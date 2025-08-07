Jill Jones-Soderman

July 2025

Wounded Guardians: Family Court Collateral Damage
The Destructive Impact of Corruption on Protective Parents, Siblings, and Extended Family
  
The Dark Truth Behind “Parental Alienation" in Family Courts Exposed
The Real "Pathological Parenting" Hidden Behind Designer Pseudoscience
  
#2 ACTUAL VOICES: SILENCING THE ACUTE PSYCHOPATHOLGY OF ABUSERS
Warning! Audio is Shocking - DC Children's Fear Caught on Tape - Siblings on Two Different Days - Clinging to Their Protective Parent in the Face of…
  
ACTUAL VOICES OF CHILDREN IGNORED BY THE FAMILY COURTS, Installment 1
D.C. Child Forced By Court Into Reunification Therapy with Abuser - for the Second Time (WARNING! Audio May Be Shocking)
  
June 2025

Holding Judges Accountable: In Their Own Words - FCVFC Accountability Project
From the Desk of JJS — A Personal Statement
  
Holding Judges and Officers of Family Courts Accountable
FCVFC's Accountability Project
  
When Advocacy Turns Abusive: Holding Family Court Attorneys Accountable for Corruption and Harm
Featuring the case against Attorney Emily Gelmann, whose tactics left children traumatized and justice betrayed.
  
The Walls of Jericho: From Godly Protection to Persecution in Family Courts
How The Collapse of Morality Perpetuates Harm and Injustice for Children and Families
  
1
Family Court, A Kaleidiscope of Murderous Maneuvers
Inside the Kaleidiscope of Murderous Maneuvers and Intergenerational Destruction
  
Family Court Corruption
Parental alienation, the reunification therapy trap, and back bench money
  
