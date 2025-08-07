Jill Jones-Soderman
Exposing the 'Good-Old-Boy' Network: Case Studies of Family Court Corruption
By Edward Gibbons, Jr., PhD.
Aug 7
Jill Jones-Soderman
Why Protective Parents Should Contact the FCVFC Before Retaining an Attorney
Navigating the Perils of Family Court, by Edward Gibbons, Jr., PhD
Aug 7
Jill Jones-Soderman
July 2025
Wounded Guardians: Family Court Collateral Damage
The Destructive Impact of Corruption on Protective Parents, Siblings, and Extended Family
Jul 20
Jill Jones-Soderman
The Dark Truth Behind “Parental Alienation" in Family Courts Exposed
The Real "Pathological Parenting" Hidden Behind Designer Pseudoscience
Jul 14
Jill Jones-Soderman
#2 ACTUAL VOICES: SILENCING THE ACUTE PSYCHOPATHOLGY OF ABUSERS
Warning! Audio is Shocking - DC Children's Fear Caught on Tape - Siblings on Two Different Days - Clinging to Their Protective Parent in the Face of…
Jul 10
Jill Jones-Soderman
ACTUAL VOICES OF CHILDREN IGNORED BY THE FAMILY COURTS, Installment 1
D.C. Child Forced By Court Into Reunification Therapy with Abuser - for the Second Time (WARNING! Audio May Be Shocking)
Jul 7
Jill Jones-Soderman
June 2025
Holding Judges Accountable: In Their Own Words - FCVFC Accountability Project
From the Desk of JJS — A Personal Statement
Jun 30
Jill Jones-Soderman
Holding Judges and Officers of Family Courts Accountable
FCVFC's Accountability Project
Jun 28
Jill Jones-Soderman
When Advocacy Turns Abusive: Holding Family Court Attorneys Accountable for Corruption and Harm
Featuring the case against Attorney Emily Gelmann, whose tactics left children traumatized and justice betrayed.
Jun 23
Jill Jones-Soderman
The Walls of Jericho: From Godly Protection to Persecution in Family Courts
How The Collapse of Morality Perpetuates Harm and Injustice for Children and Families
Jun 16
Jill Jones-Soderman
Family Court, A Kaleidiscope of Murderous Maneuvers
Inside the Kaleidiscope of Murderous Maneuvers and Intergenerational Destruction
Jun 14
Jill Jones-Soderman
Family Court Corruption
Parental alienation, the reunification therapy trap, and back bench money
Jun 9
Jill Jones-Soderman
