File complaints. Speak out. Challenge false narratives.

Support others doing the same. Collective exposure is a powerful tool.

Justice Begins with Accountability

The complaint against Emily Gelmann is a reminder that unethical lawyering isn’t just a matter of courtroom gamesmanship—it has real-life consequences. It traumatizes children. It undermines the rule of law. And it destroys lives under the guise of justice.

There is no place for this conduct in a system that claims to serve children.

For information about my work with child victims and protective parents in family court, visit the Foundation for Child Victims of Family Courts (FCVFC website.